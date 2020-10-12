Best cheap web hosting deals of 2020

Quality web hosting can be an expensive affair – but it doesn’t have to be. There are a growing number of cheap providers that deliver honest, reliable performance and great value for money.

All bar one of the companies listed below will accommodate more than one website. So while cheap web hosting providers are great for starting your business, they might not be powerful and scalable enough to take it to the next level; which is where VPS and dedicated servers come into play.

Note that some of the eye-catching headline prices (from free to just a few dollars/pounds per month) are often only for a limited period (usually the first year), and after that they can swiftly balloon, especially when you factor in the cost of the domain names bundled.

If you plan to have a successful online business, it is important to think long-term and how the total cost of ownership (the cost of running your website over years) might impact your bottom line.

So, without further ado, below is our hand-picked list of the best cheap hosting deals.

Bluehost basic | $7.99 $2.75 per month

This is a very fine effort from Bluehost - a provider we're quite fond of. The 65% discount is clearly very eye-catching, and you can't really argue with an effective monthly cost of just $2.75. You get 50GB webspace and unlimited bandwidth.View Deal

Hostinger single shared hosting | $9.99 $0.99 per month

Get 10GB of SSD space and 100GB bandwidth from Hostinger and pay only $0.99 when you take a 48-month subscription. That's the cheapest hosting offer we've ever seen and one definitely worth looking at.

View Deal

WP-Engine Startup | $30 $20 per month

WP Engine is the leading WordPress Digital Experience Platform. When you sign up for a WP Engine plan, you receive the Genesis Framework and 35+ StudioPress themes for free, that’s over $2,000 in value. Their managed WordPress hosting plans start at $30 per month, but, you get 20% off your first payment with the coupon code WPE20OFF.View Deal

SiteGround StartUp | $14.99 $6.99 per month

SiteGround is offering a discount for its StartUp shared hosting packages. You get 10GB storage space, unlimited bandwidth plus loads of freebies like free CDN and free SSL certificate.View Deal

HostGator Hatchling | $6.95 $2.64 per month Get HostGator's web hosting plans at reduced prices only for our readers. With the Hatchling plan, you'll pay $2.64 per month for the 3-year deal and you'll get unmetered bandwidth, free SSL, $200 marketing offer and other goodies.View Deal

GoDaddy Economy | $8.99 $1 per month GoDaddy is offering a great starter plan for only $1 per month for the first year. This gets you unmetered bandwidth, 100GB storage, free domain and a free Microsoft Office 365 business email.View Deal

Domain.com Basic | $4.99 $3.75 per month Domain.com might be better known as a good domain provider but their hosting plans are highly impressive too. You can get a good deal for the Basic plan for just $3.75 per month. You'll get unlimited disk space, bandwidth and subdomains, and an SSL certificate.View Deal

Zyro Unleashed | $16.99 $3.99 per month Zyro's offering a reduced price for its "Unleashed" plan. It offers unlimited bandwidth and storage, an SSL certificate, website SEO, an AI writer, designer-made templates and dozens of other features, all of which can be yours for $3.99 per month.View Deal

Below are the best cheap web hosting providers:

(Image credit: Domain.com)

$45 per year when purchased for one year

Domain.com has been a serious player in the web hosting world since 2002, and the company offers an attractive entry-level plan which is the obvious focus for us here.

With Domain.com’s Basic plan you only have to subscribe for a year to get the best price, which is a competitive $3.75 monthly – and you receive a good amount of hosting power for that outlay.

The Basic plan includes a single website with unlimited storage, a free SSL certificate (Let’s Encrypt), along with up to 10 databases. Additional value is provided because you also get a free domain name thrown in for a year (at least that’s the case thanks to an offer available at the time of writing).

When we reviewed Domain.com, we were impressed by the customer support offered by this provider – even on the entry-level plan, which is another boon to bear in mind particularly for the less experienced users out there. Experts will be happy as well, however, as Domain.com’s custom control panel presents everything neatly and cleanly, and allows easy access to advanced tools (including FTP, CGI and Scripted language support).

