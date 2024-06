Anunciado Street Fighter 6 Year 2, con personajes invitados por primera vez en la historia de la franquicia

Behold, Year 2 for #StreetFighter6!🐎 M. Bison💥 Terry Bogard🔥 Mai Shiranui🦓 ElenaThe first guest characters in the series from Fatal Fury by @SNKPofficial are joined by two high-spirited veterans! pic.twitter.com/a7FaQANYxHJune 7, 2024