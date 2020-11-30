Las mejores ofertas Cyber Monday 2020 aún disponibles

Las ofertas de Cyber Monday se van a acabar pronto pero aquí tenéis las mejores rebajas todavía disponibles en Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon y otras tiendas seleccionadas por nuestro equipo de redacción.

Muchas de estas tiendas van a extender el Cyber Monday a toda la semana, en lo que llaman la Cyber Week, pero no esperes encontrar rebajas del mismo calibre. Éste es el último tren a los grandes descuentos en grandes productos.

Ofertas Cyber Monday: lo mejor de lo mejor

Las mejores ofertas en Cybermonday

Samsung 8-Series 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $299.99 en Best Buy Ahorro $50

Las mejores TVs en Cybermonday

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on sale at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale for just $88.

Ver oferta

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $80 - This is a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV. While it lacks smart capabilities, it delivers superb colors and clarity, and includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Ver oferta

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – You can get a fantastic half-price early Black Friday deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Ver oferta

Samsung 6-Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar and it just dropped to $299.99 at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic value mid-range set for any living room, and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

Ver oferta

Samsung 8-Series 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You're paying the same price here for a 43-inch as you would a 50-inch in the Cyber Monday deal above. However, this model is an 8-Series which means you're getting a better picture quality through higher quality contrast ratio, HDR and a faster refresh rate among other features. If size isn't a concern, this is definitely the better buy.

Ver oferta

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

Ver oferta

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 on this 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart right now. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

Ver oferta

onn. 70" 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp and smooth image quality.

Ver oferta

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal at under $600. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

Ver oferta

SAMSUNG 43-inch Class The Frame TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Get a whopping $200 off the 43-inch Frame TV model, which again, comes with a free bezel in white or brown – just be sure to select the correct color before you add it to your basket.Ver oferta

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q80T Series TV: $2,699.99 $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 – You can score a whopping $500 discount on the Samsung 75-inch QLED TV at Best Buy. The Q80T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

Ver oferta

Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV: $999.99 $897.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a premium 4K TV, then Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has this Samsung QLED TV on sale for $897.99. The 65-inch TV is powered by Quantum Dot technology, which produces brilliant colors and sharp contrasts.

Ver oferta

Roku Ultra LT 4K Streaming Media Player: $79.00 $59.00 at Walmart

Save $20 – Roku streaming players always make for the best gifts, whether you need one as a stocking stuffer, for the office White Elephant, or the main present for a family member. Of course, this 4K one might be best suited for the last one because of its price and features, but at $20 less, it feels easier on the bank account.Ver oferta

Los mejores laptops y PCs en Cybermonday

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $149 at Best Buy

Save $70 - If you're after a super cheap laptop for light browsing you've found it. This 11.6-inch Chromebook won't give you a ton of screen real estate but that 32GB of storage can easily be added to with a micro SD card.

Ver oferta

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: $279 $179 at Best Buy

Sometimes you just need a cheap Chromebook that's going to let you check your email without any flashy features. And, that's exactly what you're getting with the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3. It's a utilitarian little Chromebook with modest specs, but it gets the job done. Ver oferta

Acer Chromebook 314: $299 $219 at Walmart

Save $80 - this is a great Chromebook for browsing and working on, with a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. That's a little on the light side, so you may need to use Google Drive storage to save docs. The 12.5 hour battery life is superb, though.Ver oferta

HP Pavilion x360: $499 $399 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion x360 is a laptop that punches way above its price range, with a sleek chassis, and competent components. At just $399 with this Cyber Monday deal, you're getting a Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD - probably the fastest laptop you'll get at this price. Ver oferta

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $699 $426.98 at Walmart

You're dropping down in specs here, but picking up plenty more functionality to make up for it. This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex has a 2-in-1 design that means it can easily swap between a laptop and a touchscreen tablet. You're picking up a Ryzen 3 processor under the hood with 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

Ver oferta

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This Asus Zenbook laptop is up for just $500 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals and sends you home with an excellent configuration for a great price. You're getting a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD under the hood.

