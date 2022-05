Sony promete más de 20 juegos para el PSVR 2 cuando salga al mercado

From Sony's recent investors briefing- PSVR2 to launch with "20+ major" first and third-party titles- more investment in new IPs than before- two live-service games planned to drop in FY22- "aggressive growth plans" for mobile & PChttps://t.co/PXplzKh3Uv pic.twitter.com/GhTBhVcxLkMay 26, 2022