Se acaba de desvelar el diseño de la pantalla del Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

According to the available data, the width of the S24 Ultra bezel (middle frame bezel + screen bezel) has broken a new record, reaching 3.42mm, which is about the same as the Galaxy A54.Left: 3.42mm, Right: 3.42mm. Top: 3.0mm. Bottom 3.0mm (if symmetrical)The screen-to-body… pic.twitter.com/ncUONRrJnEAugust 23, 2023