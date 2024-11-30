Nominerade till Game Awards 2024 har tillkännagivits – Shadow of the Erdtree är första DLC att nomineras till Årets spel

Nyheter
Av
Bidrag från
Publicerat

Game Awards firar sitt 10-årsjubileum i år.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree är en av titlarna som är nominerade till årets spel. (Foto: FromSoftware)
  • De nominerade till Game Awards 2024 har tillkännagivits
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree är första DLC att nomineras till Årets spel
  • Game Awards firar sitt 10-årsjubileum

Game Awards har nu avslöjat de nominerade till årets event.

I en livestream nyligen presenterade programledaren Geoff Keighley de årliga kandidaterna som är aktuella för priser i kategorier som Årets spel, Bästa speldesign, Bästa story och fler.

Det mest överraskande med årets evenemang, som också firar sitt 10-årsjubileum, är att nedladdningsbart innehåll (DLC) och expansioner nu för första gången är kvalificerade för större utmärkelser.

I år har Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree nominerats i flera kategorier, inklusive Årets spel, Bästa speldesign, Bästa RPG, och Bästa konstnärliga riktning.

The Game Awards 2024 sänds den 12 december och röstningen öppen. Du kan kolla in hela listan över nominerade här nedanför.

Alla nominerade för Game Awards 2024

Årets spel

Bästa speldesign

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Metaphor Re: Fantazio

Bästa berättelse

Bästa konstnärliga riktning

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor Re: Fantazio
  • Neva

Bästa musik och soundtrack

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Bästa ljuddesign

Bästa prestation

  • Brianna White - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle - Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens - Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2

Innovation inom tillgänglighet

Spel för påverkan

Bästa pågående spel

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Bästa communitysupport

Bästa indiespel

Bästa debutspel från en indieutvecklare

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Bästa mobilspel

Bästa VR/AR-spel

Bästa actionspel

Bästa action/äventyrsspel

Bästa rollspel (RPG)

  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Bästa fightingspel

Bästa familjespel

Bästa simulerings-/strategispel

Bästa sport-/racingspel

Bästa multiplayer-spel

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Bästa anpassning

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like A Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: THe Legend of Lara Croft

Mest efterlängtade spel

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Årets innehållsskapare

  • Caseoh
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • Typicalgamer
  • Usada Pekora

Bästa esportspel

Bästa esportstjärna

  • 33
  • Aleksib
  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • Zywoo
  • Zmjjkk

Bästa esportlag

  • Bilibili Gaming
  • Gen.G
  • Navi
  • T1
  • Team Liquid

Läs vidare

Amanda Westberg
Amanda Westberg
Chefsredaktör TechRadar Norden

Amanda Westberg har varit en del av TechRadar-projektet sedan starten 2018 och sitter nu på rollen som chefsredaktör för TechRadar i Norden. Under sin tid på hemsidan har hon hunnit skriva tusentals artiklar och håller noggrann koll på teknikvärlden och dess trender. Som en gamer och träningsentusiast har hon en förkärlek för allt gaming- och fitnessrelaterat, där bland annat smartklockor är en favoritkategori att skriva om.

Bidrag från