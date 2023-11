OnePlus Watch 2-läcka pekar på en större skärm och Wear OS 4

Sooo #FutureSquad... Here comes your very first and early look at the #OnePlus Watch successor (which I assume will be unveiled as the #OnePlusWatch2) through stunning 5K renders, along with its display size and CPU...😏On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/2OOn2AuZTf pic.twitter.com/prTB1G6FWpNovember 10, 2023