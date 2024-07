Ahora terminan Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, ¡utilizando un tapete de Dance Dance Revolution!

I DID IT! ALL bosses of my dance pad Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree run have been deFEETed!The last boss fell after 52 tries and 7 hours of dance-padding (my feet hurt). DLC took me 7 days in total with 325 deaths; 69 of them to gravity, nice.I hope Miyazaki is proud of me. pic.twitter.com/DqbgLxTCXzJuly 8, 2024