Ver oferta

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - Best Buy members can save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy. Included in this tablet deal is a black Surface Cover (worth at least $100), allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

Ver oferta

MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - We were seeing this MacBook Air for just $799.99, but that price has jumped another $50 as the Black Friday offers come to an end. Move quickly then, because we don't know how long this discount will last on the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM.

Ver oferta

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,049.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Considering you're getting a 512GB SSD, 144Hz display, and Ryzen 7 processor, you're getting a great rig for $849.99 here. Plus, you'll find AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics and 8GB RAM under the hood.

Ver oferta

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo

Price drop - B&H Photo is also offering the new MacBook Pro with M1 chip for $100 off if you don't want to go with Amazon. Like with Amazon, this deal applies to both the 256GB and 512GB models, so you don't have to compromise and still save some money. Normally not a saving worth talking about - but this is a hyper-new (and excellent) laptop.Ver oferta

Big savings HP Spectre x360 13: $1,699 $1,399 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The HP Spectre x360 is hands down one of our favorite laptops of all time. It's sleek, fast, and makes for one of the best Windows Tablets when flipped. The best part is that you're getting a brand new one with an Intel 11th-gen processor for just $1,399 on Cyber Monday. Ver oferta

MSI GS65 Stealth: $2,999 $2,086.79 at Newegg

The MSI GS65 Stealth is one of the greatest gaming laptops of all time. This thing is powerful enough to max out all of your games at 1080p with ray tracing, and it looks good enough to bring to the board room. Sure, it has a 9th-gen processor, but with this $900 discount, it's still worth it. Ver oferta

Mejores iPads y tabletas en Cybermonday

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life. In stock December 9.

Ver oferta

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

With a 10.4-inch screen, 64GB of expandable storage, and a generous 7,040 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic mid-range tablet that's perfect if you want that everyday tablet for casual and work us. And, worth noting is all Galaxy Tab's on sale right now at Best Buy comes with a free S-Pen – a great little gadget for drawing and handwriting.

128GB: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy (save $100)Ver oferta

Lowest Price Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - However, this 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic offer that knocks $130 off the original price tag to bring the 10.5-inch tablet down to just $519.99.

Ver oferta

iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB, 2020): $799 $749 at B&H Photo

The most compact iPad Pro comes with Apple's super-fast A12Z Bionic CPU and all the premium specifications you'd find in the larger 12.9-inch version. A smaller screen means a smaller price tag, and 128GB is enough storage for working, streaming, and gaming on the move.Ver oferta

Mejores Apple Watch y smartwatches

Lowest Price Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99 on Best Buy

Save $50 - Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Cyber Monday Best Buy deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.Ver oferta

Apple Watch SE 40mm: $309 $269 on Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $269 for the white sport band model. The New Apple Watch SE is a good choice if you're looking for the smartwatch essentials in a modern chassis with a bit more power than the Series 3.

Ver oferta

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon in this early Cyber Monday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350.

Ver oferta

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

You can score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

Ver oferta

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $179 $129.95 at Best Buy

Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $40 off discount with this Cyber Monday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.Ver oferta

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $429.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60.99 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, courtesy of a $60 discount. That's a great saving considering this watch is still fairly new to the market, and hasn't seen its first major price drops yet. If you've been holding out for those Samsung Galaxy Watch deals then, now's the time to pounce.

Ver oferta

Mejores celulares y planes en Cybermonday

Today's top iPhone deal Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch at Verizon

The iPhone 11 Pro is now available with a $350 online exclusive discount at Verizon when you pick it up with a new unlimited line. If that wasn't all you can also trade-in to get up to $550 off, plus, another $400 off if you're switching over from another carrier. Hurry - the gold color has already sold out!

