Rebajas de Navidad 2021: las mejores ofertas de Amazon, Walmart y Target

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99 $80 at Amazon

Save $20 - Start off the new year with the Keurig K-Mini that's on sale for $79 at Amazon. You'll need K-Cup pods to go with it, though, so keep that in mind if you think you can see yourself having one of these in your kitchen. This deal applies to the red, black, blue, grey, and white colors.