Warum es jetzt an der Zeit ist, eine PS5-SSD zu kaufen, sofern du es noch nicht getan hast

1TB Samsung 980 Pro (Heatsink): $229.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $90 – Simply the lowest price we've ever seen for this PS5 SSD that meets all the requirements detailed by Sony. It's the most affordable way to double your available console storage space right now, so you can have more games available at once and not be forced to remove older ones you would otherwise still play.