El mejor reloj de Garmin podría tener pronto un sucesor

Garmin Venu 3 - No real learnings, but a first appearance away from the regulatory agencies. At least there is the part number.Maybe it'll be launched around IFA 2023 - I didn't see Garmin on the exhibitor list though.(Source: https://t.co/S2qxakqHDT)#garmin #venu3 pic.twitter.com/zdd30M6EuOAugust 2, 2023