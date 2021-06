Ofertas Amazon Prime Day 2021: las mejoras rebajas ahora mismo

Last year, Prime Day was delayed until October 13-14, in an unprecedented move for the sixth annual shopping event. It made sense: consumers were facing an economic downtown over the summer, and the delay also gave Amazon time to deal with the huge increase in orders it had seen during lockdown.

Despite concerns around stock and shipping during the pandemic, Prime Day was even bigger than the year before, with an extra $3.24bn-worth of products sold globally.

Some $10.4 billion-worth of goods were sold in total, so what were people buying? Well, according to Amazon - and our data mirrors the findings - the best-selling products globally were (as usual) Amazon’s own devices: the Echo Dot and Fire Stick 4K.

Other top sellers included the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet, Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones and Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. Robot vacuums, in particular, were hot products on our pages.