Los juegos para Switch de este 2023 y más allá
Aquí está todo lo que podrás jugar de aquí a fin de año
Los nuevos juegos de Nintendo Switch están programados para llegar con rapidez y rapidez en los próximos meses, a medida que 2023 se termina y comenzamos a mirar hacia 2024. Afortunadamente, después de un Nintendo Direct reciente, ahora sabemos que habrá mucho para jugar en lo que podría ser uno de los últimos dos años del ciclo de vida de Nintendo Switch.
Después del anuncio de juegos como Super Mario Bros. Wonder, la próxima línea de Nintendo Switch se ve bastante bien. Pronto llegarán un montón de nuevos ports, así como secuelas de amados clásicos de culto.
Podría pasar un tiempo antes de que escuchemos sobre el nuevo hardware de Nintendo y cuáles serán los grandes juegos que se lanzarán el próximo año. Por ahora, aquí hay una lista de los próximos juegos de Nintendo Switch , que llegarán a fines de 2023 y en 2024. ¡Quizás algunos de ellos incluso lleguen a nuestra lista de los mejores juegos de Switch para fin de año!
Próximos juegos de Switch en 2023: los lanzamientos más esperados de este año
Te dejamos una breve lista de los lanzamientos más grandes de Switch que saldrán este año. Todos estos tienen fechas de lanzamiento sólidas, que se actualizarán si hay retrasos o cancelaciones. Échales un vistazo a continuación:
- Pikmin 4 - Julio 21
- Mortal Kombat 1 - Septiembre 19
- Detective Pikachu Returns - Octubre 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Octubre 20
Julio 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy - Julio 25 (Switch)
- Ember Knights - Julio 18 (PC, Switch)
- Pikmin 4 - Julio 21 (Switch)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - Julio24 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch)
- Disney Illusion Island - Julio28 (Switch)
- Venba - Julio 31 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch)
Agosto 2023
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Agosto 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch)
- 30XX - Agosto 9 (Switch, PC)
- Moving Out 2 - Agosto 15 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch)
- Vampire Survivors - Agosto 17 (Switch)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Agosto 18 (Switch, PC)
- Blasphemous 2 - Agosto 24 (XSX|S, PS5, Switch, PC)
- Sea of Stars - Agosto 29 (XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC, Switch)
- Pocket Bravery - Agosto 31 (Switch)
Septiembre 2023
- Rune Factory 3 Special - Septiembre 5 (Switch, PC)
- Faefarm - Septiembre 8 (PC, Switch)
- Super Bomberman R 2 - Septiembre 13 (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS5, PS4)
- Gloomhaven - Septiembre 18 (Switch)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - Septiembre 19 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- Coffee Talk (Episode 1 + 2) Double Shot Bundle - Septiembre 26 (Switch)
- Mineko’s Night Market - Septiembre 26 (Switch)
- My Time at Sandrock - Septiembre 26 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch)
Octubre 2023
- Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless - Octubre 3 (PS5, Switch, PC)
- Silent Hope - Octubre 3 (Switch)
- Detective Pikachu Returns - Octubre 6 (Switch)
- Endless Dungeon - Octubre 19 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, Switch, PC)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - Octubre 19 (PS5, Switch, PC)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Octubre 20 (Switch)
- Just Dance 2024 - Octubre 24 (PS5, XSX|S, Switch)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection (Volume One) - Octubre 24 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, Switch)
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha - Octubre 26 (Switch)
- Headbangers Rhythm Royale - Octubre 31 (Switch)
Noviembre 2023
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - Noviembre 2 (Switch)
- WarioWare Move It! - Noviembre 3 (Switch)
- Jumanji: Wild Adventures - Noviembre 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch, PC)
- Super Mario RPG - Noviembre 17 (Switch)
- Persona 5 Tactica - Noviembre 17 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, Switch, PC)
- Biomutant - Noviembre 23 (Switch)
Diciembre 2023
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - Diciembre 1 (Switch)
Por confirmarse
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pack 5 - Verano 2023
- Batman Arkham Trilogy - Otoño 2023
- Quilts and Cats of Calico - Otoño 2023
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC - Otoño2023
- Sonic Superstars - Otoño 2023
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC - Invierno 2023
- Palia - Navidad 2023
- The Plucky Squire - Por confirmar 2023
- Mythforce - Por confirmar 2023
- Rift of the Necrodancer - Por confirmar 2023
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - Inicios de 2024
- Penny's Big Breakaway - Inicios de 2024
- Luigi's Mansion Dark Moon - Por confirmar 2024
- Princess Peach - Por confirmar 2024
- Hollow Knight Silksong - Por confirmar
- Metroid Prime 4 - Por confirmar
