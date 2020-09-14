Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tuo Android-laitteille pelattavaksi yli 150 peliä

Microsoft on julkistanut yli 150 Xbox-peliä, jotka saapuvat pelattavaksi Android-laitteille Xbox Game Pass Ultimaten pilvipalvelun lanseerauksen yhteydessä.
Project xCloudina tunnettu suoratoistopalvelu saapuu käytettäväksi kaikille Xbox Game Pass Ultimaten tilaajille 15. syyskuuta alkaen, ja sen avulla käyttäjät voivat pelata palvelussa olevia pelejä Android-laitteilla. Nyt Microsoft on paljastanut kaikki julkaisussa pelattavaksi saapuvat pelit, joita ovat muun muassa Destiny 2, Spiritfarer, Forza Horizon 4 ja Tell Me Why.
Kannattaa huomioida, että kyseessä on vain lanseerauspelit. Microsoftin mukaan käyttäjät "voivat odottaa pelikirjaston kasvavan ajan saatossa käyttäjien palautteen perusteella ja uusien lisäysten myötä".
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -pilvipalvelun julkaisupelit
Microsoftin pilvipelipalvelu (Project xCloud) antaa käyttäjille mahdollisuuden pelata isoja pelejä millä laitteella tahansa ja milloin vain, oli kyse sitten konsoleista, puhelimista tai Windows 10:llä varustetuista tietokoneista.
Osana Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -tilauspalvelua tarjottava pilvipalvelu avautuu Android-käyttäjille 15. syyskuuta, jolloin he voivat pelata Xbox One - ja myöhemmin julkaistavia Xbox Series X -pelejä kännyköillä tai tableteilla.
Koska eri laitteet yhdistetään Xbox Liven kautta, voi jokaisella laitteella pelata joko yksinpelejä tai verkkopelejä. Lisäksi PC-pelaajat voivat pelata yhdessä konsolipelaajien kanssa niiden pelien osalta, jotka tukevat alustojen välistä pelaamista. Kannattaa kuitenkin huomioida, että Project xCloud vaatii hyvän laajakaistayhteyden, joka Microsoftin mukaan olisi suositeltavaa olla vähintään 7-10 megatavua sekunnissa.
Palvelu julkaistaan 15. syyskuuta käytännössä betaversiona, joten se on ainoastaan käytössä valikoiduissa 22 maassa. Suomi kuuluu kuitenkin maihin, joissa palvelu lanseerataan huomenna. Palvelua ei sen sijaan nähdä todennäköisesti vielä pitkään aikaan iOS-laitteilla, sillä App Storen säännöt estävät suoratoistopalveluiden kaltaisten palveluiden saapumista iOS-laitteille.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimaten tilaajat pääsevät pelaamaan huomisesta alkaen seuraavia pelejä pilvipalvelun kautta:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Absolver
- Afterparty
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battletoads
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Carrion
- Children of Morta
- ClusterTruck
- Crackdown 3: Campaign
- Crosscode
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- DayZ
- de Blob
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Death Squared
- Deliver us the moon
- Demon’s Tilt
- Descenders
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (September 22)
- DiRT 4
- Don’t Starve
- Double Kick Heroes
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Enter The Gungeon
- F1 2019
- Fallout 76
- Farming Simulator 17
- Felix the Reaper
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- For the King
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Fractured Minds
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Gato Roboto
- Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War 5
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with Your Friends
- Grounded
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight (Renewal)
- Hot Shot Racing
- Human Fall Flat
- Hyperdot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Indivisible
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Katana ZERO (Coming soon)
- Killer Instinct DE
- Kona
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Dungeons
- MINIT
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X (Not available in Korea)
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Time At Portia
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- NieR:Automata
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods (Coming soon)
- No Man’s Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Observation
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Oxenfree
- Pathologic 2
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Rise & Shine
- River City Girls (Coming soon)
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Sea Salt
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3
- Terraria
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Gardens Between
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Long Dark
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Surge 2
- The Touryst
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Escapists 2
- The Talos Principle
- The Turing Test
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Tracks – The Train Set Game
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- Undermine
- Untitled Goose Game
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Coming soon)
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- Wizard of Legend
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- PS5 vs Xbox Series X: mitä tiedämme tällä hetkellä