The best cheap iPad deals in January 2022

It's still tough finding any good iPad deals this month as the in-demand tablets are still suffering from stock issues following Black Friday. The good news for those in the uS, though, is that the main 10.2-inch iPad is down to $299 at Walmart - but you will be waiting until the end of the month for delivery. Then there are others that are simply unavailable to buy or have been marked up in price due to the demand. Despite that discount, the situation isn't great, but we've still gathered up the best offers on the iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro models - all of which you can find below.

Unfortunately, what we can't promise in your search is a big saving - if one at all. When it comes to the latest iPad models, such as the 10.2 and Mini that launched just a few months ago, retailers are sticking to the normal price. That's because it's taking a while to get new stock in and the supply just cannot keep up with demand. Cheaper previous generation models are also near-impossible to find, given that retailers have sold all that stock off in recent months.

For those of you after an iPad Pro or iPad Air, though, we have spotted a few small price cuts in the US and UK. These are as high as $120 in the US and £40 in the UK. Not huge reductions, then, but still welcome savings all the same. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of these devices have been reduced at a number of retailers over recent weeks and that's where the biggest price cuts can be found right now if your budget was already going to stretch to the higher-end tablets.

We're hoping when (or if) the stock situation stabilises as we approach the new year we might see a few better iPad deals in the New Year's sales or January sales. As soon as we spot anything of interest, we'll be back to update this page.

This week's best iPad deals in the US

Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Gen, 64GB): $329.99 Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Gen, 64GB): $329.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Save $30 - At last, the small $30 price cut on the latest iPad 10.2 is back at Walmart. Due to stock issues, the tablet has been extremely difficult to find over the last few months but 2022 is starting off strong with this discount. Order today and it will be delivered within two weeks.

Apple iPad mini 6 (256GB): $499.99 at Amazon Apple iPad mini 6 (256GB): $499.99 at Amazon

Stock issues have finally caught up to the iPad Mini and it's now back up to full price at Amazon. A $40 saving was available for a number of weeks but that's vanished with stock levels slowly dwindling. Perhaps it will return in the new year once the tiny tablet is more widely available again. As soon as it does, we'll be here to update this page.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $539 at Walmart

Save $60 – The iPad Air was reduced by a massive $110 back in November at Amazon and has been impossible to find reduced ever since. Walmart has now taken $60 off the Apple tablet, which is a decent saving - especially with all the stock issues we're seeing at other retailers.

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB): $799 iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB): $799 $749 at Walmart

Save $50 – The brand new iPad Pro is back to $749 again at Walmart after selling out at Amazon. This is still $50 more than the lowest ever price we saw a whopping five months ago but stock issues have caused prices to remain flat for a while now.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): $1,099 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): $1,099 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro, but is only $20 away from an all-time low. The $100 saving off the regular price is still decent for the high-end tablet so one to go for if you don't want to get caught out by stock issues and are fine with waiting until the end of the month for delivery.

This week's best iPad deals in the UK

iPad 9th generation (64GB): £319 at Amazon iPad 9th generation (64GB): £319 at Amazon

Now that stock of the last generation iPad has dried up at all major stores your best option is to go for the brand new iPad 10.2. Last year's model had only been discounted to £299, so spending an extra £20 to get the brand new one seems well worth it anyway. No delivery date can be confirmed right now but if you place your order you'll get one as soon as possible.

Apple iPad mini 6 (2021): £479 Apple iPad mini 6 (2021): £479 £459 at Amazon

Save £20 – A tiny £20 saving is available on the new iPad mini at Amazon. Sure, it's not one of the most thrilling iPad deals we've ever seen but we'll take any discount at this stage as the new model has been available for just a couple of months. Place your order now and it will be delivered once stock is available.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 at Amazon iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 at Amazon

Just last week it was possible to find a £50 saving on the iPad Air but that deal has since expired. The tablet was out of stock for a brief window in November and Amazon is taking orders for delivery at a later and unspecified date. This also looks like a classic case of a price bump following Black Friday. We'll keep an eye on it over the next few weeks just in case the price drop returns here or at another retailer.

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB): £749 iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB): £749 £727.97 at Amazon

Save £21.03 – A small saving of just over £20 is currently available on the 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon. Savings on the latest model are exceedingly rare, and we've seen this deal come and go... Delivery isn't slated until January/February though.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): £999 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): £999 £956.92 at Amazon

Save £42 - Amazon had a solid £100 saving on the larger iPad Pro model just last week. That offer is now gone, sadly, but you can still save almost £40. It doesn't exactly make the iPad cheap, but it's the only discount should you be after this model. It's significant, too, considering this Pro model rarely drops below the recommended price of £999. You could wait off until later in the year to see if the old saving returns.

iPad deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The new 2021 iPad launches at $329/£319 for the base version – that's around the same price as the previous model. Unless the 2020 version sees a significant price cut, then, your best option is to go for the newer technology. Overall, you're getting plenty of value for money here. We'd generally suggest those shopping on the cheaper end of the spectrum go for this model.

