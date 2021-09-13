Here are the best deals on Amazon UAE this week

Last updated: 13th Sept 2021

Amazon sales are perfect for scoring incredible deals on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to appliances, furniture, smart home devices, and more. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we're created this guide with this week's best Amazon sales and stand-out deals.

Amazon offers thousands of deals every day from categories, including everything from TVs, fitness equipment, beauty products, school supplies, and so much more. Our deals experts have combed through the site to bring you the best Amazon sales with epic deals from brands like Apple, Instant Pot, Xiaomi, and more.



Below you'll find links to stand-out Amazon deals, which include TVs, headphones, kitchen appliances, and laptops, to name a few. We'll be updating this page with all the latest Amazon sales, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back each week to find the best deals out there.

Amazon sale: top deals

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max with FaceTime (256GB): AED 5,119 AED 4,320.75

Save AED 798 - If you've been wanting to upgrade to a new iPhone, then grab this deal for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is currently at its lowest price we've seen so far this year. With the next iPhone also on the horizon, expect this price to drop even further in the coming weeks.

View Deal

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum: AED 3,390 AED 3,190

Save AED 200 - This nifty robot vacuum from Roborock does an excellent job of navigating around your home, in addition to performing an excellent job at cleaning up messes along the way.View Deal

Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector: AED 2,099 AED 1,599

Save AED 500: This compact projector is great to take around pretty much anywhere, and is now AED 500 off. It's good for backyard cinema nights or even if you want to have family movie nights in your living roomView Deal

Blue Yeti USB Mic: AED 589 AED 422.76

Save AED 166.24: The Blue Yeti microphone is fantastic for streamers, podcasts, voiceovers, or any time you need to have a better microphone to record with than what's built into your laptop or headset.View Deal

Amazon sale: device deals

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera: AED 399 AED 299

Save AED 100 - Amazon's device deals include the all-new Ring Stick Up Cam that's on sale for AED 299. That's an AED 100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the Alexa-enabled security camera. The HD security camera features two-way audio and can easily be mounted indoors or outside.View Deal

Ring Floodlight Cam: AED 1,099 AED 849

Save AED 250: For outdoor security such as your garden or front gate, the Ring Floodlight Cam is a great solution, and can easily communicate with other devices in your home for the best security and peace of mind.View Deal

Amazon sale: TV deals

Hisense 55" 55A6GE UHD SMART TV: AED 2,199 AED 1,599

Save AED 600: This 55" TV from Hisense is an affordable addition to any bedroom or living room that lacks a smart TV. With 4K and HDR support to boot, it's a great upgrade for any space in your home.View Deal

Samsung 65"Q70A (2021): AED 5,999 AED 4,923

Save AED 1,076: For an even bigger viewing experience, grab this 65" dazzler from Samsung at a very affordable price tag, along with free installation for a limited time.View Deal

Sony 65" BRAVIA X80AJ Smart TV: AED 4,299 AED 3,699

Save AED 600: Another great TV to look at is this model from Sony, which is powered by Android TV. This means you have access to thousands of apps via the Google Play store, making your viewing experience even more enjoyable.View Deal

Samsung The Serif 55": AED 4,299 AED 3,799

Save AED 500: If you're looking for style, then The Serif is a great TV for your space. It packs all of the great features we've come to expect in a Samsung TV, while also looking great on its stand or its own.View Deal

Amazon sale: laptop deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): AED 4,199 AED 3,399

Save AED 800: The MacBook Air is a great buy for anyone looking for a powerful yet portable laptop. Powered by the new M1 chip, it's guaranteed to last through whatever you throw at it, from work to play.View Deal

2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): AED 5,399 AED 4,405

Save AED 994: Amazon deals are also hitting the M1 Pro model, with a nearly AED 1,000 discount on the 256GB configuration, which is the best price you can find right now. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well.

View Deal

Amazon sale: tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5-1035G4, 12.3 Inch, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM): AED 3,781 AED 2,780

Save AED 1,001: The Surface Pro 7 blends the versatility of a tablet with the power of a laptop, all in one seamless device. It's ultra-lightweight build also ensures you can take it anywhere you go, without any trouble at all.View Deal

2020 iPad Air (10.9-inch, 64GB): AED 2,499 AED 2,299

Save AED 200 - Amazon currently has the 2020 iPad Air on sale for AED 2,299 - that's the lowest price we've seen even before White Friday kicks in. The 2020 iPad Air tablet comes with 64GB of storage and includes Touch ID, Apple Pay and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 WIFI (128GB storage, 6GB RAM): AED 2,699 AED 2,004

Save AED 695: This great deal on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 makes it a perfect tablet for schoolwork or even just as a media tablet to enjoy movies and music from. View Deal

Amazon sale: Home & Kitchen deals

Nutricook Smart Pot Prime 1200W: AED 599 AED 399

Save AED 200: For hassle-free meals, check out the Nutricook Smart Pot Prime, which comes with an assortment of cooking routines to help make tasty dishes in half the time.View Deal

Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine: AED 525 AED 468

Save AED 57: This slim coffee machine is great for your office, kitchen, or anywhere you need a quick caffeine fix. Not to mention the hundreds of different flavors and roasts that you can pick up as well.View Deal

Nutricook Air Fryer Oven, 1800W: AED 699 AED 599

Save AED 100: If you're looking for a healthier way to make your meals, this air fryer oven is a great addition to your kitchen. It's capable of handling a variety of foods and dishes, and is easy to setup and start cooking with.View Deal

Amazon sale: headphone deals

AirPods with wired charging case: AED 679 AED 465

Save AED 214 - An incredible Amazon deal - we've spotted the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for a record-low price of AED 465. We've only seen this price tag during major sales events like White Friday, so we'd recommend snagging this rare discount while you can.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: AED 739 AED 438.95

Save AED 300 - The latest true wireless earbuds from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds Pro offer up active noise cancellation, IPX7 waterproofing, and AKG audio. This latest sale at Amazon is a whole AED 300 cheaper than the previous record, so make sure you grab a pair.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: AED 999 AED 720

Save AED 279 - If you're looking for noise cancelation, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro on sale for AED 720. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this epic deal while you can.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: AED 1,499 AED 925

Save AED 574: If you're in the market for great noise-cancelling headphones, then grab this amazing deal on Sony's latest headphones, coming in at an amazing price tag of AED 925.View Deal

Amazon sale: smartwatch deals

Fitbit Versa 3: AED 999 AED 723.46

Save AED 275.54: The Fitbit Versa 3 is great for outdoor runs, and tracks the most important fitness details such as heartrate, distance, calories burned, and more.View Deal