Vodacom expands 5G reach into KwaZulu-Natal

Vodacom is bringing 5G to more of South Africa as it expands its network into municipal districts across KwaZulu-Natal.

So far, the company has expanded to 156 live districts, which expands the overall network that was initially launched with sites in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

“Critically, the latest mobile networking technology will ultimately help the region bridge the digital divide between the urban and rural areas of the province by extending access to affordable mobile broadband, especially as an alternative to fibre connectivity in under-serviced township areas,” the network provider said.

Although available, the 5G networks aren't consistent throughout the country, making them less inviting than the extensive 4G network. This won't last for long however, as service providers are picking up speed when it comes to rolling the network out.

Vodacom plans to expand its network further when additional 5G spectrum is auctioned in March 2021.

5G is expected to assist with the overall digitisation of South Africa, as improved network speeds make the governments plans for the 4th Industrial Revolution significantly easier to accomplish.