The 2021 upgrades are worth it. You get the brand new A13 Bionic chip, which Apple says will improve performance by up to 20%. The screen is very similar at 10.2-inches, but the TrueTone tech will make the screen easier to see in different lighting conditions.

The biggest upgrade comes in the new 12MP front camera, which also supports Apple's Center Stage feature to keep you in the middle of the frame during video calls. On the back, you'll find the same 8MP camera and it's identical to what you'd find on last year's model.

If you're not ready to make a decision, you can delve into more detail on all the improvements in our iPad (2021) vs iPad (2020) comparison guide.

(Image credit: Apple)

The best 2020 iPad deals Low stock but can offer a saving Weight: 490g | Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5mm | OS: iPadOS | Screen size: 10.2-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1620 pixels | CPU: A12 Bionic with Neural Engine | Storage: 32/128GB | microSD slot: No | Battery: Up to 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP AED 1,879 View Deal at Amazon AED 2,249 View Deal at Amazon Improved processor Same price as previous model Still no Face ID Only supports first generation Apple Pencil

With the launch of the new 2021 iPad, it's become increasingly difficult to find the 2020 model in stock.

Where we have seen it available to buy, the last-gen tablet generally hasn't been much cheaper than its newer sibling. Some of the best iPad deals we've spotted place it at $299/£299. When you can get the latest version for just $30/£20 more, we'd absolutely recommend the new tech instead.

There's a chance it may get cheaper over Black Friday as stores clear out any remaining stock, but we expect most will have cleared any by November and focus on the new tablet. A refurbished model could be an option, though, if you want to save even more money.

iPad Pro deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The latest iPad Pro offers up the excellent performance of Apple's stunning M1 chip. With that particularly impressive brain at the helm you'll be zipping through games, AR, and more demanding apps with incredible speed. Apple estimates that the 8-core processor will offer up a 50% jump in performance over 2020's model, with a 40% boost in GPU performance as well.

While the 11-inch doesn't offer the XDR display (you'll need to upgrade to the 12.9-inch model for that), you're still getting the larger 2TB storage option which is the largest we've seen on an iPad to date. If you do opt for all the space, it's worth noting that the 1TB and 2TB models also offer double the RAM, up to 16GB.

You're also getting a Thunderbolt port here, which yields the potential for a massive number of connections, and much faster data transfers as well.

The new front facing camera has a 12MP ultra-wide lense, with a 122-degree field of view. That means you'll be able to use a new mode called Centre Stage which will move your camera to keep you in frame when as you move around in your video calls.

The new iPad Pro price does start out at the same position as the previous model, with the 128GB and 256GB models costing $799 / £749 / AU$1,199 and $899 / £849 / AU$1,349 respectively. However, things start straying from last year's iPad prices once you move beyond these entry level devices.

(Image credit: Apple)

If you opt for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro you're also opening yourself up to an incredible display. Until we get our hands on it we won't know just how the mini-LEDs, 2732 x 2048 resolution, 1600 nits of peak brightness, million to one contrast ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate will play out in real life, but the spec sheet looks set to rival an OLED panel.

That's the main reason (other than additional screen size) for picking up the 12.9-inch iPad Pro over the 11-inch. However, you are also getting a slightly thicker profile here than the smaller model.

Inside, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is still offering the powerful M1 chip, plenty of storage options (including the new 2TB configuration), excellent CPU and GPU performance boosts, and Thunderbolt compatibility as well.

We're seeing the same iPad Pro price shift here too, with the smaller 128GB and 256GB models matching last year's release but an increase in costs as you climb up the premium ladder.

(Image credit: Apple)

The best 2020 11-inch iPad Pro deals A cheaper previous generation Weight: 471g | Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm | OS: iPadOS | Screen size: 11-inch | Resolution: 2388 x 1668 pixels | CPU: A12X Bionic | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | microSD slot: No | Battery: 28.65-watt-hour | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP Mouse and cursor support Power upgrade Upgraded support for AR content No M1 chip

iPad deals on the 2020 iPad Pro were offering some stunning prices when the new model first launched, however those discounts have now slowed. With the newer model offering the same price on the 128GB and 256GB configurations, it's worth keeping your attention on 2021's offerings, but any iPad deals on the 512GB or 1TB 2020 model will still be worthwhile.

This model sports the A12Z Bionic chip, a step down from the M1 processor in the new generation, but still incredibly powerful for everyday and more demanding use.

These iPad Pro deals are better suited to those who need a little more power than the iPad Air can provide, but don't want (or need) to be lugging that 12.9-inch display of the larger model around.

