Samsung, smartphone con display tutto intorno nell'ultimo brevetto

Secondo un nuovo brevetto individuato dal sito olandese LetsGoDigital, Samsung potrebbe essere al lavoro su un display avvolgente, che gira intorno ai bordi del telefono e arriva alla cover posteriore.

Il brevetto, intitolato 'Electronic Device Having Plurality of Display and Method for Controlling Same', descrive un dispositivo con uno schermo visibile da entrambi i lati, che potrebbe rivelarsi molto utile al momento di fare fotografie e selfie.

In the patent application, Samsung describes a device with "a display configured to include a first surface in a first direction, a second surface in a second direction opposite to the first direction, and a third surface enclosing at least a portion of the space formed between the first surface and the second surface."

Presumably, the third surface described consists of the small area of the display that curves over the edge of the handset.

Below, you'll find some of the drawings that accompanied the patent application, which should give you an idea of what Samsung is going for with the proposed device.

Naturalmente l'idea di uno schermo che gira intorno al dispositivo non è necessariamente nuova - lo Huawei Mate X offre qualcosa di simile per la fotografie, e il Galaxy Fold di Samsung usa un secondo schermo per permettere agli amici di vedersi quando stiamo scattando loro una foto.

Al momento, non sappiamo se il design descritto nel brevetto sarà applicato a un prodotto reale, ma si crede che il prossimo Galaxy Fold potrebbe avere una doppia piegatura.