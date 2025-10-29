Milioni di passeggeri a rischio per violazione informatica al fornitore dell'Aeroporto di Dublino

• Collins Aerospace ha subito una violazione informatica

• Questa violazione potrebbe interessare i passeggeri degli aeroporti di Dublino e Cork

• Chiunque sia stato colpito potrebbe essere a rischio di furto di identità o frode

Un fornitore chiave per gli aeroporti di Dublino e Cork ha confermato di aver subito una violazione informatica, che si dice coinvolga i dati di viaggio di potenzialmente milioni di persone che hanno volato attraverso i due aeroporti nell'agosto 2025.

La DAA, l'ente che gestisce i due hub aeroportuali, ha comunicato all'Irish Times che un incidente di sicurezza informatica che ha coinvolto il fornitore terzo Collins Aerospace ha comportato la pubblicazione online di informazioni relative ai biglietti di imbarco da parte di un "gruppo di criminali informatici".

Sebbene la DAA abbia rassicurato i passeggeri che non devono intraprendere alcuna azione immediata, se le informazioni personali fossero esposte, questo potrebbe esporli a rischi di furto di identità o frode - pertanto dovrebbero monitorare attentamente i loro account per eventuali attività sospette.

Official IdentityForce® | Identity Theft Protection - save up to 68% annually Many people don’t know how to protect their ID. Get your ID Action Plan here. Get a personalized step-by-step Action Plan & ID Safety Score based on YOUR dark web hits.

Ongoing investigation

Swedish airline SAS distributed an email warning passengers who flew to Dublin or Cork in August 2025 that their information may be affected;

“The affected files included your booking reference, first name, last name and Frequent Flyer Number. Based on this information, it is possible that other details connected to your booking – such as contact information and travel itinerary – could have been accessed. It is possible that this information may be leaked to the public by the unauthorised party.”

So far, there is no evidence of any direct impact on DAA systems themselves, and there seems to be no disruption to flights or bookings.

There has been a string of high-profile cybersecurity incidents in recent months, the vast majority of which originated through the initial breach of third-party contractors.

Sei un professionista? Iscriviti alla nostra Newsletter Iscriviti alla newsletter di Techradar Pro per ricevere tutte le ultime notizie, opinioni, editoriali e guide per il successo della tua impresa! Contattami con notizie e offerte di altri marchi Future Ricevi email da noi per conto dei nostri partner o sponsor di fiducia

Recent research suggests that a third of all cyberattacks now involve third-party vendors or external platforms, highlighting the challenges security teams now face in ensuring the security not just of their own systems, but also of their partners.