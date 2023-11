Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition llegará en diciembre, para PS5, Xbox Series y PC

Big news… Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition arrives on December 5th in digital AND physical form for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC!Experience the original #Cyberpunk2077 story as well as a new spy-thriller adventure in the #PhantomLiberty expansion in one package. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IOBPCdTXFUNovember 21, 2023