Total cost: $0 | Monthly cost $0 (24 mo)Ver oferta

Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's early Cyber Monday deals have yielded a fantastic price on the iPhone XS - an older phone, but one that's still wildly powerful. Get yesteryear's flagship for just $1 a month right now when you pick it up with a new unlimited line at AT&T - no trade-ins required!

Total cost: $30 | Monthly cost: $1 (over 30 mo)Ver oferta

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's latest flash sale has landed us one of the cheapest prices yet on the new iPhone 12 this week. Available now is a really generous $700 off trade-in deal that's eligible with a new unlimited line. Together, you're looking at paying just $99 for your phone over 24 months after your monthly rebate.

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $4.16 (24 mo)Ver oferta

Mejores auriculares y audio en Cybermonday

Sonos Move: $399 $299 at Amazon

Save $100 - You don't get portable smart speakers with this level of audio quality for $300 very often, so this Sonos Move is a must-see Cyber Monday deal today. You're getting an 11 hour battery in here, fully compatible with Alexa, and an easy recharge base for when you're using it at home as well.

Ver oferta

Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $79 at Walmart

Save $50 - Samsung's original Galaxy Buds are down to just $79 at Walmart right now. They're an older model sure, but it's a great price and if you're not a fan of the bass boosting you'll find in other models this set of buds actually offers a more well rounded soundscape than the newer Buds+.

Ver oferta

Sonos Beam soundbar: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals are slashing prices on a number of Sonos devices, the best of which may just be this Beam soundbar. If you're looking to get more out of your TV's audio, this powerful five-speaker device is perfect with all the makings of an audiophile's dream and voice control for those looking to keep their home smart.

Ver oferta

Best headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Best Buy

Save $72 - The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $72 off with this Cyber Monday deal. These are currently TechRadar's top-rated wireless headphones, beating out many others in product testing.

Ver oferta

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon in this early Cyber Monday deal. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Ver oferta

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $50 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for a massively low $99.99.

Ver oferta

JLab Audio Go true wireless earphones: $30 $24.88 at Walmart

The JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds are a real find for this price, allowing you to truly lose the wires for just $25 - snag them now before they sell out, as you’ll be paying 50% more if you don't act quickly.

Ver oferta

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $169.99 just ahead of the official Cyber Monday sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Ver oferta

Bose 700 - Triple Black / Silver Luxe | $379 $319 at Best Buy

Save $60 - The Triple Midnight Bose 700 headphones are on sale at Best Buy for $319. With stunning active noise cancellation and that classic powerful Bose sound, you're getting an excellent deal on a premium set of cans here.

Ver oferta

Mejores juegos y consolas en Cybermonday

Back in stock Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: $299.99 at Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition is now in stock at Best Buy. You can grab the special edition design alongside the Wildcat bundle and 2,000 V-Bucks for a great price here, but hurry this console has been selling out fast all weekend.

Ver oferta

Nintendo Switch games: from $14.99 at Best Buy

All your cheap favorites are here - from Rayman Legends to the Borderlands Collection, but you'll also find big discounts on first-party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Ver oferta

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | $44.99 $22.88 at Walmart

Enjoy a library of games on PC, console, and mobile via cloud gaming with this excellent discount on the Xbox subscription service. Play the likes of Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more, and change the way you think about playing new games. Ver oferta

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

Ver oferta

SEGA Genesis Mini: $79.99 $49.97 at Amazon

While it didn't receive the fanfare of the SNES Classic or NES Classic, the SEGA Genesis Mini is a time capsule to the 16-bit era, allowing you to play over 40 legendary games including Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim, Golden Axe and more on your HD or 4K TV.Ver oferta

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $45 on this Kraken Tournament Edition headset that is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Mobile.Ver oferta

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC for Switch: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is a big saving on a huge microSD card. 512GB gets you an awful lot of additional game storage space for your Nintendo Switch. They only problem you'll have is working out which games you're going to fill it up with.