The latest iPad sales are bringing this 2020 model closer to the 2018 in price, so if you see a similarity in storage specs and cost it's worth it to grab the latest release.

Read the full iPad Pro 2020 hands on review here on TechRadar

(Image credit: Apple)

The best 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro deals Big power with a bigger screen Weight: 641g | Dimensions: 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9 mm | OS: iPadOS | Screen size: 12.9-inch | Resolution: 2732 x 2048 pixels | CPU: A12X Bionic | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | microSD slot: No | Battery: 36.71-watt-hour | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP Lower price for a larger display Reduced price in the larger storage range No XDR display or M1 processor

While the M1 model may have steamrolled over the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro, there's still plenty of power under the hood here, and a massive display to push that tech even further. However, it's worth noting that the 2021 model does offer a lot more for the same MSRP in the 128GB and 256GB ranges. We've seen discounts on this older model slow in recent weeks, though, which means you're best picking up this device if you need 512GB or 1TB of storage and you're looking to spend as little as possible.

12.9-inch iPad Pro prices can get pretty steep pretty fast. However, you are getting an incredibly powerful device for your cash. This is one for the ultra-power users then, those who are running high intensity Adobe apps and multi-tasking between them, for example.

(Image credit: Apple)

The best 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro deals Much older, likely refurbished Weight: 468g | Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm | OS: iPadOS | Screen size: 11-inch | Resolution: 2388 x 1668 pixels | CPU: A12X Bionic | Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | microSD slot: No | Battery: 7,812mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP Cheaper prices available on refurbished units Still impressively powerful New (not used) devices aren't on the market anymore

The 2018 iPad Pro marked the biggest change to the display since the original model. The edge to edge LCD screen was been achieved rounding its corners and using a liquid retina display similar to that found in the iPhone XR. Apple also managed to create an 11-inch display, while keeping the chassis-size of the previous 10.5-inch iPad Pro thanks to a dramatic reduction of the surrounding bezel. The 120Hz display was the first to come with Face ID for unlocking too. The iPad Pro also comes with a modern USB-C connection but no longer has a headphone port.

Cheap iPad Pro deals are, unfortunately, a mere memory when looking at these 2018 models, however. Lower spec versions are rarely available these days, however if you're after more storage we are seeing more iPad deals hitting those 512GB and 1TB versions.

Should you upgrade to the new iPad Pro?

The new iPad Pro is now comfortably sitting on the shelves, and at a similar price point to existing iPad Pro prices, it might be worth waiting around for these new models.

The new iPad Pro offers Apple's lightning fast M1 chip and 5G capabilities in its LTE models as well. With a gorgeous new Liquid Retina XDR display capable of 1600 nit of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2732 x 2048 resolution in the 12.9-inch model and the 8-core CPU offering a 50% jump in performance over the 2020 model, there's certainly plenty of power packed in here.

The 2021 iPad Pro price also starts the same as the current generation. The 128GB, 256GB and 512GB 11-inch devices will still cost you $799, $899 or $1,099 respectively. However, things are getting more expensive in the premium end, with 12.9-inch models and 1TB / 2TB 11-inch models seeing an uplift in price.

If you don't feel like you'll make the most of that additional computing power (for example, you're just after a fast tablet to stream entertainment, take a few notes, browse the web and play some lighter games), we'd recommend grabbing one of the cheaper iPad deals available now.

However, especially if you're after a lower spec 11-inch model, there is plenty more value up for grabs in the new device.

iPad Air deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The 2020 iPad Air has already seen some excellent discounts since launching last year, and if you're on the fence about the iPad Pro deals above it may serve your needs perfectly. Apple has muddied its line a little with this one - offering specs worthy of the Pro's price point with enhancements in screen and processing, while reducing the feature set slightly to keep the price cheap.

There's no FaceID here, and the screen only jumps up to 10.9-inch so you'll notice a few differences between the next-gen Air and the current iPad Pro deals on offer. However, you're paying substantially less for this (starting at $599 / £579 / AU$899), which makes it excellent value for money for anyone looking to get a bit more juice out of their tablet.

We've seen iPad deals dropping as low as $549 / £549 on the latest Air as well, which means the offers are starting to roll in.

The 2019 iPad Air received a considerable performance boost over its predecessors, but today can't compete with the likes of the iPad Air 4. However, iPad deals on this older model are dropping those prices considerably. This version also released at a lower MSRP - coming in at $499 / £479 / AU$779 / AED 1999 for the standard 64GB of storage.

The pixel density on the retina display was very close to that found on the 2018 iPad Pro 11 and you're getting the same True Tone technology which will adjust the screen's brightness to the optimal levels for your environment. However, you're dropping down in power here, with the A12 processor and losing a little screen and camera resolution as well.

iPad Mini deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The new 2021 iPad mini was the highlight of the recent Apple Showcase. It's been two years since a refresh of this model and it seems like it was well worth the wait.

