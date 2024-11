Suno lancia v4: canzoni più creative e voci AI realistiche per artisti e produttori

Remaster your songs with v4 ✨ Thank you for all of your incredible excitement about v4 and our new Remaster feature, which enhances tracks you made with older models! A big thanks especially to our Pro & Premier subscribers for helping us shape our models with your feedback. Please continue to 👍 and 👎 songs - this helps improve your own music experience, and also helps us make the best v4 experience possible! ❤️ Team Suno