Ver oferta

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 PS4 Portable External Hard Drive: $85 $75 at Walmart

Upgrade any-generation PS4 with the Seagate 2TB portable external hard drive which is getting a rare $10 price cut at the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Ver oferta

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Grab your axe and ransack villages, Assassin's Creed Valhalla brings the Viking Age to life. With a $10 discount on the PS5 version of the game, this is a great chance to save on one of the PS5's biggest launch games.

PS5: Where to buy the PlayStation 5 right now

PS5 is the most sought after gift in 2020, and while it seems hard to find, some people have gotten to buy it thanks to our routinely updated tracking of console restock. It won't be at a discount, but, really, when it's that precious, who cares.Ver oferta

Xbox Series X: Where to buy Microsoft's next-gen console

Xbox Series X is nearly as hard to find in stock as the PS5, but we're doing our best to track inventory of Microsoft new console. It's only a few weeks old and in demand, so don't expect deals other than the privilege of being able to buy it.Ver oferta

Xbox Series S: Where to buy Microsoft's cheaper new console

We've found it even harder to find the cheaper Xbox Series X in stock, believe it or not. Its cheap MSRP of $299 makes it easy for more consumers to afford, and that's turned into rare restock of this 'cheap' next-gen console.Ver oferta

Mejores cámaras y drones en Cybermonday

GoPro Hero 9 Black $449 $399 at Amazon

Save $50 - It's only a couple of months old, but GoPro's latest action camera has already received its first discount – and this likely to be the cheapest the Hero 9 Black is going to get before Christmas. It's the most versatile action camera we've seen, with 5K video recording, 10m waterproofing and a handy new front-facing screen.Ver oferta

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III: $749.99 $649 at Amazon

Save $100 - This is one of the best compact cameras you can buy today. The G7X Mark III combines a large 20.1MP 1-inch sensor with a versatile 24-100mm lens and some powerful video features, including 4K video recording, a 3.5mm mic input, and YouTube live streaming.Ver oferta

Sony ZV1: $798 $698 at B&H Photo

Save $100 - The best compact camera for vloggers currently on the market, the ZV1 has only been available for a few months so it's great to see reductions already. You get 4K video recording, a flip-out screen, a dedicated microphone and 3x zoom.Ver oferta

DJI Mavic Air 2 $909 $799 at B&H Photo Video

Our number one drone doesn't have too many discounts yet, but this bundle is one of the best. You get a free SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-1 microSDXC card, landing pad and an optics cleaning kit, along with our favorite drone around for beginners and hobbyists. The Mavic Air 2 shoots 4K/60p video and a much-improved battery life.Ver oferta

Mejores scooters y ebikes en Cybermonday

Super73-RX: $3,495 $3,245 at Super73

This street-legal Super73 electric bike features an advanced drive system with multi-class ride modes and a connected electronics suite compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices. Ver oferta

Razor E Prime Folding Adult Electric Commute Scooter: $398.00 $263.99 at Walmart

Save $135 – With adjustable handlebars and a dual-breaking system (hand and foot-activated), this Razor e-scooter is best for beginners. For nifty features, it's got a battery level indicator so you can check quickly if it's got enough juice for your trip. While this isn't great for long-distant commutes at only 10miles per charge at 15 mph, it's great for quick trips at the store or market. Ver oferta

Carbon GTR Series 2-in-1 Electric Skateboard: $2,249 $2,149 at Evolve Skateboards

Featuring a 100% carbon fiber deck, this electric skateboards has up to 31-mile range, a top speed of 24mph, and with easily swappable wheel set-up can go from street to off-road use.Ver oferta

Stroke Electric Skateboard: $1,199 $1,099 at Evolve Skateboards

This electric skateboard over at Evolve Skateboards features a 4-ply Bamboo/2-ply fiberglass deck and dual 1,500W motors that tops out at about 22mph with a range of up to 10 miles.Ver oferta

Onewheel+ XR: $1,799 $1624 at b8ta

Cruise any terrain with the Onewheel+ XR and experience the fluid sense of motion once reserved for carving through fresh powder on a snowboard, now with $175 off over at b8ta.Ver oferta

Mejor hogar inteligente en Cybermonday

Cheapest price Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Cyber Monday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Ver oferta

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: $49 $24.88 at Walmart

Save $25 - Walmart has the Lenovo Smart clock for 50% off during its Black Friday sale. The smart clock has the Google Assistant built in for hands-free control and features a speaker so you can listen to music, news, podcasts, and more.



