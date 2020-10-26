Wise Program Uninstaller review

Wise Program Uninstaller is a simple, free tool for cleanly removing programs from your PC. Better paid tools exist, but if you only need to occasionally remove a difficult program, this utility can serve you well.

Wise Program Uninstaller deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information

If you’ve ever had trouble uninstalling an application on Windows, you’ll recognize the usefulness of a software uninstaller tool. Wise Program Uninstaller can be used to remove programs that Windows struggles to delete. It’s entirely free software and comes from a company with over 10 years of experience creating Windows system utilities.

Want to try Wise Program Uninstaller? Download it here

We consider Wise Program Uninstaller to be one of the best free software uninstallers out there. In this review, we'll take you through the program’s features, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses, so you can decide whether it could be useful to your business.

Plans and pricing

Wise Program Uninstaller works on Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, and 10. Most free software uninstallers have a premium version that the company wants you to upgrade to, but Wise Program Uninstaller is completely free for personal and commercial use.

If you’re feeling generous, you can support the developers of Wise Program Uninstaller by donating $5, $15, or $25 through PayPal.

Besides desktop applications, you can uninstall Windows apps with Wise Program Uninstaller (Image credit: Wise Program Uninstaller)

Features

Wise Program Uninstaller is a simple system utility designed for one task only: uninstalling applications. When you find the program that you want to remove, you have two options: Safe Uninstall and Force Uninstall. Safe Uninstall runs through the program’s uninstaller before performing a check for files, folders, and registry entries that may have been left behind. If Safe Uninstall fails, you can fall back on Force Uninstall, which will search the registry for all associated files and delete them. Do note that Force Uninstall is considered a last resort, and you’re advised to take a backup of your system before performing it.

You can view user ratings of the software you have installed to help gauge their usefulness (Image credit: Wise Program Uninstaller)

By clicking on the Rate column, you can see the ratings that other users have given each piece of software and any notes they’ve left. Unfortunately, it's an underutilized system, and we didn’t find any notes from others for any of the applications installed on our test computer.

Wise Program Uninstaller loads quickly and the interface is responsive (Image credit: Wise Program Uninstaller)

Interface and in use

Wise Program Uninstaller is an unassuming program with few flashy bells and whistles. It loads quickly, and it’s always clear how to use it. Your applications are grouped into desktop programs, universal apps, and system components, so you can easily narrow down the selection to the type of programs that you want to uninstall.

After you delete each program, Wise Program Uninstaller runs a search to find any files left over. It usually takes a few minutes, which is a little slow, and we found in our testing that it frequently missed files that other uninstaller tools found.

Another issue with Wise Program Uninstaller is it’s not possible to queue up multiple uninstalls at once. If you have a long list of programs that you want to get rid of, it will take quite some time with Wise Program Uninstaller because you’ll have to delete the applications one by one.

WiseCleaner’s forums cover all its software, including a small section for Wise Program Uninstaller (Image credit: Wise Program Uninstaller)

Support

Wise Program Uninstaller has a tiny FAQ section on the WiseCleaner website that only answers a few standard questions in poorly constructed English. There’s also a 12-page user guide but it’s similarly basic, and the support forum is all but dead.

The 24/7 email help support for WiseCleaner’s freeware products, which includes Wise Program Uninstaller, comes at a price: $9.90/year, payable through PayPal only.

The competition

Wise Program Uninstaller requires you to uninstall your programs one by one. So, if you’re looking for an uninstaller to remove a long list of old programs from a computer, it’s a poor choice. For this purpose, we recommend Advanced Uninstaller Free, which lets you queue up as many uninstalls as you wish.

Another option to consider is Revo Uninstaller Free. Its interface is dated, but it has a few extra tools that make it a more well-rounded option. With its Hunter Mode, for example, you can hover your mouse over any window, tray icon, or desktop shortcut, and Revo Uninstaller will offer to uninstall whatever software you’re targeting.

Final verdict

We applaud WiseCleaner for putting out another competent free software utility. For most users, it gets the job done admirably. If you only have an occasional problem uninstalling software, Wise Program Uninstaller could be all you need at the right price.

That said, we wish the support was better, and we’d like to see the ability to uninstall multiple pieces of software in a row, which would minimize the amount of time spent watching the screen. Also, if you’re picky about any files being left behind, Wise Program Uninstaller did miss a few errant files, even with the lengthy after-uninstall scan. But the most important thing that an uninstall tool needs to do is get rid of stubborn applications that have outlasted their welcome, and Wise Program Uninstaller’s Safe Uninstall and Force Uninstall tools will take care of that.