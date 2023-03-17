Nuevos juegos de PS5: próximas fechas de lanzamiento

Hay un montón de nuevos juegos para PS5 que esperar en 2023. Gracias a algunos retrasos del año pasado y a algunos nuevos anuncios, este año está absolutamente repleto de lanzamientos de juegos, desde títulos AAA de gran presupuesto hasta indies.
Desde Resident Evil 4 Remake hasta Marvel's Spider-Man 2, en 2023 llegarán muchos juegos nuevos y emocionantes para PlayStation 5, es probable que algunos incluso entren en nuestra lista de los mejores juegos para PS5. Incluso está la llegada de Final Fantasy 16, que al principio será exclusivo de PS5.
Ya sea que te gusten los RPG gigantes o los títulos independientes más pequeños, encontrarás varios juegos que te mantendrán ocupado en 2023.
Sigue leyendo para conocer las fechas de lanzamiento de todos los próximos juegos de PS5. Esta nota se actualizará a medida que se revelen nuevas fechas de lanzamiento o se retrasen algunos juegos.
Nuevos juegos para PS5 2023: los lanzamientos más esperados de este año
- Resident Evil 4 Remake - 23 de marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)
- Dead Island 2 - 21 de abril (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 28 de abril (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 26 de mayo (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Street Fighter 6 -2 de junio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)
- Diablo 4 - 6 de junio (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
- Final Fantasy 16 - 22 de junio (PS5)
Nuevos juegos para PS5 en marzo de 2023
- Tchia -21 de marzo (PS5, PC, PS4)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake - 23 de marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)
Nuevos juegos para PS5 en abril de 2023
- Minecraft Legends - 18 de abril (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch)
- Horizon Forbidden West: DLC de Burning Shores - 19 de abril (PS5
- Dead Island 2 - 21 de abril (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBOx)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 28 de abril (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - Abril (P55, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
Nuevos juegos de PS5 en mayo de 2023
- Amnesia: The Bunker - 15 de mayo (XSX|S, PS4, XBOX, PC)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice -26 de mayo (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- System Shock Remake - 30 de mayoPS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
Nuevos juegos para PS5 en junio de 2023
- Street Fighter 6 - 2 de junio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)
- Diablo 4 - 6 de junio (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
- Exoprimal - 14 de junio (PS5, PS4)
- Final Fantasy 16 - 22 de junio (PS5)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - Junio (PS5, XSX|S)
Fechas por confirmar
Por confirmar 2023
- Layers of Fears - Principios de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Principios de 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, Switch)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - 'Verano de 2023' (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 -'Otoño de 2023' (PS5)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - ‘'Invierno 2023' (PS5)
- After Us - Por confrimar 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
- Alan Wake 2 - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - Por confirmar (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
- Among Us VR - Por confirmar (PS5|PSVR 2)
- Arc Raiders - Por confirmar (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Armored Core 6 - Por confirmar (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - Por confirmar (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Por confirmar (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Amazon Luna)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Por confirmar (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Crash Team Rumble - Por confirmar (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Demeo - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
- EA Sports FC - Por confirmar 2023
- Exoprimal - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, PS4)
- Hyenas - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
- Immortals of Aveum - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - Por confirmar 2023 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)
- Payday 3 - Por confirmar 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC)
- Pragmata - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5)
- Remnant 2 - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 - Por confirmar 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- WWE 2K23 - Por confirmar 2023
TBC 2024
- Like A Dragon 8 - TBC 2024 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
- Rise of the Ronin - TBC 2024 (PS5)
TBC
- Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Hexe – TBC (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
- Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Red – TBC (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
- Beyond Good and Evil 2 - TBC
- BioShock 4 - TBC
- Death Stranding 2 - TBC (PS5)
- DokeV - TBC (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
- Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - TBC
- Dune: Awakening - TBC (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Fallout 5 - TBC
- GTA 6 - TBC
- Haunted Chocolatier - TBC
- Indiana Jones - TBC
- Marvel's Wolverine - TBC (PS5)
- Kingdom Hearts 4 - TBC
- Mass Effect 5 - TBC
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - TBC (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX|S, PC)
- Project 007 - TBC
- Skull and Bones - TBC
- Splinter Cell remake - TBC
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - TBC (PS5)
- Star Wars Eclipse - TBC
- Tekken 8 – TBC (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
- The Elder Scrolls 6 - TBC
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – TBC (PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
- The Sims 5 - TBC
- The Witcher 4 - TBC
- Wonder Woman - TBC