Google Nest Mini: $49 $18.98 at Walmart

If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $18.98. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Ver oferta

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Ships December 19

Ver oferta

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - A fantastic bundled deal for early Cyber Monday shoppers, Amazon has the all-new Echo Dot and Sengled Bluetooth bulb on sale for just $28.99. The smart bulb works with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device to control your lights.

Ver oferta

All-new Blink Security Camera $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink security camera is getting a rare $35 price cut at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The weather-resistant HD security camera helps monitor your home day or night and features two-way audio so you can hear and talk with visitors.

Ver oferta

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon has the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $139.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the Ring 3, which now includes improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band WiFi connectivity.

Ver oferta

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - The rarely discounted Ring 3 Plus gets a $70 price cut in this early Best Buy Cyber Monday deal. The Alexa-enabled doorbell now features 4 extra seconds of video to show you what happened before motion was triggered, so you'll always know who's at your door.

Ver oferta

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ver oferta

Google Nest Thermostat: $249 $199 at Walmart

Grab a Google Nest Thermostat for $50 off with this Cyber Monday Walmart deal. The Nest adapts to your schedule, warming and cooling to your habits, though you can tweak the temperature via linked smartphone. You can also link it to sensors to track temperature in each room of your abode.

Ver oferta

Mejores colchones en Cybermonday

Editor's pick Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $800 - Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive, and we found it to be very good at regulating our temperature throughout the night. This early Cyber Monday deal is superb value: right now you can get up to a $400 discount on the mattress and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector. The mattress also comes with a huge 365-night risk-free trial, so you can try it safely in your own home, and a lifetime guarantee. Ver oferta

Saatva Classic Queen Mattress: from $1,399 $1,199 at Saatva

Save $200 - The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. It's a high-end innerspring mattress that combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system. We love that it comes in soft, medium firm, or firm versions, and a 180-night risk-free trial makes it easy to test whether it's right for you. This Cyber Monday deal drops the price by $200 - that beats last year, where there was only a $150 discount.Ver oferta

Purple Mattress: from $599 $549 at Purple

Save up to $300 - The Purple mattress is one of the most innovative around, with a unique gel grid that flexes with your body to provide tailored, targeted support. It has an impressive average score of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 25,000 user reviews on the Purple site. This Cyber Monday deal gives you up to a $100 discount on the mattress itself, and you can then save another $200 by bundling pillows, sheets and a mattress protector with your mattress order. Ver oferta

Cocoon Chill mattress: from $730 $469 + free pillows and sheet set at Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660 - There's an enormous 35% discount on the luxury memory foam Cocoon Chill mattress in Cocoon by Sealy's Cyber Monday sale - and you'll get two pillows and luxury sheets worth $199 added to your order too. The Cocoon Chill has a premium stretch-knit cover that's infused with a phase-change material that will keep you cool at night. There's also responsive memory foam to cushion your joints and support your spine. This deal is the biggest ever on this mattress: it's excellent value. Ver oferta

The DreamCloud: from $799 $599 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals around when it comes to sheer value - matching Nectar, but with a hybrid mattress rather than memory foam. In the current sale, you can save $200 on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm), and you'll get a free mattress protector, sheet set and two cooling pillows added to your order for free. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.Ver oferta

