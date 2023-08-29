Próximos juegos 2023 para consola y PC
Juegos inminentes en 2023 para considerar en plataformas de consolas y PC.
Todavía hay una amplia variedad de juegos excepcionales que serán lanzados a lo largo de este año, y aún más en el horizonte para el futuro, incluso en 2024. De hecho, hay tres importantes lanzamientos pendientes, lo que implica que la competencia por el título del mejor juego de 2023 está totalmente abierta.
Desde títulos como Starfield hasta Marvel's Spider-Man 2, hay una gran cantidad de experiencias para disfrutar, sin importar si estás jugando en una PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch o en una PC.
A continuación, hemos recopilado las fechas y periodos de lanzamiento de los juegos más destacados confirmados para 2023 y más adelante. Por lo tanto, ya sea que estés jugando en PC o en consolas, es muy probable que encuentres al menos un juego en esta lista que desees marcar en tu calendario. Aquí están los juegos próximos que estamos esperando en 2023 y más allá.
Próximos juegos 2023: los juegos más importantes de este año
A continuación, te presentamos un resumen conciso de los títulos más significativos y anhelados para el año 2023. Claro está, nos referimos a aquellos que cuentan con fechas de lanzamiento confirmadas en la actualidad.
- Starfield - 6 de septiembre (XSX|S, PC)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - 5 de cotubre (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBOX)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 20 de octubre, 2023 (PS5)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 20 de octubre, 2023 (Switch)
- Modern Warfare 3 - 10 de noviembre, 2023
Agosto 2023
- Sea of Stars - 29 de agosto (XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC, Switch)
- Goodbye Volcano High - 29 de agosto (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Under the Waves - 29 de agosto (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
- Baldur's Gate 3 [Full Release] - 31 de agosto (PC, PS5)
Septiembre 2023
- Rune Factory 3 Special - 5 de septiembre (Switch, PC)
- Starfield - 6 de septiembre (XSX|S, PC)
- Faefarm - 8 de septiembre (PC, Switch)
- Super Bomberman R 2 - 13 de septiembre (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS5, PS4)
- The Crew Motorfest - 14 de septiembre (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC - 13 de septiembre (Switch)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - 19 de septiembre (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- Lies of P - 19 de septiembre (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Witchfire (Early Access) - 20 de septiembre (PC)
- Party Animals - 20 de septiembre (XSX|S, PC, XBO)
- Payday 3 - 21 de septiembre (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Mineko’s Night Market - 26 de septiembre (Switch)
- My Time at Sandrock - 26 de septiembre (PC)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion - 26 de septiembre (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
Octubre 2023
- Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless - 3 de octubre (PS5, Switch, PC)
- Silent Hope - 3 de octubre (Switch)
- Detective Pikachu Returns - 6 de octubre (Switch)
- Forza Motorsport - 10 de octubre (PC, XSX|S)
- Sonic Superstars - 17 de octubre (PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, XBX|S, Switch)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - 5 de octubre (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Alan Wake 2 - 27 de octubre (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Endless Dungeon - 19 de octubre (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, Switch, PC)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 20 de octubre (Switch)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 20 de octubre (PS5)
- Just Dance 2024 - 24 de octubre (PS5, XSX|S, Switch)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection (Volume One) - 24 de octubre (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, Switch)
- Cities: Skylines 2 - 24 de octubre (XSX|S, PS5, PC)
- Alone in the Dark - 25 de octubre (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
Noviembre 2023
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - 2 de noviembre (Switch)
- WarioWare Move It! - 3 de noviembre (Switch)
- Jumanji: Wild Adventures - 3 de noviembre (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch, PC)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - 9 de noviembre (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- The Day Before - 10 de noviembre (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Modern Warfare 3 - 10 de noviembre, 2023 (platforms TBA)
- Super Mario RPG - 17 de noviembre (Switch)
- Persona 5 Tactica - 17 de noviembre (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, Switch, PC)
- Biomutant - 23 de noviembre (Switch)
Diciembre 2023
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - 01 de diciembre (Switch)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - 7 de diciembre (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Amazon Luna)
Por confirmar 2023
Ahora, pasemos a los juegos que sabemos que saldrán este año, pero que aún no han recibido fechas de lanzamiento, así como aquellos que están un poco más lejos. Con suerte, jugaremos los siguientes juegos más temprano que tarde.
