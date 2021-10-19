PS5 restock: las 290 tiendas GameStop que tendrán la PlayStation 5

Aquí tenéis dónde y cuándo comprar la PS5 en GameStop

PS5 restock GameStop in-store event
Actualización: La lista de ubicaciones del PS5 restrock de GameStop ya está completa. La hemos publicado en Twitter y la hemos añadido a esta página porque la propia base de datos de GameStop tiene varios errores en las direcciones. Estamos trabajando para corregir los errores de GameStop y ofrecerte la información más precisa.

El próximo evento de PS5 restrock en las tiendas de GameStop en EE.UU. tendrá lugar en siete ciudades el viernes. Si sigues a nuestro rastreador de PS5 y Twitter Matt Swider recibirás alertas cruciales de cuándo y dónde encontrar la PlayStation 5 de Sony en stock en todas las tiendas de América.

¿Cuándo? Sigue a Matt Swider y activa las notificaciones para recibir noticias de reposición en tiempo real. Es la forma más rápida de recibir actualizaciones de stock de PS5 y Xbox.

Tendrás una oportunidad si estás en Los Ángeles, Phoenix, Houston, San Antonio, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Chicago o Boston. Ha sido casi imposible encontrar la consola durante las dos últimas semanas, pero, como ya adelantamos el domingo por la noche, nuestras fuentes afirman que esta semana habría stock de PS5. Sólo habrá bundles por 705 dólares.

Cómo conseguir una PS5 en un PS5 restock

► Nunca compres a otros usuarios de Twitter, NUNCA.Son todas estafas. Sólo compra en las tiendas de EE.UU. Nadie vende una PS5 nueva por sólo 550 dólares.

► ¿Cómo conseguir la invitación por correo electrónico?Apúntate a la newsletter de Matt para saber cómo entrar en la lista de invitados por correo electrónico de Sony. Matt cuenta los pasos todas las semanas.

PS5 restock paper ticket at GameStop

A continuación tienes toda la lista de tiendas actualizada para este viernes.

Todas las 290 tiendas de GameStop con PS5 Restock

La tienda online de GameStop no muestra las tiendas correctamente, así que hemos usado muchas horas en recolectar esta lista para ti:

PS5 restock GameStop in-store event

PS5 restock en GameStop de Los Angeles

Store name: Glendale Galleria
Store address: 3216 Glendale Galleria, Space HU-3, Glendale, CA 91210

Store name: The Plant
Store address: 7900 VAN NUYS BLVD, Suite B, Van Nuys, CA 91402

Store name: Hastings Village
Store address: 3401 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107

Store name: Patomac Plaza
Store address: 6800 Balboa Blvd, STE H, Van Nuys, CA 91406
*Corrected*

Store name: Santa Anita Mall
Store address: 400 S BALDWIN AVE, STE 758-L, Arcadia, CA 91007
What GameStop says:, which may refer to The Marketplace GameStop at 2633 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214
*Corrected*

Store name: River Oaks Shopping Plaza
Store address: 24315 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKWY, VALENCIA, CA 91355
What GameStop says: 1783 N VICTORY PL, VALENCIA, CA 91355
*Corrected*


Store name: Woodman-Van Nuys
Store address: 9700 WOODMAN AVE, STE 20A, Arleta, CA 9133
What GameStop says: S801 South Workman Street, Arleta, CA 91331
*Corrected*

Store name: The Marketplace
Store address: 2633 Foothill Blvd, Arcadia, La Crescenta, CA 91214
*Corrected*

Store name: Covina Town Square
Store address: 1404 N AZUSA AVE, Covina, CA 91722
What GameStop says: W2218 S Atlantic Blvd, COVINA, CA 91722

Store name: Glendora Marketplace
Store address: 1331 S LONE HILL AVE, STE 160 ,GLENDORA, CA 91740

Store name: Burbank Empire Center
Store address: 1783 N VICTORY PL, Burbank, CA 91502

Store name: Workman Street
Store address: 801 South Workman Street, San Fernando, CA 91340

Store name: Commerce Shopping Center
Store address: 5716 WHITTIER BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90022

