Disney+ -tilaajat saavat helmikuussa yli 300 uutta ohjelmaa katsottavakseen

Disney+ julkisti viime joulukuussa kasvavansa Suomessa uudella Star-brändillä, jonka myötä palveluun lisätään muun muassa 20th Century Studion, FX:n ja Disney Television Studiosin tuotantoa.
Yhtiö paljasti tänään tarkemmin, mitkä kaikki ohjelmat saapuvat Suomessa Disney+:n valikoimiin. Heti julkaisupäivänä, 23. helmikuuta 2021, tarjolle tulee yli 300 uutta elokuvaa ja sarjaa, joihin lukeutuu muun muassa Greyn anatomia, Black-ish, Family Guy, Lost, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ja Die Hard.
Valtaosa tulevista tuotannoista ovat Disney+:n aiemman sisällön tapaan katalogituotantoa, mutta tuoreilta studioilta nähdään jatkossa myös täysin uusia alkuperäiselokuvia ja sarjoja. Näistä heti 23. helmikuuta saataville saapuvat Big Sky, Love, Victor, Solar Opposites ja Helstrom. Myöhemmin tänä vuonna palveluun lisätään muun muassa The Dropout, Dopesick, The Old Man sekä Kardashian-Jennerien uusi sarja.
Uusia ominaisuuksia ja hinnankorotus
Star-sisällön myötä Disney+-palvelun hinta kasvaa samalla Suomessa 23. helmikuuta 2021 alkaen. Uusi hinta on 8,99 € / kk tai 89,99 € / vuosi. Nykyinen hinnoittelu pysyy tosin palvelun jo tilanneiden kohdalla voimassa seuraavat kuusi kuukautta.
Uudet ohjelmat tuovat muutoksia myös varsinaiseen palveluun, joka on sitä ennen ollut perheystävällinen. Käytäntö jatkuu samana vastaisuudessakin, mutta Starin myötä palveluun tuodaan myös vain aikuisille ja nuorille suunnattua sisältöä. Tämän vuoksi palveluun lisätään luotettavat lapsilukko-ominaisuudet, jolloin rankemman sisällön voi lukita ainoastaan aikuisten katsottavaksi.
Kaikki Star Originals -sarjat
- Big Sky
- Helstrom
- Love, Victor
- Solar Opposites
Kaikki saapuvat sarjat
- 24
- 24: Legacy
- 24: Live Another Day
- 80s Greatest, The
- 80s, The: The Decade That Made Us
- 9-1-1
- 9-1-1: Lone Star
- 90s Greatest, The
- Alias
- American Dad
- black-ish
- Body Of Proof
- Bones
- Brothers & Sisters
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- Burn Notice
- Castle
- Cleveland Show, The
- Code Black
- Cougar Town
- Criminal Minds
- Desperate Housewives
- Devious Maids
- Dollface
- Don't Trust The B---- In Apartment 23
- Drugs, Inc.
- Eli Stone
- Family Guy
- Feud: Bette And Joan
- Fosters, The
- Gifted, The
- Glee
- Grey's Anatomy
- Hitler's Death Squad
- How I Met Your Mother
- Killing, The
- Lost
- Modern Family
- Nazi Megastructures
- Perception
- Prison Break
- Prison Break: Event Series
- Resident, The
- Resurrection
- Revenge
- Scandal
- Scream Queens
- Scrubs
- Sleepy Hollow
- Snowfall
- Sons Of Anarchy
- Strain, The
- Terra Nova
- Trust
- Ugly Betty
- White Collar
Kaikki saapuvat elokuvat
- 12 Rounds
- 13th Warrior, The
- 25th Hour
- 9 To 5
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
- Air Up There, The
- Alamo, The (2004)
- All About Steve
- Anna And The King
- Annapolis
- Another Earth
- Antwone Fisher
- Aquamarine
- Arachnophobia
- Australia
- Bad Company (2002)
- Bad Company (Aka: Tool Shed)
- Baggage Claim
- Be Water
- Beaches
- Belle
- Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The
- Big Trouble Big Trouble In Little China
- Black Nativity
- Book Thief, The
- Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation
- Boys Don't Cry
- Braveheart
- Breaking And Entering
- Bridge Of Spies
- Brokedown Palace
- Broken Arrow (1996)
- Brooklyn
- Bubble Boy
- Buffy, The Vampire Slayer
- Can't Buy Me Love
- Casanova (2005)
- Cedar Rapids
- Chain Reaction
- Cold Creek Manor
- Color Of Money, The
- Commando (1985)
- Con Air
- Conan The Barbarian
- Consenting Adults
- Corky Romano
- Counselor, The
- Crazy Heart
- Crazy/Beautiful
- Crimson Tide
- Crucible, The
- Cyrus
- Darjeeling Limited, The
- Dark Water
- Date Night
- Day The Earth Stood Still, The (2008)
- Dead Presidents
- Deadpool
