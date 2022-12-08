Playstation 5 Releases 2023

Sony hat im Jahr 2022 mit God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7 und Horizon Forbidden West echte Highlights abgeliefert. Ob wir im Jahr 2023 ein ähnliches Feuerwerk erwarten dürfen könnt ihr anhand der Liste beurteilen. Sicher ist nur, dass für jeden Spieltyp wieder einige Titel dabei sind, die eure PS5 auf Touren bringen werden.
Releases im Januar
- 11. Januar: Children of Silentown
- 13. Januar: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- 13. Januar: One Piece Odyssey
- 18. Januar: Graze Counter GM
- 19. Januar: A Space for the Unbound
- 19. Januar: Persona 3 Portable
- 19. Januar: Persona 4 Golden
- 20. Januar: Monster Hunter Rise
- 24. Januar: Forspoken (bisher EXKLUSIV)
- 24. Januar: Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters
- 27. Januar: Dead Space
- 31. Januar: We Were Here Forever
Releases im Februar
- 2. Februar: Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
- 2. Februar: Deliver Us Mars
- 3. Februar: Joe Wander und die rätselhaften Abenteuer
- 9. Februar: Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- 10. Februar: Hogwarts Legacy
- 14. Februar: Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
- 14. Februar: Wanted: Dead
- 17. Februar: Wild Hearts
- 21 .Februar: Atomic Heart
- 21. Februar: Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- 22. Februar: Cities VR: Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2)
- 22. Februar: Cosmonious High (PSVR 2)
- 22. Februar: Demeo (PSVR 2)
- 22. Februar: Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue (PSVR 2)
- 22. Februar: Horizon: Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2)
- 22. Februar: No Man's Sky (PSVR 2)
- 22. Februar: Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge (PSVR 2)
- 22 . Februar: Swordsman VR (PSVR2)
- 22. Februar: The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PSVR 2)
- 22. Februar: The Light Brigade (PSVR 2)
- 22. Februar: Tentacular (PSVR 2)
- 23. Februar: Blood Bowl 3
- 24. Februar: Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
- 24. Februar: Octopath Traveler 2
- 28. Februar: Destiny 2: Lightfall
- Februar: Clive N' Wrench
- Februar: Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened
Releases im März
- 3. März: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- 9. März: Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
- 9. März: Skull and Bones
- 10. März: Mato Anomalies
- 24. März: Resident Evil 4
Releases im April
- 20 April: Ad Infinitum
- 28. April: Dead Island 2
Bestätigte Releases ohne konkreten Termin
Viele Titel für 2023 haben leider noch kein bestätigtes Datum. Daher solltet ihr diesen Artikel regelmäßig aufrufen, um die neusten Releasetermine zu erfahren.
- Alan Wake 2
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Alterborn
- Anno 1800
- Arc Raiders
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Atlas Fallen
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Bat Boy
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Blasphemous 2
- Blazing Strike
- Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince
- Curse of the Sea Rats
- DC Justice League
- Deceive Inc.
- Demeo (PSVR 2)
- Demon School
- Diablo 4
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (Version 1.0)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dune Awakening
- Dungeons 4
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Endless Dungeon
- Eternights
- Everywhere
- Evotinction
- Exoprimal
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth (bisher EXKLUSIV)
- Final Fantasy 16 (bisher EXKLUSIV)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Forever Skies
- Freedom Planet 2
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
- Gangs of Sherwood
- Gloomhaven
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Hell is Us
- Hyenas
- Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure
- Inescapable
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Game
- Kitori Academy
- Kona 2: Brume
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
- Layers of Fears
- Lies of P
- Lifeless Moon
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (EXKLUSIV)
- Matcho
- Mato Anomalies
- Meet Your Maker
- Miasma Chronicles
- Mika and the Witch's Mountain
- Minecraft Legends
- Moving Out 2
- My Time at Sandrock
- Nine Sols
- No Man's Sky (PSVR 2-Version)
- OddBallers
- Off the Grid
- Pacific Drive
- Paradize Project
- Park Beyond
- Payday 3
- Phantom Hellcat
- Pragmata
- Raiden 4 x Mikado Remix
- Resident Evil 8 (PSVR 2-Version)
- SacriFire
- Scars Above
- Scathe
- SCP: Secret Files
- Sea of Stars
- Season
- Simon the Sorcerer Origins
- Slitterhead
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
- Songs of Glimmerwick
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2)
- Stellar Blade
- Stray Blade
- Street Fighter 6
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Super Bomberman R 2
- Super Zoo Story
- Synduality
- System Shock
- Tchia
- Tekken 8
- Teslagrad 2
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- The Division: Heartland
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series
- The Gap
- The Grid
- The Invincible
- The Last of Us Multiplayer (Factions-Nachfolger)
- The Lords of the Fallen
- The Plucky Squire
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 2
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- Tortuga: A Pirates Tale
- Trackmania
- Under the Waves
- Vengeance is Mine
- Warhammer 40.000: Boltgun
- Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2
- War Hospital
- Whalefall
- Wildmender
- WWE 2K23
- Was sind die besten PS5 Spiele? (Öffnet sich in einem neuen Tab)