Store name: Fox Hills Mall
Store address: 6000 Sepulveda Blvd, STE 152, CA 90230

Store name: Atlantic Square Shopping Center
Store address: 2218 S Atlantic Blvd, CA 91754

Store name: Chesterfield Square
Store address: 1810 W SLAUSON AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90047

Store name: West Covina Mall
Store address: 112 Plaza Drive, Space # 797, West Covina, CA 91790

Store name: El Monte Center
Store address: 11912 Valley Blvd, Suite C, El Monte, CA 91732

Store name: Gage Village
Store address: 1401 E Gage Ave, STE B, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Store name: Caesar Chavez
Store address: 3472 E CESAR E CHAVEZ AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90063

Store name: Sunset & Andrews S/C
Store address: 5533 W SUNSET BLVD, LOS ANGELES, CA 90028

Store name: La Alameda Shopping Center
Store address: 2104 E FLORENCE AVE, HUNTINGTON PARK, CA 90255

Store name: West Covina Heights
Store address: 2360 S AZUSA AVE, Suite E, West Covina, CA 91792

Store name: Wilshire & Vermont
Store address: 3183 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Store name: Baldwin Hills Crenshaw
Store address: 3650 W Martin Luther King JR B, STE 222, LOS ANGELES, CA 90008

Store name: Venice & Overland
Store address: 3855 Overland Avenue, CULVER CITY, CA 90232

Store name: Fullerton Metro Center
Store address: 126 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Store name: Quad at Whittier
Store address: 13502 Whittier Blvd, STE-A2, Whittier, CA 90605

Store name: South St. Cerritos
Store address: 11457 South Stree, Space A-1 , Cerritos, CA 90703

Store name: Pico Town Center
Store address: 8764 Washington Blvd STE C-7B,, Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Store name: Norwalk Town Center
Store address: 13925 Pioneer Blvd, STE A, Norwalk, CA 90650

Store name: Paramount @ Del Amo Shopping Center
Store address: 4941 PARAMOUNT BLVD, Lakewood, CA 90712

Store name: Downey Center
Store address: 12144 Lakewood Blvd, Downey, CA 90242

Store name: Brea Union Plaza
Store address: 2515 E IMPERIAL HWY, STE B, Brea, CA 92821

Store name: Buena Park Shopping Center
Store address: 7540 Orangethorpe Ave, STE C-1, Buena Park, CA 90621

Store name: Gateway Plaza
Store address: 10635 Carmenita Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Store name: Brea Mall
Store address: 1065 Brea Mall, Space 2022-B, Brea, CA 92821

Store name: Lakewood Center
Store address: 19 LAKEWOOD CENTER MALL, LAKEWOOD, CA 90712

Store name: Carson Depot Shopping Center
Store address: 214 E Sepulveda Blvd, Carson, CA 90745

Store name: Westminster Mall
Store address: 2061 WESTMINSTER MALL, Westminster, CA 92683

Store name: Marketplace @ Hollywood Park
Store address: 3351 W Century Blvd STE 102,, Inglewood, CA 90303

Store name: Circle Center
Store address: 1992 Ximeno Ave., Long Beach, CA 90815

Store name: Carson & Atlantic
Store address: 4010 Atlantic Ave, Suite F, Long Beach, CA 90807

Store name: Norton Plaza
Store address: 10930 Long Beach Blvd, United 1 2 and 3, Lynwood, CA 90262

Store name: Manhattan & Crenshaw
Store address: 15900 Crenshaw Blvd, STE D, Gardena, CA 90249

Store name: Hawthorne Gateway Center
Store address: 5336 W ROSECRANS AVE, HAWTHORNE, CA 90250

Store name: City Place
Store address: 250 E 5TH ST, STE 125, LONG BEACH, CA 90802

Store name: Park Plaza
Store address: 980 N WESTERN AVE, STE B2, SAN PEDRO, CA 90732

Store name: Inglewood/Century Blvd
Store address: 3550 W CENTURY BLVD, STE 101, INGLEWOOD, CA 90303

Store name: Gateway Towne Center
Store address: 200 Towne Center DR, STE 103, Compton, CA 90220

Store name: Plaza Del Amo
Store address: 21149 HAWTHORNE BLVD, Torrance, CA 90503

