Análisis del Google Pixel 7a: espera a que sea más barato

Pixel 7a: Reseña en un minuto

Puede que el Google Pixel 7a sea potente e inteligente, pero si no puede durarme un día entero, no lo recomendaré como uno de los mejores teléfonos que puedes comprar. La potencia del chipset Google Tensor G2, que puede borrar edificios altos de tus fotos con un par de toques, puede ser demasiado para la diminuta batería, y la lentitud de carga del teléfono sólo empeora las cosas.

¿Por qué empezar con las quejas sobre la batería? Porque es importante. Más importante que hacer buenas fotos, algo que el Pixel 7a puede hacer con soltura, aunque no te hará ganar ningún concurso. Incluso con más megapíxeles, muchas de las fotos que tomamos se parecen mucho a las de su predecesor, el Google Pixel 6a.

La duración de la batería es más importante que cualquier ventaja de rendimiento que puedas obtener del potente procesador de Google, que puede manejar los mejores juegos y las aplicaciones más avanzadas sin problemas. Sin embargo, si juegas a esos juegos durante todo el trayecto en metro al trabajo, será mejor que tengas un cargador esperándote en tu escritorio, y también será mejor que te sobren un par de horas antes de volver a necesitar una batería llena.

Con una velocidad vertiginosa que agota la batería en un santiamén, el Pixel 7a es como un roadster europeo. Obtienes todo el rendimiento y el estilo de un deportivo de primera, en un paquete más pequeño con algunas esquinas recortadas. Y, como ocurre con un gran roadster, lo mejor es esperar a que el Pixel 7a baje a un precio que lo haga irresistible.

Reseña del Pixel 7a: Precio y disponibilidad

Comienza en 499 $ / 449 £ / 749 AU$, más caro que el Pixel 6a (Estados Unidos y Reino Unido)

Una configuración con 8 GB de RAM y 128 GB de almacenamiento

Disponible inmediatamente, el color coral sólo está disponible a través de Google directamente

El Google Pixel 7a llega justo a tiempo para la temporada de ofertas de medio año de Google para los teléfonos Pixel, a sólo un día del primer aniversario del Pixel 6a; sin embargo, el Pixel 7a llegará a las tiendas con mayor antelación que su rezagado predecesor, y estará disponible para comprar inmediatamente después del lanzamiento, en lugar de meses más tarde.

El Pixel 7a cuesta 499 $ / 449 £ / 749 AU$ para la opción de configuración única, que te ofrece 128 GB de almacenamiento, sin opción de ampliarlo, y 8 GB de RAM. Me gustaría ver un poco más de almacenamiento y, lo creas o no, las tarjetas microSD no son raras en este rango de precios. Por supuesto, hay mucha nube de Google para todos, así que probablemente sincronizarás la mayor parte de lo que ocupa espacio.

Puedes comprar el Pixel 7a en cuatro colores, aunque la opción coral más distintiva es exclusiva de la propia tienda online de Google y de sus tiendas de Nueva York. Tu operador de telefonía móvil tendrá los teléfonos Snow, Charcoal y Sea, que se traducen en blanco, gris y azul.

El Pixel 6a costaba 50 $ menos en su lanzamiento, y en nuestro análisis del Pixel 6a identificamos casi exactamente los mismos problemas que encontramos con el Pixel 7a. Desde entonces, ese teléfono ha experimentado unas rebajas y reducciones de precio espectaculares: a menudo puedes encontrarlo por 300 $, y a ese precio ha pasado de ser un teléfono económico decepcionante a la mejor ganga en telefonía móvil.

Me gustaría pensar que el Pixel 7a obtendrá los mismos descuentos, especialmente en la temporada de rebajas de finales de año, cuando los nuevos teléfonos insignia salgan a la superficie. Por otra parte, Google podría mantener el Pixel 6a a su precio ocasional de 300 $, con lo que el Pixel 7a sería demasiado caro para recomendarlo.