Por confirmar 2023
- Lost Eidolons - Principios de 2023 (XSX|S)
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Principios de 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, Switch)
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Principios de 2023 (PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Nightingale -Primer semestre 2023 (PC)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Collection - Primavera 2023 (Switch, PS4)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - ‘Verano 2023’ (Switch)
- Batman Arkham Trilogy - Otoño 2023
- Quilts and Cats of Calico - Otoño 2023
- After Us - Por confirmar 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
- Among Us VR - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
- Arc Raiders - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Ark 2 - Por confirmar 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Demeo - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
- EA Sports FC - Por confirmar 2023
- Ghostrunner 2 - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Invierno 2023 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC - Winter 2023
- Helldivers 2 - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, PC)
- Homeworld 3 - Por confirmar 2023 (PC)
- Hyenas - Por confirmar 2023 ( PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
- Payday 3 - Por confirmar 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC)
- Pragmata - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5)
- Replaced - Por confirmar 2023 (PC, XBO, XSX|S)
- Routine - Por confirmar 2023 (XSX|S, XBO, PC)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - Por confirmar 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
- Stormgate - Por confirmar 2023 (PC)
- Sword of the Sea - Por confirmar (PS5, PC)
- The Plucky Squire - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - Otoño 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- The Talos Principle 2 - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 - Invierno 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
2024
- Avowed - Por confirmar 2024 (XSX|S, PC)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Principios de 2024 (PS5)
- Palword (Early Access) - Enero 2024 (PC)
- Tekken 8 – Enero 26 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - Principios del 2024
- Penny's Big Breakaway - Principios 2024
- Luigi's Mansion Dark Moon - Por confirmar 2024
- Princess Peach - Por confirmar 2024
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga - Por confirmar 2024 (XSX|S, PC)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Enero 18, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - Febrero 2, 2024 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Earthblade - Por confirmar 2024 (PC)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - Principios del 2024 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
- Rise of the Ronin - Por confirmar 2024 (PS5)
- Neva - Por confrimar 2024 (PS5, PC)
- Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean - Por confirmar 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
- Towers of Aghasba - Por confrimar 2024 (PS5, PC)
- Ultros - Por confirmar 2024 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Concord - Por confirmar 2024 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Por confirmar 2024 (XSX|S, PS5, PC)
- Star Wars Outlaws - Por confirmar 2024 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- The Plucky Squire - Por confirmar 2024 (PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
Por confirmar
Por último, te presentamos una lista de juegos que han sido anunciados, aunque aún no cuentan con un año de lanzamiento establecido. Por el momento, su confirmación está pendiente, pero en cuanto cada juego obtenga una fecha de lanzamiento, esta página será actualizada en consecuencia.
Por confirmar
- Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Hexe – Por confirmar (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
- Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Red – Por confirmar (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
- Beyond Good and Evil 2 - Por confirmar
- BioShock 4 - Por confirmar
- Death Stranding 2 - Por confirmar (PS5)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - Por confirmar (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- DokeV - Por confirmar (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
- Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - Por confirmar
- Dune: Awakening - Por confirmar (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Everwild - Por confirmar (XSX|S, PC)
- Fable - Por confirmar (XSX|S, PC)
- Fallout 5 - Por confirmar
- GTA 6 - Por confirmar
- Hades 2 - Por confirmar (PC)
- Haunted Chocolatier - Por confirmar
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Por confirmar (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch)
- Indiana Jones - Por confirmar
- Marvel's Wolverine - Por confirmar (PS5)
- Kingdom Hearts 4 - Por confirmar
- Mass Effect 5 - Por confirmar
- Fairgame$ - Por confirmar (PS5, PC)
- Foamstars - Por confirmar (PS5, PS4)
- Marathon - Por confirmar (PS5, PC)
- Metroid Prime 4 - Por confirmar (Switch)
- Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater - Por confirmar (PS5)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - Por confirmar (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX|S, PC)
- Phantom Blade 0 - Por confirmar (PS5)
- Project 007 - Por confirmar
- Project Mara - Por confirmar (XSX|S, PC)
- Revenant Hill - Por confirmar (PS5, PS4)
- Skull and Bones - Por confirmar (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
- Splinter Cell remake - Por confirmar
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - Por confirmar (PS5)
- Star Wars Eclipse - Por confirmar
- State of Decay 3 - Por confirmar (XSX|S, PC)
- The Elder Scrolls 6 - Por confirmar
- The Outer Worlds 2 - Por confirmar (PC, XSX|S)
- The Sims 5 - Por confirmar
- The Witcher 4 - Por confirmar
- Wonder Woman - Por confirmar