Store name: Azalea Center
Store address: 4757 Firestone Blvd, Suite P6-A, South Gate, CA 90280

PS5 restock en GameStop de Chicago

Store name: Addison Mall
Store address: 2929 W ADDISON ST, Chicago, IL 60618

Store name: Cermack & Western Plaza
Store address: 2336 W CERMACK RD, Chicago, IL 60608

Store name: North Campbell
Store address: 2506 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Store name: Southloop Marketplace
Store address: 1252 S Canal ST, Chicago, IL 60607

Store name: Harwood Commons
Store address: 4715 N Harlem Ave, Harwood Heights, IL 60706

Store name: Riverpoint Center
Store address: 1730 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Store name: Midway Square
Store address: 5143 S Pulaski RD, Chicago, IL 60632

Store name: Gateway Center
Store address: 1751 W HOWARD ST, STE E, Chicago, IL 60626

Store name: Chatham Village
Store address: 8546 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE, STE G3B, Chicago, IL 60619

Store name: Washington Square
Store address: 1520 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60651

Store name: Kedzie Center
Store address: 5835 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60629

Store name: Halsted Plaza
Store address: 753 W 31ST ST, Unit A, Chicago, IL 60616

Store name: The Brickyard S/C
Store address: 6451 W DIVERSEY AVE, STE G9, Chicago, IL 60707

Store name: Cicero Marketplace
Store address: 3017 S CICERO AVE, CICERO, IL 60804

Store name: Irving Park/Broadway
Store address: 3951 N BROADWAY ST, Chicago, IL 60613

Store name: SWM Chathm Market
Store address: 8300 S Holland RD, Unit B1, Chicago, IL 60620

Store name: Golf Plaza S/C
Store address: 1026 S ELMHURST RD, Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Store name: Bloomingdale Court
Store address: 326 W ARMY TRAIL RD, STE 130, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Store name: Scharrington Square
Store address: 2517 W SCHAUMBURG RD, Schaumburg, IL 60194

Store name: Villa Oaks Shopping Center
Store address: 152 W ROOSEVELT RD, Villa Park, IL 60181

Store name: Danada Square East
Store address: 73 DANADA SQ E, STE A, Wheaton, IL 60189

Store name: Randall Square
Store address: 1492 S RANDALL RD, STE N, Geneva, IL 60134

Store name: Berwyn Towne Square
Store address: 6631 Roosevelt RD, STE F, Berwyn, IL 60402

Store name: Rosemont Marketplace
Store address: 7064 MANNHEIM RD, ROSEMONT, IL 60018

Store name: Downers Grove Center
Store address: 7343 LEMONT RD, DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60516

Store name: Quarry Outlot
Store address: 9404 Joliet Rd, Hodgkins, IL 60525

Store name: Hillside Town Center
Store address: 120 S MANNHEIM RD, STE 100, Hillside, IL 60162

Store name: Melrose Park S/C
Store address: 1501 W NORTH AVE, Melrose Park, IL 60160

Store name: SWM Addison
Store address: 1074 N Rohlwing Rd, Addison, IL 60101

Store name: South Elgin Commons
Store address: 478 Randall Rd, South Elgin, IL 60177

Store name: Village Crossing Mall
Store address: 5695 W Touhy Ave, Niles, IL 60714

Store name: Grand Hunt Center
Store address: 6549 Grand Avenue, Gurnee, IL 60031

Store name: Northpoint S/C
Store address: 214 E Rand Rd OE284, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Store name: Algonquin/Randall Rd
Store address: 416 S RANDALL RD, ALGONQUIN, IL 60102

Store name: The Glen Town Center
Store address: 1865 TOWER DR, GLENVIEW, IL 60026

Store name: Northland Plaza
Store address: 2564 Sycamore Road, Dekalb, IL 60115

Store name: Joliet Commons
Store address: 1530 IL Route 59, SHOREWOOD, IL 60431

Store name: Bolingbrook Retail Center
Store address: 143 N. WEBER ROAD, BOLINGBROOK, IL 60490