Puntuación de valor: 3 / 5

Reseña del Pixel 7a: Diseño

Se parece a todos los Pixel recientes

Sigue pareciendo único - porque nadie compra teléfonos Pixel

Tal vez deban intentar algo diferente para el próximo

Cuando aparecieron el Pixel 6 y el Pixel 6 Pro, parecían únicos y destacaban entre los aburridos diseños de teléfonos con sus bloques de cámara montados en las esquinas. Luego llegó el Pixel 6a y parecía... lo mismo. Después llegaron el Pixel 7 y el Pixel 7 Pro: más de lo mismo. Y ahora tenemos el Pixel 7a, y parece, bueno, lo mismo. En serio, Google: hasta Apple cambia un poco sus teléfonos después de tanto tiempo.

Si el Pixel 7a sigue pareciendo único, quizá sea porque no se ven muchos teléfonos Pixel por ahí, y eso no es algo bueno para Google. Me gustó el diseño característico del Pixel en octubre de 2021, cuando lo vi por primera vez. Lamentablemente, Google ha mantenido la fórmula básica, pero se ha deshecho de las opciones de colores en dos tonos, que eran realmente lo mejor del diseño del Pixel 6a.

Mi modelo de prueba no es el genial color Coral, ni siquiera el menos genial Mar, aunque mis colegas del Reino Unido se hicieron con ese modelo azul, así que tenemos unas fotos estupendas para mostrarlo. Yo tengo el blanco, lo siento, Snow. Por suerte, también recibí la funda de silicona oficial de Google en color Coral, así que apenas miré la carcasa deslizante, ya que la mayor parte del tiempo lo mantuve dentro de la funda, y el color Coral es realmente bonito.

Si dejas el teléfono desnudo y con miedo, el Pixel 7a tiene un bonito acabado mate en el marco que facilita el agarre. La superficie trasera, resbaladiza y ligeramente curvada, se deslizará por un desnivel, pero no tendrás problemas para agarrarlo.

Google dice que el Pixel 7a es el teléfono de la serie Pixel a más duradero hasta la fecha, y afortunadamente es resistente al agua para sobrevivir a salpicaduras o a un chapuzón accidental en el fregadero.

Puntuación de diseño: 2.5 / 5

Reseña del Pixel 7a: Pantalla

Buena pantalla pero nada especial

La frecuencia de refresco de 90 Hz mejora la del Pixel 6a

No es tan llamativo como el Samsung Galaxy A54

No tengo ninguna queja sobre la pantalla del Pixel 7a, pero tampoco es la mejor que he visto, ni siquiera en este rango de precios. Sin duda supera a la del Pixel 6a del año pasado, especialmente en exteriores a pleno sol, donde el Pixel 7a es realmente utilizable. No es brillante, pero es visible.

Me gusta el tamaño más pequeño de 6,1 pulgadas del Pixel 7a, que lo hace parecer un teléfono compacto en comparación con los dispositivos mucho más grandes que estoy acostumbrado a llevar. Podría ser más difícil ver los detalles finos en las fotos para el trabajo de edición, pero el Pixel respondía lo suficiente como para permitirme hacer zoom y desplazarme rápidamente.

Si buscas una pantalla más impresionante, y estás dispuesto a renunciar a mucho rendimiento, puedes echar un vistazo al Samsung Galaxy A54. El Galaxy A54 utiliza una pantalla de 6,4 pulgadas con una frecuencia de refresco de 120 Hz, mientras que el Pixel 7a sólo alcanza los 90 Hz. No noté el rendimiento más lento que cuando jugaba a los juegos más rápidos con montones de efectos, y para la mayoría de las tareas 90Hz está bien.

Puntuación Pantalla: 3 / 5

Reseña del Pixel 7a: Cámara

Gran mejora respecto al Pixel 6a

Mejores fotos con poca luz e iluminación dinámica

Terrible con el zoom, aunque sólo sea un poco

Con la destreza de la IA de Google y el chip Tensor G2 detrás, nunca hubo duda de que el Pixel 7a produciría fotos satisfactorias. El sensor de la cámara principal recibe una importante mejora, pasando de 12 MP a la friolera de 64 MP. Aunque los píxeles son casi un tercio más pequeños, el sensor general es más grande, y las imágenes se benefician de la mejor tecnología.