When looking at pure improvements over the 2019 mini the numbers really speak for themselves. Thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, you'll see a 40% CPU and 80% GPU performance upgrade. The front and rear cameras have been massively improved up to 12MP, while the new tablet will support Touch ID and sport a USB-C port.

Many consider it to be in line with the iPad Air but in a smaller form factor. Of course, all those upgrades come at a price. The 2021 iPad mini is priced at $499/£479, so it's clearly an expensive bit of kit. We've spotted a few pre-order deals that have taken around $40 off the price, but it's likely going to be Black Friday when we see the best iPad mini deals next.

(Image credit: Apple)

The best 2019 iPad Mini deals A much cheaper older model Weight: 300g | Dimensions: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm | Screen size: 7.9-inch | Resolution: 2048 x 1536 pixels | CPU: A12 | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 7MP A bright and detailed screen Upgraded spec inside Thick bezels remain

The 2015 iPad Mini 4 finally received a brand new update in 2019, simply called the iPad Mini.

While you'd be forgiven for thinking the design hasn't changed an awful lot over the years, you can spot the new version over older iterations via the improved spec. The stunning new retina screen has a 2048 x 1536 resolution, which is seriously intense for a 7.9-inch screen. The battery will keep you going for a superb 10 hours of web surfing and media playback. You're getting most up-to-date OS and brand new A12 Bionic Chip that even outstrips the most recent regular 9.7-inch iPad.

If the standard-sized iPads are a bit too big for you to handle casually or take up too much space in your bag, but you really want something bigger than your phone for long reads, browsing the net or watching video content, the latest iPad Mini is going to take some beating as one of the best devices you can get.

The prices are the main giveaway though and start off typically high, even more so than the nesest 9.7-inch standard iPad. The new iPad Mini (2019) has a starting price of $399 / £399 / AU$599 / AED 1599, however the latest iPad sales are seeing those figures tick down to $349 / £349 in some cases.

Where to find the best iPad deals

Still on the hunt for that perfect cheap iPad deal? Check out the retailers below for the latest price cuts, or head direct to Apple to scope out more features or take advantage of their trade-in scheme.

US:

Best Buy - full range available, including previous 2018 models

Amazon - all the latest models and cheap older versions renewed

B&H Photo - iPad deals regularly include bundles on powerful iPad Pros

Adorama - frequent 10.2-inch iPad and iPad Pro deals

Newegg - great prices on older and renewed models

UK:

Currys - all the latest stock as well as 2018 iPad Pros

Very - competitive pricing on a range of iPad deals

Amazon - recent models as well as cheaper prices on older tablets

John Lewis - an excellent free warranty guarantee included

AO - iPad deals on the latest models

Argos - regional stock but bundles often include accessories

Which iPad should I buy?

If you're looking for a cheap iPad, the 10.2-inch 2019 flagship model is likely your best bet. This everyday tablet comes with super fast tech under the hood, compatibility with a range of accessories to enhance the experience for work or play, as well as a competitive price tag that stands toe to toe with even the iPad Mini.

However, if you're going to be using your tablet for anything other than light everyday browsing, streaming and the odd game you might want to scale up to the Air. That's because the entry level 2019 iPad only offers 32GB of storage space, and for the price of the 128GB version you can easily score a compromise on 64GB and a more powerful Air model.

If you're after more storage space and a boost in spec, then - say if you're looking to play a few more games or run a couple of Adobe programs, the iPad Air is your best bet. iPad deals on this model are also a little more stable, with most retailers offering permanent sales prices.

If you're going heavy on creativity, gaming, media editing, or more multi-tasking oriented workflows, however, you'll want to put up the cash for the iPad Pro. While the 2020 model only offers a few minor improvements, iPad deals sometimes position it at the same price as the previous model. When this is the case it's worth grabbing the latest version, but otherwise you're not missing out if you save your cash with a cheap iPad Pro 2018 offer.

When are the best cheap iPad sales?

Cheap iPad sales typically hit when a new model is released, or in the months leading up to a big launch as retailers look to clear their inventory of older products. Keep an eye on the latest iPad news to pounce at the right time, but if you spot an offer in our price comparison charts that sits cheaper than the usual sales prices we've outlined above you're likely already getting a great deal.

Aside from Apple's own calendar, you'll also find plenty of cheap iPad deals around the holiday sales and Black Friday. These are hot products at that time of year, so if you're shopping in November or December and spot a good price, don't hesitate as someone else will likely snap up your new tablet first.

If you're a big fan of the Apple brand and operating system, we've got you covered for the latest cheap MacBook deals too.