Store name: Oswego Commons
Store address: 2948 US HIGHWAY 34, OSWEGO, IL 60543

Store name: Meijer Subdivision
Store address: 848 N ROUTE 59, STE 102, AURORA, IL 60504

Store name: SWM Plaza Peru
Store address: 5259 STATE ROUTE 251, STE A, Peru, IL 61354

Store name: SWM at Morris Plaza
Store address: 257 E US Route 6, Morris, IL 60450

Store name: SWM Center
Store address: 2084 Orchard Rd, Montgomery, IL 60538

Store name: Lockport Square
Store address: 16113 S FARRELL RD, Lockport, IL 60441

Store name: Joliet SWM
Store address: 2410 W Jefferson St, Ste 102, Joliet, IL 60435

Store name: Rivercrest Centre
Store address: 13148 Cicero Ave, Crestwood, IL 60445

Store name: Lakeview Plaza
Store address: 15864 S LaGrange Rd, Suite D-1E, Orland Park, IL 60462

Store name: State Road Plaza
Store address: 8767 RIDGELAND AVE, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Store name: New Lenox Retail Center
Store address: 2344 E Lincoln Hwy, Ste 105, New Lenox, IL 60451

Store name: Olympia Corners
Store address: 2520 Lincoln Hwy, STE D, Olympia Fields, IL 60461

Store name: Park Place Plaza
Store address: 17925 HALSTED ST, HOMEWOOD, IL 60430

Store name: Tinley Park Plaza
Store address: 16205 HARLEM AVE, STE D, TINLEY PARK, IL 60477

PS5 restock de GameStop en Houston

Store name: Northwest Crossing S. Ctr
Store address: 5770 HOLLISTER ST, STE D, Houston, TX 77040

Store name: Deerbrook Mall
Store address: 20131 HIGHWAY 59 N, STE 2160, Humble, TX 77338

Store name: Wayside S/C
Store address: 900 S Wayside DR, STE 500, Houston, TX 77023

Store name: Oxford Plaza
Store address: 10407 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77037

Store name: Gulfgate Center Mall
Store address: 770 GULFGATE CENTER MALL, Houston, TX 77087

Store name: Northtown Plaza
Store address: 5598 NORTH FWY, STE A, Houston, TX 77076

Store name: Humblewood Center
Store address: 19759 HWY 59 N, Humble, TX 77338

Store name: Cypresswood Court
Store address: 19507 I-45 North, Suite 500B, Spring, TX 77388

Store name: Atasca Oaks
Store address: 6302 FM 1960 RD E, Humble, TX 77346

Store name: Market @ Uvalde
Store address: 13706 EAST FWY, STE 200, Houston, TX 77015

Store name: New Forest S/C
Store address: 5805 E Sam Houston PKWY N, Ste I, Houston, TX 77049

Store name: Crosby Center
Store address: 14405 FM 2100 RD, STE M, Crosby, TX 77532

Store name: Kingwood Commons
Store address: 708 KINGWOOD DR, KINGWOOD, TX 77339

Store name: Pineborough S/C
Store address: 1501 W CHURCH ST, STE 400, Livingston, TX 77351

Store name: Park Lakes Landing
Store address: 4830 Wilson Rd, Ste 400, Humble, TX 77396

Store name: Porterwood S/C
Store address: 23741 US Hwy 59, Ste 4, Porter, TX 77365

Store name: First Colony Mall
Store address: 16535 Southwest Freeway, Space #400, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Store name: Silverlake S/C
Store address: 10504 BROADWAY ST, Ste D, Pearland, TX 77584

Store name: Fairway Plaza
Store address: 5761 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

Store name: Missouri City S/C
Store address: 5950 HIGHWAY 6, STE D, Missouri City, TX 77459

Store name: Southmore Village
Store address: 108 Southmore Ave, Pasadena, TX 77502

Store name: Galvez S/C
Store address: 6228 BROADWAY ST, STE J, Galveston, TX 77551

Store name: Wal-Mart S/C
Store address: 9001 Spencer Hwy, Ste 128, La Porte, TX 77571

Store name: LaMarque Crossing
Store address: 6408 INTERSTATE 45, Suite A, La Marque, TX 77568

Store name: Lake Jackson S/C
Store address: 121 Hwy 332 W, STE D, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Store name: League City Marketplace
Store address: 2950 Gulf Freeway S, STE F, League City, TX 77573

Store name: Brazos Towncenter
Store address: 24004 Southwest Fwy, Suite 302, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Store name: Baybrook Mall
Store address: 1186 BAYBROOK MALL, FRIENDSWOOD, TX 77546

Store name: Pearland Shopping Center
Store address: 1510 BROADWAY ST, STE 112, PEARLAND, TX 77581

Store name: Clear Lake Shores
Store address: 243 MARINA BAY DR, STE J, KEMAH, TX 77565

Store name: Webster Plaza
Store address: 528 W BAY AREA BLVD, STE 500, WEBSTER, TX 77598

Store name: Pearland Town Center
Store address: 11200 BROADWAY ST, STE 1300, Pearland, TX 77584

Store name: SWM Almeda Crossing
Store address: 10013 Almeda Genoa Rd, Ste B, Houston, TX 77075

PS5 restock de GameStop en San Antonio

Store name: North Star Mall
Store address: 440 Highland Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Store name: Bandera Point
Store address: 184 Haverhill Street, San Antonio, TX 78250

Store name: The Vineyard
Store address: 376 Timpany Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258

Store name: Menger Crossing
Store address: 1100 Revere Beach Pkwy, Boerne, TX 78006

Store name: North Rim
Store address: 75 MIDDLESEX TURNPIKE, San Antonio, TX 78257

Store name: Village @ Stone Creek
Store address: 1019 Trapelo Road, San Antonio, TX 78258

Store name: Huebner Oaks Center
Store address: 117 PEARL ST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78230

Store name: Northwoods Phase Iii
Store address: 336 Providence Hwy, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232

Store name: Westwood Vista S/c
Store address: 674 American Legion Highway, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78254

Store name: University Heights S/c
Store address: 213 WASHINGTON ST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78249

Store name: Del Rio Plaza
Store address: 400 COCHITUATE RD, DEL RIO, TX 78840

Store name: Kerrville Junction
Store address: 1334 PARK ST, KERRVILLE, TX 78028

Store name: Eagle Pass Crossing
Store address: 40 WINTER ST, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Store name: Madison Market
Store address: 108 PROVIDENCE HWY, San Antonio, TX 78253

Store name: Blanco Road
Store address: 1250 S Washington Street, San Antonio, TX 78216

Store name: Walzem Plaza Shopping Center
Store address: 45 Commerce Way, San Antonio, TX 78218

Store name: Leon Valley Mall
Store address: 286 Garfield Ave, Leon Valley, TX 78238

Store name: Marketplace
Store address: 300 Route 44, San Antonio, TX 78227

Store name: Loop 410 & Rigsby S/C
Store address: 153 Mariano Bishop Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78222

Store name: Dellview S/C
Store address: 167 PARKWAY N, San Antonio, TX 78213

Store name: Austin Hwy S/C
Store address: 935 Riverdale Street, San Antonio, TX 78209

Store name: Judson Marketplace
Store address: 649 Memorial Drive, Converse, TX 78109

Store name: Nacogdoches Village
Store address: 535 Lincoln ST, San Antonio, TX 78217

Store name: San Antonio SWM
Store address: 1063 Boston Rd, San Antonio, TX 78245

Store name: River Center Mall
Store address: 50 HOLYOKE STREET, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78205

Store name: Ingram Park Mall
Store address: 6301 NW Loop 410, T11, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78238

Store name: Forum @ Olympia Parkway
Store address: 8336 AGORA PKWY, STE 120, SELMA, TX 78154

Store name: Alamo Quarry Market
Store address: E 255 BASSE RD, STE 154, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78209

PS5 restock de GameStop en Boston

Store name: Peabody Place
Store address: 300 Andover ST, Peabody, MA 01960

Store name: Wal-Mart S/C
Store address: 440 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970

Store name: Merrimac Plaza
Store address: 184 Haverhill Street, Methuen, MA 01844

Store name: Timpany Plaza
Store address: 376 Timpany Blvd., Gardner, MA 01440

Store name: Chelsea Commons
Store address: 1100 Revere Beach Pkwy, Chelsea, MA 02150

Store name: Burlington Mall
Store address: 75 MIDDLESEX TURNPIKE, BURLINGTON, MA 01803

Store name: Broadway Plaza
Store address: 44 BROADWAY, STE A110, Malden, MA 02148

Store name: The Loop
Store address: 90 PLEASANT VALLEY ST, STE 240, Methuen, MA 01844

Store name: Wilmington Plaza
Store address: 246 Main St, Spc 8A, Wilmington, MA 01887

Store name: Waltham Gateway
Store address: 1019 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452

Store name: Meadow Brook Center
Store address: 199 Plain Street, Unit 6A, Lowell, MA 01852

Store name: Pearl Plaza
Store address: 117 PEARL ST, Braintree, MA 02184

Store name: Crescent Plaza
Store address: 715 Crescent St, Suite 6, Brockton, MA 02302

Store name: Dedham Mall
Store address: 336 Providence Hwy, Dedham, MA 02026

Store name: Roslindale S/C
Store address: 674 American Legion Highway, Roslindale, MA 02131

Store name: R.k. Hudson Towne Center
Store address: 213 WASHINGTON ST, HUDSON, MA 01749

Store name: Framingham Mall
Store address: 400 COCHITUATE RD, FRAMINGHAM, MA 01701

Store name: R.k. Plaza
Store address: 1334 PARK ST, STOUGHTON, MA 02072

Store name: Dowtown Crossing
Store address: 40 WINTER ST, Boston, MA 02108

Store name: Walpole Mall
Store address: 108 PROVIDENCE HWY, Walpole, MA 02032

Store name: Colony Place
Store address: 166 COLONY PLACE RD, STE 165, Plymouth, MA 02360

Store name: Trgt Hanover Commons
Store address: 1207 Washington St, Ste 70, Hanover, MA 02339

Store name: Coolidge Corners
Store address: 271 Harvard St, Brookline, MA 02446

Store name: Dartmouth Towne Center
Store address: 400 STATE RD, STE 770, North Dartmouth, MA 02747

Store name: Cowesett Corners
Store address: 300 QUAKER LN, STE 17, Warwick, RI 02886

Store name: Fashion Crossing
Store address: 1250 S Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760

Store name: Seekonk Square
Store address: 45 Commerce Way, Seekonk, MA 02771

Store name: Cranston Parkade
Store address: 286 Garfield Ave, Cranston, RI 02920

Store name: Shaw's Plaza
Store address: 300 Route 44, Raynham, MA 02767

Store name: Walnut Hill
Store address: 1500 DIAMOND HILL RD, STE 8, Woonsocket, RI 02895

Store name: Mansfield Crossing
Store address: 280 School St, Ste J-155, Mansfield, MA 02048

Store name: Wareham Crossing
Store address: 2421 Cranberry Hwy, Suite 412, Wareham, MA 02571

Store name: Providence Place
Store address: 45 Providence Pl, STE A305, PROVIDENCE, RI 02903

Store name: The Crossing At Smithfield
Store address: 371 PUTNAM PIKE, SUITE 190, SMITHFIELD, RI 02917

Store name: Fairhaven Commons
Store address: 12 Fairhaven Commons Way, Space #12, Fairhaven, MA 02719

Store name: Fall River S/C
Store address: 153 Mariano Bishop Blvd, Fall River, MA 02721

Store name: Cross Road Centre
Store address: 167 PARKWAY N, Waterford, CT 06385

Store name: The Riverdale Shops
Store address: 935 Riverdale Street, West Springfield, MA 01089

Store name: Chicopee Marketplace
Store address: 649 Memorial Drive, Chicopee, MA 01020

Store name: Lincoln Plaza
Store address: 535 Lincoln ST, Worcester, MA 01605

Store name: Wal-Mart Center
Store address: 1063 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01119

Store name: Holyoke @ Ingleside
Store address: 50 HOLYOKE STREET, HOLYOKE, MA 01040

Store name: Center At Hobbs Brook
Store address: 120 CHARLTON RD, STE 190, STURBRIDGE, MA 01566

