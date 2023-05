6 Wege, wie Canvas KI-Tool eine einfachere Alternative zu Photoshop sein kann

Ya'll...I'm cackling over here. I was playing with the Magic Edit feature in Canva, and it's new and I've never used it so keep that in mind🤣I thought I looked cute in my pics with @jvn so I was playing with turning them into professional pics and ya'll...I cannot 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mQtPsbmKpyMarch 26, 2023