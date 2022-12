Beste laptop for programmering 2022

Depending on the level of programming you are doing, different levels of RAM will be needed. For basic programming, 4GB of RAM is manageable. As file sizes get more complex or even larger, this laptop with only 4GB RAM may take longer to process. However, it can still get the job done in most basic jobs.





As the jobs get more complex in emulators and virtual machines and simply massive projects, it's usually best to choose a laptop with upwards of 8 - 16GB of RAM or more.