Nominerade till Game Awards 2024 har tillkännagivits – Shadow of the Erdtree är första DLC att nomineras till Årets spel
Game Awards firar sitt 10-årsjubileum i år.
Game Awards har nu avslöjat de nominerade till årets event.
I en livestream nyligen presenterade programledaren Geoff Keighley de årliga kandidaterna som är aktuella för priser i kategorier som Årets spel, Bästa speldesign, Bästa story och fler.
Det mest överraskande med årets evenemang, som också firar sitt 10-årsjubileum, är att nedladdningsbart innehåll (DLC) och expansioner nu för första gången är kvalificerade för större utmärkelser.
I år har Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree nominerats i flera kategorier, inklusive Årets spel, Bästa speldesign, Bästa RPG, och Bästa konstnärliga riktning.
The Game Awards 2024 sänds den 12 december och röstningen öppen. Du kan kolla in hela listan över nominerade här nedanför.
Alla nominerade för Game Awards 2024
Årets spel
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
Bästa speldesign
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
Bästa berättelse
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Bästa konstnärliga riktning
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
- Neva
Bästa musik och soundtrack
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Bästa ljuddesign
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Bästa prestation
- Brianna White - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Hannah Telle - Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens - Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2
Innovation inom tillgänglighet
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Spel för påverkan
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Bästa pågående spel
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Bästa communitysupport
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Bästa indiespel
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lrelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Bästa debutspel från en indieutvecklare
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Bästa mobilspel
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Bästa VR/AR-spel
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Bästa actionspel
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Bästa action/äventyrsspel
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Bästa rollspel (RPG)
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Bästa fightingspel
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel VS Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Bästa familjespel
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Bästa simulerings-/strategispel
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Bästa sport-/racingspel
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Bästa multiplayer-spel
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Bästa anpassning
Mest efterlängtade spel
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Årets innehållsskapare
- Caseoh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamerz
- Typicalgamer
- Usada Pekora
Bästa esportspel
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Bästa esportstjärna
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Bästa esportlag
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid
