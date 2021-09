Exclusiva: confirmado el PS5 restock y Xbox Series X restock en Best Buy con la lista completa de tiendas

How to buy a PS5 restock

► When? Follow our PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider and turn on notifications for instant restock news. It's the fastest way to get PS5 and Xbox stock updates.

► Never buy from other Twitter users – ever. They're all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No one will sell a PS5 or Xbox for just $550.

► How to get the email invite? Sign up for Matt's Monday newsletter to find out how to open yourself up to Sony's email invite list. He details the steps weekly (on Monday mornings).