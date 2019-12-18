Le prime reazioni a Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker: tra l’”epico” e “un finale azzeccato”

Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker ha avuto la sua première mondiale e sia Disney sia Lucasfilm hanno lasciato che le reazioni prive di spoiler, di chi ha avuto il privilegio di partecipare al red carpet, invadessero Twitter. L’accoglienza è stata davvero positiva, con molti partecipanti intenti a lodare il taglio epico del film e il modo con cui sono stati riprese le trame di alcuni film di Star Wars come “Il risveglio della Forza” e “Gli ultimi Jedi”.

Il film uscirà nelle sale statunitensi il 20 dicembre mentre l’uscita italiana è prevista per domani, mercoledì 18 dicembre. Se non volete sapere nulla di quanto è stato detto da chi il film lo ha già visto allora passate oltre, andate in cucina a preparare qualcosa, in palestra o dedicatevi ad altri nostri articoli e aspettate di vedere il film di persona.

Fatto? Per chi vuole proseguire iniziamo dalle lodi relative a come la trama risponda a domande ancora senza risposta nei film precedenti.

Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too. pic.twitter.com/TMKeXCXuUxDecember 17, 2019

Wow. Wow. Wow. #TheRiseOfSkywalker delivers. So much happens in this film it’s hard to get my head around. But it gets this epic ending right. So right. JJ Abrams and team nails it. And gives a whole new appreciation for The Last Jedi in the process. Please avoid sppolers!December 17, 2019

All I can say is “wow.”#StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker is many things: horrifying, hopeful, violent, lowkey horny, and full of the right kind of fan service.But most of all, it’s a fitting ending for this incredible, 40+ year-long saga. pic.twitter.com/pd2GEwI7O3December 17, 2019

Passiamo ora a qualche commento via Twitter più nostalgico:

When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some.I absolutely loved it. And now I feel ... pic.twitter.com/5wkQh6v97GDecember 17, 2019

Wow, just wow. Buckle up guys, #TheRiseofSkywalker is an action adventure that doesn’t stop for all 2 hours and 21 minutes. It will make you laugh, cry, and stand up and cheer. It sums up everything we love about #starwars, while being completely new and unique. JJ, you did it.December 17, 2019

Controbilanciamo con qualcuno che pensa che la trama sia sovraccarica e di come il ritorno dell’Imperatore Palpatine non sia propriamente un successo…

My favorite Star Wars are the ones that take their time and focus on the characters. The whole first half felt like all exposition. It does get better. And Lando rules. But there’s just so much plot it feels so rushed. And the Emperor stuff is so weird.December 17, 2019

At worst, I expected #TheRiseOfSkywalker to be a well made movie that I didn't like or whose story choices I disagreed with. I was not expecting a genuinely bad movie with video game plotting, thin characters, weak action and endless exposition of no consequence. Heartbreaking...December 17, 2019

Il creatore di Deadpool Rob Liefeld, nel frattempo, lo definisce come “il non plus ultra per i fanboy della saga”, più o meno letteralmente...

RISE OF SKYWALKER is the Ultimate Fanboy Jerk Off! I loved it. I LOVED IT!!! I LOVE IT! J.J. stirs your love of this fabled franchise at every possible opportunity. Daisy Ridley is as charismatic as anyone on screen, she carries this final chapter, lifting it to new heights!December 17, 2019

Queste informazioni sono davvero troppe, ma dando una rapida occhiata a Twitter la risposta del pubblico è molto buona. Sembra proprio che ci troveremo di fronte a un film davvero ricco di colpi di scena.

Nonostante tutto questo poi, la curiosità principale su Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker è il ruolo del Baby Yoda di The Mandalorian, che è rimasta la fonte principale delle nostre conversazioni e dei meme legati all’universo di Star Wars nell’ultimo mese. Sia che cerchi di camminare, sia che mangi, sia che cada è un continuo vedersi di piccoli “Yodini” verdi, quindi per favore, Rise of Skywalker facci smettere di guardare questi meme almeno questo weekend.

Mancano ormai poche ore, quindi restate con noi per sapere cosa ne pensiamo di Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker nel corso della settimana aspettando che tutto il mondo ne parli.