- Deadpool 2
- Deja Vu
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
- Devil Wears Prada, The
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard With A Vengeance
- Doc & Darryl
- Dominican Dream, The
- Double Take
- Down Periscope
- Downhill
- Dragonball: Evolution
- Drop, The
- East, The
- Ed Wood
- Edge, The
- Enemy Of The State
- Enough Said
- Exodus: Gods And Kings
- Fab Five, The (2011)
- Family Stone, The
- Flightplan
- Fly, The (1986)
- French Connection, The
- Fright Night From Hell
- Genoa Bridge Disaster
- Gentlemen Broncos
- Gifted (2017)
- Gods Must Be Crazy, The
- Good Day To Die Hard, A
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- Good Year, A
- Good, The Bad, The Hungry, The
- Grand Budapest Hotel, The
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Happening, The
- Heat, The (2013)
- Hidalgo
- High Fidelity
- High Heels And Low Lifes
- Hitchcock
- Hitler’s Battle Against The Press
- Hitman
- Hitman: Agent 47
- Holy Man Hope Springs (2003)
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- I, Robot
- Idiocracy
- In Her Shoes
- Independence Day
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Jennifer´s Body
- Jewel Of The Nile, The
- John Tucker Must Die
- Just Married
- Just Wright
- King Arthur Kingdom Of Heaven
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Kung Pow: Enter The Fist
- La 92
- Ladykillers, The
- Last Dance (1996)
- Last King Of Scotland, The
- League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, The
- Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, The
- Life Of Pi
- Little Big Men
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Live Free Or Die Hard
- Logan
- Longest Ride, The
- Love, Simon
- Mad Love (1995)
- Mafia Confidential
- Marine, The
- Marked For Death
- Marrying Man, The
- Max Payne
- Maze Runner, The
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
- Melinda And Melinda
- Men Of Honor
- Metro
- Miami Rhapsody
- Mistress America
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- My Father The Hero
- Mystery, Alaska
- Never Let Me Go
- Notes On A Scandal
- Nothing To Lose
- Notorious
- Office Space
- Other Woman, The (2014)
- Our Family Wedding
- Paper Towns
- Phi Slama Jama
- Powder
- Preacher's Wife, The
- Pretty Woman
- Primeval Quills
- Quiz Show
- Red Sparrow
- Ringer, The
- Road To Perdition
- Robin Hood (1991)
- Romancing The Stone
- Ruby Sparks
- Runaway Bride
- Rushmore
- Say It Isn't So
- Scarlet Letter, The
- Sea Of Shadows
- Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The
- Secret Life Of Bees, The
- Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, The
- Sessions, The
- Shadow Conspiracy
- Shallow Hal
- Shining Through
- Siege, The
- Signs
- Simple Twist Of Fate, A
- Sitter, The
- Six Days, Seven Nights
- Sleeping With The Enemy
- Snake Eyes
- Snatched
- Solaris
- Someone Like You
- Speed
- Speed 2: Cruise Control
- Spy
- Spy Hard
- Starship Troopers
- Stoker Super Troopers (2002)
- Super Troopers 2
- Surrogates
- Taxi (2004)
- Terminal Velocity
- There's No Place Like Home
- There's Something About Mary
- Thin Red Line, The (1999)
- This Means War
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Three Fugitives
- Three Stooges, The (2012)
- Tim Richmond: To The Limit
- Titan A.E.
- Tombstone
- Trance
- Transporter 2
- Transporter, The
- Unbreakable
- Unstoppable (2010)
- Up Close & Personal
- Veronica Guerin
- Victor Frankenstein Village, The (2004)
- Waiting To Exhale
- Waitress
- War Horse
- War Of The Roses, The
- Watch, The (2012)
- Waterboy, The
- What Carter Lost What Lies Beneath
- What's Love Got To Do With It
- When A Man Loves A Woman
- White Men Can't Jump
- Why Him?
- William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
- Win Win
- Working Girl (1988)
- X-Files, The
- X-Files, The: I Want To Believe
- Year Of The Scab