Uudistuvan PS Plus -palvelun pelivalikoima paljastettiin

Uudistunut PlayStation Plus -tilauspalvelu on saatu jo ensimmäisten käyttäjien keskuuteen Aasiassa, minkä myötä olemme viimein saaneet käsiimme palvelun mukana jaettavat pelit.
Sony on aiemmin jakanut vain osan uudistuneen PS Plus -pelikirjaston valikoimasta julkisuuteen, mutta nyt katalogi on nähtävissä kokonaisuudessaan Aasian maiden PlayStationin kotisivuilla (opens in new tab).
Odotetusti pelikirjasto sisältää tuttuun tapaan PS4- ja PS5-pelejä, kuten God of Warin, Horizon Zero Dawnin ja Ghost of Tsushiman. PlayStation-yksinoikeuksien lisäksi valikoimaan lukeutuu muun muassa Death Stranding: Director's Cut, The Elder Scrolls Online ja Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Vanhempaa polvea edustavat puolestaan Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Darkisiders 2 ja God of War 3 Remastered. Monissa vanhemmissa peleissä on lisäksi laajennetut näyttövaihtoehdot, muutama eri resoluutio ja suodatin, joilla näiden ulkoasua voi parantaa.
Vaan kuten PlayStationin kotisivuilla käy selväksi, PS Plus Premium -palvelun pelikirjasto vaihtelee laajalti aluekohtaisesti. Valikoima Suomessa voi siten poiketa merkittävästi muusta maailmasta. Sony on aiemmin luvannut palvelun sisältävän Euroopassa neljäsataa PS4- ja PS5-peliä, mutta Aasian pelikatalogissa pelejä on ainoastaan kaksisataa.
Palvelu tuodaan Eurooppaan 23. kesäkuuta, jolloin näemme viimeistään palvelun pelikirjaston kokonaisuudessaan.
Erillisessä blogimerkinnässä (opens in new tab) Sony vahvisti PS Plus -pelien päivittyvän kuukausittain. PS Plus Essential -tilaus, joka vastaa nykyistä PS Plus -tilausta, tarjoaa tilaajilleen samaan tapaan muutaman etupelin kuukausittain.
PS Plus Extra- ja Premium-tilaukset antavat käyttäjälle pääsyn laajempaan pelikirjastoon, johon lisätään uusia nimikkeitä niin ikään joka kuukausi. Lisättyjen pelien määrä vaihtelee joka kuukausi.
Alla näet kaikki PS Plus -pelit palvelun uusittua:
PS Plus - PS4- ja PS5-katalogi
- ABZU
- Adr1ft
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- AVICII Invector
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Child of Light
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- Death end re;Quest2
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Deliver Us the Moon
- DEMON’S SOULS
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Entwined
- Everybody’s Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- For Honor
- For the King
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- God of War
- Golf with Your Friends
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Injustice 2
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- KNACK
- Kona (PS4)
- Kona (PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Project CARS 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Relicta
- RESOGUN
- Returnal
- RIDE 4 (PS4)
- RIDE 4 (PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- The Artful Escape (PS4)
- The Artful Escape (PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Council – The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- YO-KAI WATCH 4++
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
PS Plus - retrokatalogi
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Beyond: Two Souls
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
- God of War III Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Heavy Rain
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
- Hotline Miami
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS5)
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddyse (PS1/PS5)
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Rainbow Moon
- Resident Evil
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
PS Plus - trial-demot
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- WWE 2K22
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Lego City Undercover
- Biomutant
- Farming Simulator 22
- MotoGP 22
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- ELEX 2
PS Plus Essential -kokoelma
Tähän kategoriaan lukeutuu PS4-pelit, jotka ovat saatavilla kaikille PS Plus -tilaajille, mutta joita voi pelata ainoastaan PlayStation 5:llä.
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Monster Hunter: World
- Infamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Mortal Kombat X
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition