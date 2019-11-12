Recensione LG B9

LG B9 OLED è forse l’OLED più affascinante della gamma TV di LG del 2019, in quanto è il più economico. E in un mercato pieno di televisori OLED ad alte prestazioni, molti di noi sono semplicemente alla ricerca del modello più economico da acquistare per la casa.

Il successore dell'LG B8 dello scorso anno offre ancora un pannello OLED nitido, in un involucro più economico e alimentato da processori più vecchi al fine di mantenere il prezzo inferiore a quello dei suoi fratelli di fascia più alta, l'LG C9, LG E9 e LG W9 OLED.

La domanda è se la velocità di elaborazione inferiore sia un compromesso necessario per mantenere basso il prezzo, o se impedisca al pannello del B9 di raggiungere il suo potenziale - e la risposta è un po' entrambe le cose.

Ecco la nostra recensione del TV OLED LG B9.

Prezzo e disponibilità

L'LG B9 OLED è disponibile nelle dimensioni da 55, 65 e 77 pollici. Il B9 ora viene venduto intorno ai 1100 euro per il modello da 55 pollici, e a circa 1700 euro per l'OLED65B9 da 65 pollici.

Design

L'LG B9 potrebbe non sembrare troppo diverso dall'LG C9 a prima vista, con una cornice minimale che abbraccia il pannello OLED del 2019 di LG e una piccola barra LED lungo la cornice inferiore che mostra lo stato di alimentazione del televisore, ma il B9 ha il proprio supporto TV, con una forma a trapezio fortemente inclinata - a differenza del più ampio supporto curvo del C9, progettato per incanalare l'audio dagli altoparlanti rivolti in basso verso lo spettatore.

In termini di dimensioni il B9 da 55 pollici misura 1228 x 744 x 246 mm, praticamente le stesse dimensioni del C9 (1228 x 738 x 251 mm).

L'altra grande differenza è che il B9 utilizza materiali leggermente meno pregiati, anche se la copertura di plastica sul retro del set è discreta e riesce ancora a mostrare le dimensioni sottili del pannello a schermo piatto.

Sul retro ci sono quattro porte HDMI 2.0 con HDMI ARC e tre ingressi USB 2.0, CI, Ethernet, antenna e ottica.

Riceverete anche il telecomando magico LG (batterie incluse) - con navigazione IR precisa e rotella clicker reattiva. Ci sono pulsanti dedicati anche per Netflix e Amazon Prime Video.

Il B9 non è eccessivamente appariscente con un design pulito e minimalista rispetto ad altri TV OLED di LG.

Smart TV: webOS

LG B9 Specs (Image credit: LG) Dimensioni dello schermo disponibili: 55 pollici, 65 pollici | Sintonizzatore: Freeview HD | 4K: Sì | HDR: Sì (HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision) | Tecnologia: OLED | Smart TV: Sì / webOS | Curvo: No | Dimensioni: 1228 x 744 x 46 mm | 3D: No | Ingressi: 4 HDMI 2.0, 3 USB, sintonizzatore RF

B9 OLED beneficia della straordinaria piattaforma webOS smart TV di LG, che offre un'interfaccia veloce, reattiva e ben organizzata con cui accedere a tutte le funzionalità online e di trasmissione della TV.

La parte più importante del telecomando è il pulsante Home, che visualizza il menu principale sullo schermo. Si presenta come una barra orizzontale con icone sottili e inclinate per le varie app con una barra secondaria che presenta titoli specifici quando si passa con il mouse sull'icona principale.

Questi includono NOW TV, Netflix e Amazon Prime Video,con le app utilizzate più frequentemente mostrate sul lato sinistro.

Il telecomando ha un microfono hold-to-speak per raccogliere comandi vocali e trovare risultati pertinenti sul Web, attivare le app o usare servizi che includono un titolo specifico.

Google Assistant risponderà alle vostre domande, con la possibilità di collegarvi con gli altoparlanti di Google Home per utilizzare i comandi vocali a mani libere sia da altri dispositivi che con Alexa, tramite i prodotti Amazon Echo collegati.

Collegando una console di gioco come una PS4 o Xbox One verrà inoltre visualizzata una notifica di un dispositivo collegato, rendendo facile accedere al corretto input.

HD/SDR Prestazioni

But most important, of course, is the picture – and the LG B9 OLED benefits from the same OLED panel as its more premium siblings. That means you get the same natural-looking shades and tone mapping, and a wide color gamut for rich and nuanced images – along with increased contrast, brightness control, and faster refresh rates for a smoother image.

