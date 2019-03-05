Tutustu TechRadar-tiimiin

TechRadar-tiimi on omistautunut tarjoamaan sinulle uutiset, ainutlaatuiset haastattelut, osto-oppaat sekä perusteelliset arvostelut tekniikan saralta.

Rakastamme teknologiaa, emmekä häpeä myöntää sitä. Kerromme sinulle aina oman mielipiteemme reilusti ja puolueettomasti.

TechRadar toimii ympäri maailmaa: Yhdysvalloissa, Iso-Britanniassa, Australiassa, Intiassa, Lähi-idässä sekä tietysti Pohjoismaissa. Tiimimme jahtaa jatkuvasti kuumimpia uutisia, paljastuksia, huhuja, tiedotteita sekä julkaisuja.

Voit lähettää Suomea koskevat uutisvinkit suoraan Suomen päätoimittajallemme.

Koko kansainväliselle medialle tarkoitetut uutiset voi lähettää osoitteeseen: news@techradar.com

Bill Gannon

Global Editor-in-Chief

Bill on TehcRadar kansainvälinen päätoimittaja. Hän on työskennellyt aiemmin muun muassa Tom's Guidessa, Tom's Hardwaressa ja Space.comissa.

Gareth Beavis

UK Editor-in-Chief

Yksi TechRadarin perustajajäsenistä, Garethin rakkaus puhelimia sekä urheiluteknologiaa kohtaan on jopa sairaalloisen intohimoista. Email | Articles | Twitter

TechRadar Pohjoismaat

Sindre Grading

Managing Editor, The Nordics Email | Articles | Twitter

Joonas Nurmela

Editor, Finland Email | Articles | Twitter

Amanda Westberg

Editor, Sweden Email | Articles | Twitter

Mikael Hansen

Editor, Denmark Email | Articles

TechRadar UK Editorial

Gerald Lynch

Home Tech Editor

Gerald oversees TechRadar's home tech output. He loves gaming, but only on a 4K HDR screen with 7.1 surround sound. Email | Articles | Twitter

Phil Hall

Cameras Editor

Writing and overseeing reviews of the latest camera gear on TechRadar, Phil also looks after all the photography tutorials. Email | Articles | Twitter

John McCann

Senior Editor, Phones and Licensing Lead

John heads up phones and tablets coverage for TechRadar, and also gets behind the wheel of nice cars every now and then. Email | Articles | Twitter

Matt Hanson

UK Computing Editor

There's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. Email | Articles | Twitter

Catherine Ellis

Downloads Editor

Catherine's been a tech journalist for six years. If you have a question about software, drop her a line! Email | Articles | Twitter

James Peckham

UK Wearables Editor

James covers all the big announcements from the best manufacturers making gadgets for your palms, wrists and face. Email | Articles | Twitter

Henry St Ledger

Staff Writer (Home Tech)

Henry selflessly brings you coverage of the latest in headphones, Hi-Fi, smart speakers, VR, and home ents. Email | Articles | Twitter

Olivia Tambini

Staff Writer (Home Tech)

Olivia covers everything from headphones to voice activated assistants. In her spare time she plays retro video games. Email | Articles | Twitter

Vic Hood

Staff Writer (Gaming)

Vic is an award-winning games journalist, bringing experience from IGN, Eurogamer and more to the TechRadar table. Email | Articles | Twitter

COMING SOON!

Staff Writer (Phones)

Plenty of you applied and we've narrowed down the applications, so keep an eye out for our new phones writer who'll be joining the team very soon.

Basil Kronfli

Senior Video Producer

Basil heads up TechRadar's video team, bringing you beautiful videos of all the latest tech - check out our YouTube channel. Email | Articles | Twitter

Brendan Griffiths

Deals Editor

Want the best deal for your latest tech purchase? Brendan is your guy, as he's always searching for the best offers. Email | Articles | Twitter

Adam Marshall

Phones Deals Editor

Whether it's the contract with the most data, or the tariff with the lowest monthly outlay, Adam has all the best phone deals. Email | Articles | Twitter

Mike McNally

Chief Sub-Editor

The others may write the words, but it's Mike who molds them into the beautiful prose you see before your very eyes. Email

TechRadar US Editorial

Joe Osborne

Senior Editor

Joe's worked in games and tech for nearly a decade and as a Senior Editor he leads computing coverage specifically. Email | Articles | Twitter

Matt Swider

Senior Editor, Mobile, Wearables and Buying Guides

Matt Swider is TechRadar's gadget-savvy, globe-trotting mobile editor in New York and he owns over 120 phones... no joke! Email | Articles | Twitter

Nick Pino

Senior Editor, Home Entertainment

Nick covers TVs, headphones, speakers, video games, VR and streaming devices. He also occasionally writes about Pokemon. Email | Articles | Twitter

Kevin Lee

Associate Editor, Computing

Kevin's settled into life as computing editor, often surrounded by custom gaming rigs, with a focus on PCs and components. Email | Articles | Twitter

David Lumb

Associate Editor, Mobile and Wearables

David has just joined our New York office and will be swimming in cellphones in no time. Email | Articles | Twitter

TechRadar Australia Editorial

Dan Gardiner

Managing Editor

Dan heads up TechRadar's Australia team, based out of Sydney and keeping you informed of all the tech down under. Email | Articles

Stephen Lambrechts

Senior Editor

Stephen is obsessed with smartphones, televisions, and consuming all forms of media at the highest quality possible. Email | Articles | Twitter

Sharmishta Sarkar

Staff Writer

Sharmishta's passionate about photography, loves the good old days of Star Trek and is addicted to word games. Email | Articles | Twitter

Harry Domanski

Staff Writer

Harry always has an ear to the ground for future tech, and the other in front of a vintage amplifier. Email | Articles

TechRadar Pro Editorial

Désiré Athow

Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Following an eight-year stint at ITProPortal.com, Désiré now heads up TechRadar Pro. Email | Articles | Twitter

Mike Moore

Senior News Writer, TechRadar Pro

Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, including spells at one of the UK's leading newspapers. Email | Articles | Twitter

TechRadar India Editorial

Sudhanshu Singh

Editor, India Email | Articles | Twitter

TechRadar Middle East Editorial

Abbas Jaffar Ali

Editor-in-Chief, Middle East Email | Articles | Twitter

Nick Rego

Editor Email | Articles | Twitter

TechRadar US Advertising

Vice President of Sales: Stacy Gaines

TechRadar UK Advertising

Advertising contact: Richard Hemmings

TechRadar Australia Advertising

Sales Director: Paul Marttila

TechRadar Middle East Advertising

Commercial Director: Hitesh Uchil

TechRadar India Advertising

Media Ops, Director: Chittest Maheshwari

TechRadar Nordics Advertising

Advertising Manager: Thomas Bjällhag

TechRadar Ecommerce

Editor-in-Chief, Ecommerce Division: James Rivington

Jobs: Visit our jobs and work experience for latest vacancies at Future Publishing and information about work experience.

TechRadar problems: if you encounter a problem with this website, please email. Please remember to state the nature of the problem, the URL of the page and your system setup.

Bath office

Future Publishing Limited, The Ambury, Quay House.

Tel: 01225 442244

London office

Future Publishing Limited, 1-10 Praed Mews W21QY

Switchboard: 01225 442244

New York office

Future US, Inc. 11 Hanover Square, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10005

Sydney office

Future Publishing (Overseas) Limited, PO Box 1077, Mount Street, North Sydney, NSW 2059