That said, you can’t get cPanel with Domain.com unless you go with the top VPS plan, but obviously we’re talking about budget hosting here – and the combination of a good price with sterling features, along with the ability to please both novice and more experienced users, makes this provider our current go-to choice.

(Image credit: Interserver)

2. Interserver Quality hosting at a price that’s locked in forever Price lock guarantee You get plenty for your money Free SSL and CDN

$5 per month

Interserver isn’t the cheapest hosting provider featured in this roundup. Indeed it’s far from it, as for the standard web hosting plan, you’ll pay $5 per month; there are considerably cheaper deals elsewhere on this page. However, that represents a 30% discount at the time of writing, and the twist is that this $5 fee is subject to a ‘price lock guarantee’.

In other words, you sign up for $5 monthly and Interserver guarantees that you’ll never be charged more for your hosting for however long you stick with the company. Also note that there’s no contract here, so you can cancel at any time you wish, which is obviously a plus point in terms of flexibility (a 30-day money-back guarantee to cover you for the first month doesn’t hurt, either).

You get a very well-featured plan for the money, too, which includes unlimited SSD storage, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited FTP and email accounts, a free SSL certificate, free Cloudflare CDN, a free website migration if needed, and a website builder. Intershield Protection is also provided, additional security which aims to protect your website from attacks of one kind or another, plus you get weekly backups to boot.

Interserver offers cPanel and a huge library of over 450 apps including all the usual suspects like Drupal, PrestaShop and Magento, not to mention WordPress. In short, you might pay more than with some cheap hosting rivals, but you get plenty for your money here, and with no contract needed.

(Image credit: iPage)

3. iPage Outstanding value for money – especially for mid-term buyers First month $1.99 Low Stock iPage Webhosting US$2,99 /mth Visit Site at iPage Unlimited websites Includes a domain for a year Bundled security tools

(US) $23.88 per year when purchased for three years. Total cost of purchase is $71.64

(UK) £18 for the first year. Renews at £8.35 per month

Like dozens of other providers, iPage is part of the big EIG family and uses the bargaining power of the organization to bring prices down. iPage has it all for such a small price: you get unlimited websites, disk space, bandwidth, MySQL databases and email accounts. As with other EIG members, you get Google and Bing advertising credits and 24/7 support.

The money-back guarantee is an industry average 30-days and you don’t get domain privacy, website security or backup as standard. As a sweetener, iPage includes a domain name (for a year) plus free SiteLock security tools (although iPage doesn’t provide much detail as to what that actually includes).

(Image credit: 1&1 IONOS)

4. 1&1 Ionos Business Capable service with tons of storage and extras Very impressive amount of storage Free domain for a year Extras like DDoS protection and geo-redundancy

(US) $1 for the first month, renews at $8 per month

(UK) £12 for the first year, renews at £5 per month plus VAT

Like many other premium companies, 1&1 IONOS offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. As part of one of the world’s largest hosting firms, you’re in good company as this German-based host includes DDoS protection, geo-redundancy and the all-new HTTP/2 protocol as standard.

Your website will have room to grow with unlimited storage, unlimited bandwidth, up to 2.5GB of system memory and unlimited databases with 1GB SSD storage each.

On top of that you also get a personal consultant, one free domain for a year (no .com or .net in the UK, though), daily backup, 50 email accounts, an SSL certificate and 24/7 customer service.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

(US) $1 (there is a sale at the time of writing, usual price is $4.49) per month for the first year, renews at $8.99 per month

(UK) £1 (there is a sale at the time of writing, usual price is £3.99) per month for the first year, renews at £5.99 per month plus VAT

GoDaddy is the second of the triumvirate of ‘uber web hosting’ companies (the two others being EIG and 1&1) that we’ve listed in this buying guide. Its Economy package has to be one of the best on the market with GoDaddy flexing its (virtual) muscles to deliver exceptional value for money.

As expected, you get a free domain name and oodles of storage (100GB) along with unlimited bandwidth, plus free Microsoft Office 365 Business Email for a year (a freebie worth $73 (£55)).