OLED sets tend to have better viewing angles, too, as there isn’t a backlight shining in a specific direction – though the latest QLED Samsung TVs have managed to work around that.

When watching AMC’s Mad Men in HD, the B9 aptly displays the period drama’s pastel color cars, cigarette cases, and textured blue and black suits with accuracy and consistency – even if the set may lack the processing power to really to push its panel to its full potential.

The B9 does deploy a less advanced processor than the C9, using an a7 Gen 2 chip rather than the latter’s a9 Gen 2. There’ll still be a notable improvement over last year’s B8, though the comparatively low price tag means you are seeing a drop in visual quality over more premium LG sets – with slightly more motion judder in fast-moving scenes, and the upscaling from SD or HD sources not being as sharp as it could be. It’s still, however, a quality picture, as to be expected of an OLED panel.

Gaming in HD was hugely impressive, too, with less than 13.1ms input lag keeping our playthrough of 2016’s Doom responsive and smooth, and the OLED panel providing brilliant contrast between the glowing HUDs of demons with the dark landscape around them.

HD/SDR Performance TL;DR The B9’s processing and upscaling holds back what is otherwise a brilliant, color-accurate picture.

4K/HDR Performance

Things step up a notch with 4K UHD playback, adding incredibly fine detail to the images onscreen – and showing the B9 OLED at its most comfortable.

It helps that you get the dynamic Dolby Vision HDR standard, for titles and apps that support it – i.e. Netflix, and certain 4K Blu-ray discs – though you’re missing out on the competing HDR10+ standard supported by Samsung.

Most premium sets will still only pick one of these two formats, though some brands such as Panasonic are ensuring mid and high-end TVs are compatible with both, and so it’s a shame not to see everyone doing the same. HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) is also supported.

The B9 also excels at truly black areas of the screens and using the OLED panel’s capabilities to contrast that with rich colors and lights. However, the mid-price processor can’t stop some video noise creeping in, at least when the screen is largely dark and trying to discern between similar shades, or track motion through shadows.

What are the best OLED TVs?

When watching HBO’s new show Watchmen, there was a notable difference between the strength of daytime scenes and those set at night, the latter having more trouble maintaining a crisp and clear picture – even if it’s still an impressive picture overall.

The B9 doesn’t get particularly bright, meaning that even HDR formats don’t have the light they need to make colors feel truly vivid, and differentiate between shades that are close to each other.

While dim screens are often criticized in OLED TVs, the infinite contrast between light and dark usually prevents this becoming a problem – and it honestly isn’t much of one here. But keep in mind you’re not getting the knockout experience of the LG C9.

4K/HDR Performance TL;DR There’s a notable drop in brightness compared to higher-end sets, meaning that HDR scenes aren’t quite as arresting as they could be.

Sound

Despite the drop in processing, though, the B9 OLED doesn’t suffer as much in the audio department. You’ll get the same 2.2 channel audio as the C9, with 40W Dolby Atmos speakers providing a nuanced soundscape and depth across low, mid, and high frequencies – with the Atmos capability to simulate surround sound even through the built-in drivers. That's a significant boost from the B8's 20W speakers.

Whereas the C9’s TV stand funnels downward-firing audio towards the viewer, though, the B9 doesn’t offer the same thoughtful design, and the audio is slightly less immediate as a result.

As ever, a dedicated AV setup or soundbar would likely be an upgrade, though do make sure any supplement hardware offer more than the B9 out of the box.

Other panels to consider

Not sold by the LG B9 OLED? It’s worth noting that the C9, having been on the market for considerably longer, is now retailing for only £1,499, making it almost as cost-effective as the £1,299 B9. If you have the extra cash, it will certainly be worth the upgrade, though if the B9 is as far as your budget will go, you’re still getting a capable OLED panel.

Only the Hisense O8B OLED has been able to match LG for sheer value, though we had a far less consistent experience, and multiple interface and format issues.

Verdict

The LG B9 OLED absolutely delivers on its promise – to give shoppers a cheaper way into a world of OLED, with the sharp contrast and vivid colors that involves.

Inevitably there are some corners cut to get there, and you’re not getting the excellent experience of the C9 or E9 – while the delayed launch of the budget B9 model, and continuing price cuts to more premium sets, means this year’s B Series isn’t quite the deal it would have been a few months ago.

If the B9 is all your budget allows for, it’s a solid purchase, though scrimping and saving for the LG C9 OLED – and keeping an eye out for it in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales – may be a better decision in the long run.