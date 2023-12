Samsung Galaxy Book 4-läcka hintar om mer AI och en lansering inom några veckor

Breaking News: The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra has appeared on a Chinese microblog.Product Specifications: Samsung SDC4188 DisplayScreen Resolution: 2880×1800120Hz display with touch functionalityIntel Core Ultra7 155H Processor32GB Memory1TB SSDNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB pic.twitter.com/VPtOZl9M0cDecember 4, 2023