Support is delivered 24/7 via a toll-free line and GoDaddy even guarantees 99.9% uptime for this service. Add in 1-click install functionality for more than 125 applications, DDoS protection, plus 1GB of MySQL database storage and you’ve bagged yourself a pretty solid offering. The only true limitation is the fact that you won’t be able to host more than one website, but that’s a common theme across the budget board.

(Image credit: Hostgator)

$31.68 per year when purchased for three years. Total cost of purchase is $95.04

HostGator is backed by EIG, one of the biggest hosting companies, and its Hatchling plan is great for getting started. As with most of the offerings highlighted here, you can only run one website on this plan.

What you do get is unlimited disk space and bandwidth (but note that you won’t be able to use this space for storing non-website files as this is against the terms and conditions), along with a $200 marketing budget (Google and Bing Ads credits). You also get 24/7 support, unlimited backups, subdomains, MySQL databases, email inboxes and FTP accounts. And finally, HostGator provides access to the popular cPanel control panel as well as its very own website builder (check our best website builder list).

Every plan includes an industry-leading 45-day money-back guarantee alongside a 99.9% uptime guarantee. HostGator also provides free transfers for new accounts within 30 days of signup, and to newly upgraded accounts.

(Image credit: Hostinger)

(US) $3.99 per month (Business web hosting) when purchased for four years

(UK) £3.99 per month (Business web hosting) when purchased for four years

While Hostinger has a cheaper $0.99 per month plan, it's rather basic in features and it supports only one website, but at that price depending on your needs, it might be enough.

That being said, the 'Business' web hosting plan gives you unlimited bandwidth, websites, databases, FTP and email accounts, and 100GB disk space, which compared to rivals isn't that much but it should be enough for the majority of people.

Extras include free SSL, daily backups, Cloudflare protection, and SSH access. All in all that's a good deal and if you're not satisfied, Hostinger provides a standard 30-day money-back guarantee.

(Image credit: One.com)

8. One.com The cheapest of the lot – but also one of the most limited Hosting doesn’t come any cheaper than this SSL and website builder in basic plan Short 15-day money-back guarantee

$2.49 (£0.99) per month ($29.88 for a year), renews at $4.99 (£3.49) per month

Let’s start with the downsides here: One.com is the only outfit here that charges a setup fee and has a short 15-day money-back guarantee. However, the price you see includes VAT (unlike most of its rivals).

The fee is also very reasonable and you do get a lot for your money. We’re talking unlimited bandwidth, 50GB storage, a single database, a website builder (single website), SSL certificate and 100 email accounts. SSH, backup and restore features are optional. This company is based in Denmark and has more than 1.5 million active users.

(Image credit: Tsohost)

$14.55 (£11.88) for the first year, renews at the $59.8 (£47.88) a year

Tsohost is owned by GoDaddy and operates solely in the UK. You get one domain name (free for the first year) and three websites with up to 100,000 page views, 100GB storage, unlimited bandwidth, 100 x 1GB Premium mailboxes, 50% off on an SSL certificate and one basic migration package. You also get free daily site backups, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tsohost uses Dell hardware and UK-based data centers. Our review found this outfit to be a “capable web host with some feature-packed, versatile and honestly priced plans”. We concluded that it was worth a look for beginners and experts alike, particularly if you need a UK provider.

(Image credit: 123 Reg)

10. 123 Reg Unlimited Great value for the first year, but watch out on the renewal front Host up to 10 websites Three domains free for a year Considerably more expensive when you renew

£7.49 ($9.69) per month for the first year, renews at £12.99 ($16.10) per month

Another GoDaddy-owned provider, 123 Reg is a well-known service in the UK. Its Unlimited package delivers an attractive hosting solution if you have ambitions to grow your website business fast.

Priced at £7.49 per month for the first year, as well as the ability to host unlimited websites, this plan also gives you three domain names (which are free for a year). You get unlimited web space too, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited databases (up to 1GB each), a free SSL certificate, unlimited FTP accounts, website backup and restore, scheduled tasks, IP address blocking and website directory indexing plus a JavaScript generator and Linux apps (WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Media Wiki and eCommerce).

Sadly you only get one 5GB mailbox, which is poor compared to the competition, and the monthly cost of renewing the service after a year gets considerably more expensive.