Casper Original Mattress: from $595 $476 at Casper

Save up to $259 - Casper has slashed 20% off its mattresses in this early Cyber Monday deal, which drops the price of this memory foam mattress from just $476 for a twin, down from $476. The Casper Original is designed to suit any type of sleeper, with three layers of foam that support your body and keep you cool at night. (Prefer a hybrid mattress? The Casper Original comes in a hybrid version too, starting at $556 for a twin.)Ver oferta

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $350 $280 | T&N

Save up to $150 - Tuft & Needle's flagship foam mattress was already one of the best-value mattresses you could buy. But with a 20% discount in the Cyber Monday weekend sale, it's now an absolute bargain, with the price of a twin now dropping below $300. This mattress uses heat-absorbing graphite to conduct heat through the bed, away from you. At this price, it's a steal.Ver oferta

Leesa Original Mattress: from $699 $624 + 2 free pillows at Leesa

Save up to $259 - Leesa's early Cyber Monday mattress deals cut $200 off the price of the all-foam Leesa Original Mattress, and you'll get two free pillows worth $59 added to your order too. This mattress - which has a breathable top layer, and pressure-relieving memory foam underneath - is the ethical choice. Leesa donates one mattress to charity for every 10 sold. But it comes with a 100-night trial, so you can test it at home and be sure it's right for you.Ver oferta

Allswell Luxe Mattress: from $395 $296 at Allswell

Save up to $211 - This mid-range hybrid mattress from Allswell combines pocket coils with a premium memory foam layer. In the company's Cyber Monday deals, you can save 25% by adding discount code "TURKEY25" at checkout. That means the price of a twin now costs just $296 (was $395) and a queen is $483.75 (was $645). The code can also be applied to the top-level Allswell Supreme mattress, which now starts from $543.75, down from $725. Ver oferta

Mejores electrodomésticos en Cybermonday

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer: $299.00 $149.00 at Walmart

Save $150 – Perfect for cooking up family dinners, this extra large pressure cooker-slash-air fryer boasts a TenderCrisp technology and a crisp basket big enough to hold a 7-lb chicken so you can alternate between stews and fried dishes. It comes with several different cooking modes as well, so you'll spend less time cooking and more time getting other things done.Ver oferta

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for 50% off in this early Cyber Monday deal. The multi-functional air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

Ver oferta

Dyson CSYS Task Light $499.99 $349.99 at Dyson

Save $150 - A stunning buy for those of us working from home right now, the CSYS Dyson task light is an amazing price in the Dyson Cyber Monday sale. It features a powerful light with glare protection and low optical flicker. This is designed to reduce eye strain and makes it perfect for those of us hunting for Cyber Monday deals well into the early hours.Ver oferta

Lowest Price Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $79 at Walmart

You can score a massive $70 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Ver oferta

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Best Buy has the best-selling Keurig K-Select on sale for just $69.99 right now. A great gift idea, the coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and comes in several different color choices.

Ver oferta

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $109.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Perfect for compact spaces, Best Buy has the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker on sale for $79.99 at the Cyber Monday sale. Designed to fit in our kitchen cabinet easily, the single-serve Keurig can brew a cup of joe in minutes.

Ver oferta

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Get the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini on sale for just $79.99 at Amazon. The pressure cooker combines nine popular kitchen appliances in one and includes 13 one-touch programs.

Ver oferta

Ninja Auto-iQ 1000-Watt Blender, BL688: $119.00 $69.00 at Walmart

Save $50 – Make smoothies, juices, and creamy soups with this 1200-watt blender from Ninja. It boasts an Auto-iQ technology provides intelligent programs so you wouldn't have to figure out whether to pulse or blend and how long you do it for. Delicious drinks for hardly any effort at all? We're all for it.Ver oferta

Simplehuman Rectangular Sensor Can: $200 $160 at Simplehuman

Save $50 – A trash can with voice control and Wi-Fi? Yep, that's right. Help cut down on the spread of germs with the Simplehuman Rectangular Sensor Can, which is $40 off for Cyber Monday.Ver oferta

