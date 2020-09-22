5G phones: What are your options in South Africa?

5G is picking up in South Africa, with MTN, Rain and Vodacom now offering the faster network in selected areas.

Phones which can handle this new network are also slowly being released, with Huawei, Samsung and LG already offering at least one 5G phone to South Africans.

Since 5G is the future, if you're considering a new phone you might want to pick one which will be able to get you connected.

Here are your options when it comes to 5G-enabled phones.

Huawei

Huawei have brought two 5G phones to the South African market. The P40 Pro+ and P40 Lite 5G.

While the P40 Pro+ is a high-end, expensive option, the P40 Lite is the most affordable 5G phone currently on the South African market.

As always, despite being probably the most accessible option, Huawei's lack of Google Play Store is a big turn-off for some. The company has promised that their own app store will soon rival their competitors, this is still not the case and so access to apps is still something to consider.

The phones are already available to buy, and priced according to their tiers. The P40 Pro+ 5G is R28,999 while the P40Lite 5G is more affordable at R9,499.

LG

The LG Velvet 5G was the cheapest and first offering on the market but has since been bumped by Huawei. This doesn't mean it's not a good option as, unlike Huawei, it has access to to the Google Play Store.

The most unique feature of the LG is that, while the phone itself is single screen, you can buy a dual-screen attachment. There is also a stylus available, to take the experience from strictly a phone to a "phablet" (phone tablet).

The phone falls fairly mid-range at R13,499.

The Velvet isn't the only offering from LG, with the V60 ThinQ 5G also having arrived earlier this year. This third generation dual screen device is a good option for those who want something functional and modern with good performance.

Also a an upper mid-range offering at R20,999.

Samsung

The most recent to enter the arena are the two flagship offerings from Samsung, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Although the Note 20 comes in 4G version, there is little reason (other than the price) to pick this version over the 5G one.

These bigger phones were especially created with the rise of 5G in mind and so much of their functionality is great now but will be even better once 5G becomes more widely available. This includes expansive cloud storage and seamless gaming ability.

The Note 20 5G cost R27,999 while the Note 20 Ultra is R36,999.

Vivo

Vivo is not that well-known in South Africa but has jumped into the 5G game with enthusiasm, bringing out their X50 series 5G phones.

With a focus on photography, the X50 and X50 Pro feature gimble stabilisation, extreme night vision and 60x zoom.

The camera ability is really the draw as the OLED screen, processing power and battery life are not best-in-class but all perform very well.

The X50 costs R15,4999 while the X50 Pro comes in at R19,000.