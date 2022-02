Final Fantasy 7 Remake Parte 2 por fin se lanzará en 2022

Kitase said during the FF7 25th Anniversary stream today: “Hmm, FF7R Part 2 news…I wonder if we can even drop news this year…” and people responded with “you can’t??” Kitase then says with “Ah, well…I guess we’ll announce more news later this year!” #FF7R pic.twitter.com/qgEtuK6n8QJanuary 31, 2022