Store name: Shops @ Blackstone Valley
Store address: 70 WORCESTER PROVIDENCE TPKE, STE 516, MILLBURY, MA 01527

Store name: Westfield Shops
Store address: 431 E MAIN ST, STE B-1, Westfield, MA 01085

Store name: SWM @ Worcester Crossing
Store address: 11 TOBIAS BOLAND WAY, STE 115, Worcester, MA 01607

Store name: Mountain Farms
Store address: 325 Russell Street, Suite C, Hadley, MA 01035

PS5 restock de GameStop en Miami-Ft. Lauderdale

Store name: Pembroke Lakes Mall
Store address: 11401 Pines Blvd, Space #806, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Store name: Pembroke Commons
Store address: 612 N University DR, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Store name: Palm Springs Mile
Store address: 1001 W 49TH ST, STE 3, Hialeah, FL 33012

Store name: Sawgrass Mills
Store address: 12801 W SUNRISE BLVD, STE 641, Sunrise, FL 33323

Store name: Tower Shops
Store address: 2220 S University DR, Davie, FL 33324

Store name: Sheridan Plaza S/C
Store address: 4905 SHERIDAN ST, Hollywood, FL 33021

Store name: Plantation Square
Store address: 6973 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33317

Store name: Coco Plaza
Store address: 2451 W 68TH ST, STE 1, Hialeah, FL 33016

Store name: Jacaranda Plaza
Store address: 8233 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322

Store name: Mall @ 163rd Street
Store address: 1453 NE 163RD ST, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Store name: Shops at Ives Dairy
Store address: 19807 NW 2ND AVE, MIAMI, FL 33169

Store name: Hollywood Hills Plaza
Store address: 3251 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 270, Hollywood, FL 33021

Store name: Aventura Mall
Store address: 19575 BISCAYNE BLVD, STE 1641, MIAMI, FL 33180

Store name: Shoppes At Silver Isles
Store address: 16383 MIRAMAR PKWY, MIRAMAR, FL 33027

Store name: Weston Commons
Store address: 4509 WESTON RD, WESTON, FL 33331

Store name: Hialeah/57th Ave
Store address: 17742 NW 57TH AVE, HIALEAH, FL 33015

Store name: Causeway Plaza
Store address: 12121 BISCAYNE BLVD, NORTH MIAMI, FL 33181

Store name: Harbor Shops Retail Ctr.
Store address: 1935 CORDOVA RD, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33316

Store name: Pembroke Lakes Square
Store address: 11069 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Store name: Dolphin Mall
Store address: 11401 NW 12TH ST, STE 416, Miami, FL 33172

Store name: Coral Way
Store address: 8743 SW 24th Street, Suite J, Miami, FL 33165

Store name: Beacon Centre
Store address: 8684 NW 13TH TER, Doral, FL 33126

Store name: Lejune & 9th
Store address: 961 E 8TH AVE, Hialeah, FL 33010

Store name: London Square
Store address: 12305 SW 137th Ave, Suite 308, Miami, FL 33186

Store name: Miller Square
Store address: 13744 SW 56TH ST, Miami, FL 33175

Store name: Dolphin Mall
Store address: 11401 NW 12TH ST, STE 122, MIAMI, FL 33172

Store name: Miami International Mall
Store address: 1455 NW 107TH AVE, Suite 160, DORAL, FL 33172

Store name: Airpark Plaza
Store address: 5709 NW 7TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33126

Store name: Snapper Creek Shop. Plaza
Store address: 7090 SW 117TH AVE, MIAMI, FL 33183

Store name: Shoppes At Tamiami
Store address: 14140 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33184

Store name: 8th Street S/C
Store address: 2968 SW 8TH ST, Miami, FL 33135

Store name: Edison Marketplace
Store address: 607 NW 62ND ST, Miami, FL 33150

Store name: Kendall Plaza 162
Store address: 16375 SW 88th St, STE C3, Miami, FL 33196

Store name: South Dade S/C
Store address: 18479 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157

Store name: Fountain Square
Store address: 9971 West Flagler Street, Suite 190, Miami, FL 33174

