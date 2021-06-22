Los nuevos Sony WF-XB700 wireless a mitad de precio pero no durará mucho

Date prisa: si estás buscando auriculares en este Amazon Prime Day, no te puedes perder este ofertón por los Sony's WF-XB700.
Los auriculares inalámbrico Sony WF-XB700 están ahora a sólo 59,99 dólares, 70 dólares menos que su precio habitual de 129,99 dólares. Les dimos cuatro de cinco estrellas en nuestro análisis, así que ya sabes que son buenos. Con este tipo de ahorro date prisa en hacerte con un par antes de que se agoten. Si no estás en Estados Unidos, mira abajo para ver las ofertas de tu región.
La mejor oferta de los Sony WF-XB700 en Amazon Prime Day
Sony WF-XB700:
$129.99 $59.99 en Amazon
Ahorra 70 dólares en estos auténticos auriculares inalámbricos tienen mucho que ofrecer: ofrecen una calidad de sonido enérgica, resultan cómodos durante largas sesiones de escucha y tienen una batería de 18 horas de duración combinada. Puede que carezcan de cancelación de ruido activa, pero son una compra fantástica a este precio.Ver oferta
Los auriculares WF-XB700 de Sony tienen una gran potencia en cuanto a bajos y que ofrecen un ajuste cómodo en el oído.
Gracias a la clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4, son resistentes al sudor y al agua, lo que los convierte en una opción fantástica para tu próximo par de auriculares para el gimnasio. Incluso si no eres un fanático del ejercicio, estos son un gran par de auriculares con un precio imbatible.
Más ofertas Sony WF-XB700
No importa dónde vivas, aquí encontrarás los precios más bajos para el Sony WF-XB700 en tu región.
