Diablo 4-Entwickler klärt einige Details über die seltensten Items auf

Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4.1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower3. We currently have 6 of them in the game4. They're realllly rare! pic.twitter.com/pVVj5DTEaUJune 24, 2023