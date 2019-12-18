Trending

Le prime reazioni a Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker: tra l’”epico” e “un finale azzeccato”

Di ,

La prima mondiale di Episodio 9 è stata un successo!

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker ha avuto la sua première mondiale e sia Disney sia Lucasfilm hanno lasciato che le reazioni prive di spoiler, di chi ha avuto il privilegio di partecipare al red carpet, invadessero Twitter. L’accoglienza è stata davvero positiva, con molti partecipanti intenti a lodare il taglio epico del film e il modo con cui sono stati riprese le trame di alcuni film di Star Wars come “Il risveglio della Forza” e “Gli ultimi Jedi”. 

Il film uscirà nelle sale statunitensi  il 20 dicembre mentre l’uscita italiana è prevista per domani, mercoledì 18 dicembre. Se non volete sapere nulla di quanto è stato detto da chi il film lo ha già visto allora passate oltre, andate in cucina a preparare qualcosa, in palestra o dedicatevi ad altri nostri articoli e aspettate di vedere il film di persona.  

Fatto? Per chi vuole proseguire iniziamo dalle lodi relative a come la trama risponda a domande ancora senza risposta nei film precedenti. 

Passiamo ora a qualche commento via Twitter più nostalgico: 

Controbilanciamo con qualcuno che pensa che la trama sia sovraccarica e di come il ritorno dell’Imperatore Palpatine non sia propriamente un successo…  

Il creatore di Deadpool Rob Liefeld, nel frattempo, lo definisce come “il non plus ultra per i fanboy della saga”, più o meno letteralmente... 

Queste informazioni sono davvero troppe, ma dando una rapida occhiata a Twitter la risposta del pubblico è molto buona. Sembra proprio che ci troveremo di fronte a un film davvero ricco di colpi di scena.

Nonostante tutto questo poi, la curiosità principale su Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker è il ruolo del Baby Yoda di The Mandalorian, che è rimasta la fonte principale delle nostre conversazioni e dei meme legati all’universo di Star Wars nell’ultimo mese. Sia che cerchi di camminare, sia che mangi, sia che cada è un continuo vedersi di piccoli “Yodini” verdi, quindi per favore, Rise of Skywalker facci smettere di guardare questi meme almeno questo weekend.

Mancano ormai poche ore, quindi restate con noi per sapere cosa ne pensiamo di Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker nel corso della settimana aspettando che tutto il mondo ne parli. 

Vedi altro: Notizie TV