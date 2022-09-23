Das neue iPhone 14 Update behebt ein großes Problem, über das sich Nutzer beschwert haben

When the iPhone 14 series launched, lots of users immediately began complaining about a big issue: when you opened the camera using third-party apps, the picture would often shake and return blurry visuals, and sometimes even make grinding noises (leaving many to speculate that the phone's OIS was the culprit).

These issues didn't just occur on third-party apps designed solely for photography, though: Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and other such services became hard to use as a result.

However, it sounds like Apple has a fix on the way. A new version of iOS 16 has been spotted rolling out to phones, as listed in Apple's security updates log (opens in new tab), which is referred to as iOS 16.0.2.

This update, which began rolling out on September 22, fixes the camera issue on iPhone 14 models, and also fixes a few other bugs like an issue with copy and pasting text between apps.

So if you've been facing the third-party camera app problem, then simply updating to a newer form of iOS will help with that. To do so go into the Settings app, and in the General list select Software Update. If you're eligible for the update, it'll appear here.

Well, that's in theory, but we'll need to hear from early iPhone 14 adopters that the issue has gone away, before we believe it for good.

This update is good timing, as the iPhone 14 Plus hasn't even been released yet, so people who buy that large-body lower-cost phone will never even end up facing this camera-shake concern.

The Apple-fan corners of the internet were working themselves into a frenzy about this issue and we totally understand – if we couldn't use the 'Gram we'd be annoyed too. But hopefully, now that an update is rolling out, these handsets will be more deserving of their place on our list of the best smartphones.



Als das iPhone 14 auf den Markt kam, beschwerten sich viele Nutzerinnen und Nutzer sofort über ein großes Problem: Wenn du die Kamera mit Apps von Drittanbietern öffnetest, wackelte das Bild oft, war unscharf und machte manchmal sogar knirschende Geräusche (was viele dazu veranlasste zu spekulieren, dass der OIS des Telefons der Schuldige war).

Diese Probleme traten aber nicht nur bei Apps von Drittanbietern auf, die ausschließlich für die Fotografie entwickelt wurden: Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok und andere Dienste dieser Art ließen sich in der Folge nur noch schwer nutzen.

Es scheint jedoch, dass Apple eine Lösung parat hat. Eine neue Version von iOS 16 mit der Bezeichnung iOS 16.0.2 wurde in Apples Log für Sicherheitsupdates (opens in new tab) entdeckt und auf die Smartphones ausgerollt.

Das Update, das seit dem 22. September ausgerollt wird, behebt das Kameraproblem auf den iPhone 14 Modellen und außerdem einige andere Fehler, wie z. B. ein Problem beim Kopieren und Einfügen von Text zwischen Apps.

Wenn du also mit dem Kameraproblem von Drittanbietern zu kämpfen hast, hilft dir ein einfaches Update auf eine neuere Version von iOS. Gehe dazu in die App "Einstellungen" und wähle in der Liste "Allgemein" die Option "Softwareaktualisierung". Wenn du für das Update in Frage kommst, wird es hier angezeigt.

Theoretisch ja, aber wir müssen erst von den ersten iPhone 14-Nutzern hören, dass das Problem verschwunden ist, bevor wir es glauben.

Das Update kommt genau zum richtigen Zeitpunkt, denn das iPhone 14 Plus ist noch gar nicht auf dem Markt, so dass die Käufer dieses preiswerteren Handys mit dem großen Gehäuse gar nicht erst mit dem Verwacklungsproblem konfrontiert werden.

Die Apple-Fans im Internet haben sich über dieses Problem aufgeregt und wir können das gut verstehen - wenn wir das iPhone nicht benutzen könnten, wären wir auch verärgert. Aber wir hoffen, dass diese Handys jetzt, wo ein Update auf den Markt kommt, ihren Platz auf unserer Liste der besten Smartphones besser verdienen werden.