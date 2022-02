Una neurocientífica revela su secreto para dormir mejor — y es fácil de seguir

Claire is a Sleep Editor at Future Plc and covers all things slumber, from mattresses and pillows to the latest sleep research and advice. Before delving into the world of sleep, Claire was Health & Wellness Editor at Top Ten Reviews, and before that worked as a Senior Content Editor at T3. Having suffered with insomnia for years, Claire knows how much of a difference a good night's sleep can make and is super-passionate about helping others to snooze better.