Amazon anuncia descuentos de primavera: esto es todo lo que necesitas saber

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09XS7JWHH%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $399 now $328 at Amazon

The Sony WH-100XM5 are some of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/audio/portable-audio/best-wireless-headphones-1280344" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best wireless headphones you can buy, thanks to class-leading noise-canceling technology, superb sound, and a new sleek, comfortable design. Today's limited-time deal from Amazon brings the price down to $328, which matches the record-low we saw during Black Friday.