Pasé la mayor parte del tiempo comparando las cámaras del Pixel 7a con las del Pixel 6a, porque ese dispositivo superaba con creces nuestras expectativas para las cámaras de los teléfonos de oferta. Me complace decir que el Pixel 7a mejora notablemente respecto al modelo anterior. Vi más detalle en los fondos de las imágenes y una iluminación mucho mejor en todas mis tomas. Los puntos oscuros que habrían desaparecido en la sombra ahora muestran matices.

Lamentablemente, algunos de los peores problemas persisten. Google puede afirmar que este teléfono puede disparar como un objetivo zoom 8x, gracias a trucos digitales, pero esos trucos no salen. Las fotos con zoom son casi inutilizables, y se parecen irrisoriamente más a una pintura al óleo que a una fotografía. El Pixel 7a tiene exactamente los mismos problemas que el 6a, y produce fotos con zoom casi idénticamente terribles.

Aquí tienes algunas muestras de imágenes del Google Pixel 7a, comparadas con la misma toma realizada con el Pixel 6a.

I found the video recording to be disappointing, especially at the supposed 4K resolution. The video may have the right number of pixels, but those pixels looked pretty lousy when taking high-speed shots of my dog in action. I tried using the Cinematic stabilization mode, but didn’t notice such a dramatic effect as using a gimbal for a steady shot.

For special tricks, the Pixel 7a gets a long-exposure mode that the Pixel 6a doesn’t have. I enjoy shooting long exposures, as you can get some cool effects if you spot the right opportunity.

Google endowed the 6a with all of the coolest photo editing tricks, like Photo Unblur and automated Magic Eraser, and while the 7a gets all of those tricks too, it’s hard to see an advantage here.

The real magic happens in Google Photos, which gets special tools on Google Pixel phones with Tensor chips inside. There aren’t any new editing features found on the Pixel 7a that we haven’t seen before, but it isn’t missing anything, and these are the best and easiest on-device editing tools you’ll find on a phone, short of an Adobe Creative Suite subscription.

You can even fix old photos that you didn’t take with the Pixel 7a, as long as they are uploaded to Google Photos. These photography tricks are one of the Pixels' biggest selling points.

Camera score: 4 / 5

Pixel 7a review: Software

Runs Android 13 at launch, with three years of OS updates

Wait, only three years? Doesn’t Google make this phone?

Seriously, the iPhone gets six years, what’s up with only three

What use is a Google chip and Google software if Google will only support its own phone for three years?

Google’s own version of the Android 13 interface is light and easy to use, with thoughtful customization options that are much more automatic than they used to be. If you ever considered Android because you wanted a more personalized device, but shied away because it seemed too complicated, the latest software guides you much better than before, and leaves out the parts that made things difficult.

It isn’t like Apple’s iOS, not even close, and both companies could learn a lot from each other. Apple could learn how to make widgets that are truly functional and fit your home screen the way you want, for instance.

Google, for its part, could learn how to simplify its settings and options even further. The three-and-a-half pages of scrolling through the Settings menu is just the start of all the digging you need to do to find everything you can adjust on the Pixel 7a. If a feature matters, why isn’t it easier to discover?

Truthfully, though, Google should be embarrassed by how far it has fallen behind Apple in offering major OS updates. Google adds small, minor features periodically through the lifespan of the Pixel phones, but that lifespan is astonishingly short.

Google makes Pixel phones, the software for the Pixel phones, and the chips that run the software. What use is a Google chip and Google software if Google will only support its own phone for three years? Three years is reprehensible, especially for Google, and even on a bargain phone like this.

