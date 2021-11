Cyber Monday 2021: la mejores ofertas seleccionadas

Best Buy Cyber Monday TV sale: smart TVs from $99.99

Great for cheap TVs: Best Buy has a huge sale of televisions, with hundreds of smart TVs from just $99.99. The cheapest ones are usually 720p and in smaller sizes, good for the kitchen or in a child's room. But there are also record low prices and, in some cases, up to $1,000 discount on high-end sets from Samsung, Sony and other renowned brands.