Faberware Portable Countertop Dishwasher: $399 $349 at Amazon

This portable countertop dishwasher comes with a 5-liter, built-in water tank, 5 preprogrammed cycles, and features steam cleaning to sterilize baby bottles and keeps glassware sparkling. Ver oferta

Mejores aspiradores en Cybermonday

Shark ION Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi (RV750): $219.95 $149.00 at Walmart

Save $71 – Shark's robot vacuums are some of the most affordable on the market, and this model is cheaper than ever at $149. That's practically a steam, considering it comes with three brush types, smart assistant compatibility, and proximity sensor so it doesn't damage your walls and furniture.Ver oferta

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

This is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum. Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.Ver oferta

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $394 $199 at Walmart

One of Walmart's Cyber Monday online-only headline deals is $150 off this robot vacuum if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy.

Ver oferta

Most Popular Roomba i3+: $599.99 $399 at Amazon

The Roomba i3+ combines both affordability and advanced features with a self-emptying dustbin built into its charging base, making it the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it robot vacuum. Now, with $200 off over at Amazon, it's more affordable than ever.Ver oferta

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, you can get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 on sale for just $399.99. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head and the ball technology allows you to navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist, for precise cleaning.Ver oferta

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $427.99 at Amazon

Save over $70 on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Dyson. It comes with up to 60 minutes run time, a direct drive motorhead for powerful cleaning, and a fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 micronsVer oferta

Mejores productos de belleza y salud en Cybermonday

Philips Norelco 5300 wet / dry electric shaver: $79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - With precision blades ensuring comfort for both wet and dry shaves, the Philips Norelco is an excellent all-in-one device, and it's gotten a $45 discount in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals – that's better than half-price.

Ver oferta

Oral-B 7500 Power Electric Toothbrush: $134.94 $89.94 at Amazon

Save $45 on this Oral-B electric toothbrush, including a travel case and replaceable brush heads. That's a third off, making this a mighty fine saving - what price would you put on shiny-clean teeth?

Ver oferta

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Electric Toothbrush: $119.99 $116 at Amazon

You can save $84 on this American-Dental-Association-approved electric toothbrush, which also functions as a water flosser for dual purpose.

Ver oferta

¿Qué no vas a ver en Cyber Monday?

Lo más seguro es que no veamos ofertas del iPhone 12 aunque el año pasado las hubiera del iPhone 11. Lo que sí podrás ver son ofertas para comprar tu iPhone antiguo y acogerte a un nuevo plan ilimitado.

Los mismo pasará con la PS5, Xbox Series X y Xbox Series S, que ahora mismo son muy escasas. Quizás veamos ofertas en la Nintendo Switch y Nintendo Switch Lite, ya que el año que viene podríamos tener la Nintendo Switch 2.

¿Qué es Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday se creó hace 15 years porque según parece no había suficiente derroche de medios en Black Friday. Lo inventó Shop.org y la National Retail Federation en una nota de prensa promocionando las tiendas online para que éstas tuvieran su propio periodo de ventas pre-navideñas como el Black Friday.

Las tiendas fisicas como Walmart, Target y Best Buy se subieron al carro y pronto dominaron Cyber Monday con Amazon. Desde entonces, Cyber Monday se ha convertido en el día con más ventas de todo el año.

(Image credit: Anastasiia Ostapovych/Unsplash)

¿Dónde comprar en Cyber Monday?

Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy y otros en este artículo tienen las mejores ofertas, pero podrás encontrar rebajas en otras tiendas como B&H Photo y otras cadenas tradicionales como Kohl's, Macy's y Staples. También encontrarás ofertas directamente en las tiendas de Apple, Samsung o DJI.

¿Cuándo termina Cyber Monday?

Aunque hay tiendas que lo extienden toda la semana — Cyber Week — la mayoría de las mejores ofertas se agotan el primer día.