How limiting is three years of support? You could buy a Pixel 7a and an Apple iPhone 12, a phone that was launched in October 2020. In three years, your brand spanking new Pixel will stop getting OS updates from Google, but you’ll still have another year of life on your iPhone.

This is why everyone disrespects Android phones, and a major reason why the Pixel 7a is very difficult to recommend. While I can excuse some issues if the price drops, waiting for that to happen will only make this phone older when you buy it, and Google has already set the clock ticking on when it will stop caring about the Pixel 7a.

Software score: 3 / 5

Pixel 7a review: Performance

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Amazing performance from a bargain phone

Still can’t outperform an iPhone 12

I’d rather have a slower phone with a bigger battery

When a premier phone maker like Google produces a bargain phone it usually makes some sacrifices while keeping some of the advantages of its higher-end handsets, and Google has chosen to retain the performance of its flagship Pixel phones in the Pixel 7a. It has a distinct performance advantage over other phones in its price range – the Samsung Galaxy A54 isn’t even in the same solar system as the Pixel 7a, given how much faster Google’s phone is.

Of course, in the shadows lurks Apple with its miraculous in-house Bionic chips. You can still buy an iPhone 12 new from Apple, with an A14 Bionic platform (A16 is the current generation) for around the same price as the Pixel 7a, and the older iPhone outmatches Google’s best in benchmark performance. In real-world use, you’ll hardly notice a difference, but it’s worth noting that Android’s best-performing phones still aren’t indisputable champions.

I had no trouble running the latest games, or editing photos and videos with advanced tools such as Adobe Lightroom. The Pixel 7a performed incredibly well, especially for a phone in this price range. If a fast phone is what you’re after, the Pixel 7a won’t disappoint you.

The Pixel did run a bit warm when I gamed for a long time, and a few times during my testing week the phone warned me that it would shut down features while the temperature was too high. This was after nonstop gaming at 60fps, but more expensive phones can handle that sort of chore with no complaint.

At this price, you’re getting most of the same performance you’ll get from a Pixel 7 Pro, albeit with less RAM and a few other internal omissions. Other phones in this price range will give you a bigger and better display, though, as well as a bigger and better battery. The Galaxy A54 gives you a 5,000mAh battery cell, and the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a bigger battery and much faster 68W charging.

Most users will prefer more battery life and faster charging, in addition to a better display. If you came looking for speed, you found it – but if you aren’t sure that flagship performance is what you need in a phone, I’d suggest looking elsewhere.

Performance score: 4 / 5

Pixel 7a review: Battery

The weakest link in the Pixel 7a chain

Just as bad as last year’s Pixel 6a

It’s a fast phone, but you pay with battery power

I’d rather have a phone that lasts one normal day rather than three extreme days

Hey, you wanted a fast phone, and just like fast cars chug petrol, the Pixel 7a slurps down its battery. I spent a long commute into New York City playing Marvel Snap, then switched to a Google Meet video chat. By the time the 90-minute ride was over, I was at 65% battery. Ouch.

The Pixel 7a also takes too long to charge, and the charging curve slopes downward. That is, it took me 45 minutes to get the battery up to 50%. Another 45 minutes and I still wasn’t fully charged, I was only at 92%, and the last bit of battery life often took more than 30 minutes to top off. Very weird.

That means you should plan on leaving the Pixel 7a connected to a charger whenever you aren’t using it. This is not a phone you can rely on for long-term battery life. Google has an Extreme Battery Saver mode which it claims can last you up to three days of use, but it requires severely limiting which apps and features can be used – and I’d rather have a phone that lasts one normal day rather than three 'extreme' days.

Even if Google drops the price, battery life will remain a stumbling block when it comes to recommending the Pixel 7a. Many phones that are less expensive use a large battery as a key selling point, along with a bigger display. The Pixel 7a is disappointing now, but for a bit less money it becomes a rare roadster; not the most practical phone, but fun to own during a midlife crisis.