PS5 restock de GameStop en Phoenix

Store name: Desert Sky Festival
Store address: 5709 NW 7TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Store name: Scottsdale Pavillion
Store address: 7090 SW 117TH AVE, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Store name: Gateway Pavillion
Store address: 14140 SW 8TH ST, Avondale, AZ 85392

Store name: Tuscano Town Center
Store address: 2968 SW 8TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Store name: Legacy Village
Store address: 607 NW 62ND ST, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Store name: Desert Sky Esplanade
Store address: 18479 S Dixie Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Store name: The Groves S/C
Store address: 2929 W ADDISON ST, Tempe, AZ 85284

Store name: Estrella Marketplace
Store address: 2336 W CERMACK RD, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Store name: Tempe Marketplace
Store address: 2506 W North Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

Store name: Sundance Town Center
Store address: 1252 S Canal ST, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Store name: Desert Palms Power Center
Store address: 4715 N Harlem Ave, PHOENIX, AZ 85018

Store name: Foothills Park Place
Store address: 1730 W Fullerton Ave, PHOENIX, AZ 85044

Store name: Peoria Crossing
Store address: 5143 S Pulaski RD, GLENDALE, AZ 85305

Store name: Palmilla Center
Store address: 1520 N Cicero Ave, AVONDALE, AZ 85392

Store name: Maryvale Plaza
Store address: 5835 S Kedzie Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Store name: Arizona Mills
Store address: 3017 S CICERO AVE, TEMPE, AZ 85282

Store name: Mesa Grand
Store address: 3951 N BROADWAY ST, Mesa, AZ 85204

Store name: San Tan Gateway
Store address: 1026 S ELMHURST RD, Chandler, AZ 85286

Store name: Superstition Gateway
Store address: 2517 W SCHAUMBURG RD, Mesa, AZ 85209

Store name: Greenfield Road S/C
Store address: 152 W ROOSEVELT RD, Mesa, AZ 85206

Store name: Red Mountain Gateway
Store address: 7064 MANNHEIM RD, MESA, AZ 85215

Store name: Gilbert Gateway
Store address: 7343 LEMONT RD, MESA, AZ 85212

Store name: Crossroads Towne Center
Store address: 9404 Joliet Rd, GILBERT, AZ 85297

Store name: San Tan Village
Store address: 1501 W NORTH AVE, GILBERT, AZ 85295

Store name: Country Club SWM
Store address: 1074 N Rohlwing Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210

Store name: Paseo Lindo S/C
Store address: 3731 S Arizona Ave #4, Chandler, AZ 85248
(GameStop incorrectly names says this is at 478 Randall Rd on its website)

Store name: Chandler Fashion Square
Store address: 5695 W Touhy Ave, Chandler, AZ 85226

Store name: Superstition Springs Center
Store address: 6549 Grand Avenue, MESA, AZ 85206

Store name: Northern Crossing
Store address: 214 E Rand Rd OE284, Glendale, AZ 85301

Store name: Cactus Corner
Store address: 416 S RANDALL RD, Glendale, AZ 85304

Store name: Village Plaza
Store address: 1865 TOWER DR, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Store name: Village @ the Boulders
Store address: 2564 Sycamore Road, Prescott, AZ 86305

Store name: Happy Valley Towne Center
Store address: 1530 IL Route 59, PHOENIX, AZ 85085

Store name: Woodlands Village
Store address: 143 N. WEBER ROAD, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Store name: Camino a Lago Marketplace
Store address: 2948 US HIGHWAY 34, Peoria, AZ 85382

Store name: Bell Towne Center
Store address: 257 E US Route 6, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Store name: Glendale T/C
Store address: 2084 Orchard Rd, Glendale, AZ 85302

Store name: Desert Ridge Marketplace
Store address: 16113 S FARRELL RD, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Store name: Metro T/C
Store address: 13148 Cicero Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Store name: Flagstaff Mall
Store address: 8767 RIDGELAND AVE, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Store name: Christown Mall
Store address: 17925 HALSTED ST, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Store name: Arrowhead T/C
Store address: 300 Andover ST, Glendale, AZ 85308

Continuaremos actualizando la lista según tentamos más información. ¡Buena suerte y no olvides seguir a Matt!

