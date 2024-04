Non riuscite mai a trovare le vostre foto nella galleria del telefono? Arriva la soluzione

James Ide is a writer for TechRadar specializing in phones and tablets, having previously worked at The Daily Mirror since 2016, covering news and reviews.





James loves messing with the latest tech, especially phones due to their incredibly rapid pace of development.





When not surrounded by various devices and/or tinkering with gadgets while putting them through their paces, James has a love of handheld consoles.





He is almost the textbook definition of a geek, who loves sci-fi, comics, games and of course, all things tech. If you think you have a story for him or just want to challenge him at Smash Bros, get in touch.