Las nuevas CPU AMD Ryzen 7000 sobrealimentadas podrían ser inminentes

They shared 3 exclusive Zen 4 3D info.1) Three Ryzen 7000X3D model is confirmed. 16/12/8C. But about 8C model, it isn't determined model name whether7700X3D or 7800X3D2) Unlike Zen 3 3D, clock speed will be same or at least almost same.3) It is expect Jan 23. So CES.1/nDecember 2, 2022