Battery score: 2 / 5

Should you buy the Google Pixel 7a?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 7a Score Card Attributes Notes Rating Value Great price for the performance, but I expect it will get cheaper 3 / 5 Design Looks just like the last Pixel, and the one before that, and… 2.5 / 5 Display Nice and bright but competitors are bigger and faster 3 / 5 Cameras Great upgrade over the winning Pixel 6a, with excellent editing tools 4 / 5 Software Android is simple and mature, but seriously, only three OS updates for your own phone, Google? 3 / 5 Performance Fantastic performance, nearly matching the Pixel 7 Pro at less than half the price 4 / 5 Battery Battery could hardly last through lunch time, let alone all day. Charging was also slow and decelerating 2 / 5

Buy it if...

You want great photos and photo editing

There aren’t a ton of photo options, but the Pixel 7a takes great shots and makes editing as easy as can be – even editing photos you took on other phones.

You want to try all of the unique Google features

From clear calling to recordings that identify speakers, there are cool features that only Pixel phones with Google Tensor can manage, with more arriving regularly.

The price drops by $100 / £100 / AU$150

It’s a great bargain phone if you need performance, but there are too many compromises. For a nice discount, though, we could overlook some of those.

Don't buy it if...

You need a phone that lasts all day

The Pixel 7a unfortunately has the same terrible battery life that we complained about with the Pixel 6a. You’ll need to charge it once or maybe even twice a day.

You want a bigger, better screen

The display on the Pixel 7a isn’t bad, but there are Samsung and even Motorola phones that have bigger, brighter screens with a higher refresh rate. And a bigger screen means a bigger battery, just sayin’.

You can afford an iPhone

Sorry to say, but the iPhone 12 is more than two years old and it’s still faster than the Pixel 7a, plus it will get software updates after the Pixel 7a is forgotten.

Pixel 7a review: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Other phones to consider Pixel 7a Samsung Galaxy A54 Apple iPhone 12 Price: $499 / £449 / AU$749 $449.99 / £449 / AU$699 $699 / £679 / AU$1,199 Display 6.1-inch, 90Hz 6.4-inch, 120Hz 6.1-inch, 60Hz Cameras 64MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide, 13MP selfie 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 32MP selfie 12MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP selfie Software Support Android 13, 3 years of OS updates Android 13, 4 years of Android updates iOS 16.4, 6 years of iOS updates (predicted)

If my Google Pixel 7a review has you considering other options, here are two more flagship smartphones to consider

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 is the most affordable iPhone, and you can find some good deals if you look around. It may be older, but it will get OS updates for longer than a new Pixel 7a, and its Bionic processor can wipe the floor with any Android.

Check out our Apple iPhone 12 review

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A54

This bargain phone looks like a premiere Galaxy S, and you get a bigger battery and better display than you'll find on the Pixel 7a – and Samsung supports its phones with Android updates for longer than Android-maker Google.

Check out our hands-on Samsung Galaxy A54 review

How I tested the Pixel 7a

I have had the Google Pixel 7a for one full week of testing

This was the only phone I used for the review period

I use benchmarking software, developer tools, and internal data collection

I used the Pixel 7a in every way I imagined a typical user would want to use it. I took photos, played games, and used it for all of my social networking and communication needs. I used it for productivity apps and tools, mindfulness and health apps, and fitness apps.

I also used the Pixel 7a with wearable devices, including Pixel Buds Pro earbuds and my Pixel Watch. I used it with a gaming controller, my automobile, and numerous Bluetooth accessories.

We benchmark all the phones we test using standard benchmarking software, and we also perform internal testing on the phone’s performance and battery life. I used GFX Benchmark, PhoneTester Pro, and Geekbench, among other testing apps. I also access the developer options on Android phones for direct feedback on performance from the device itself.

During my review time with the Pixel 7a, I loaded all of the apps I use with my smartphone and used it as my daily device. I used it for maps and navigation, music and video playback, as well as for calls and messaging. I took tons of photos and videos, played games, and used the phone to help me get around.

Read more about how we test

First reviewed May, 2023