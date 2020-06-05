Vuze torrent client review

Vuze is probably the most feature-rich torrent client out there, and it's impressively neat, plus the paid-for version offers a built-in antivirus solution.

Among the many ways to download content from the internet, torrenting remains a popular solution. Vuze, formerly known as Azureus, is another torrent client that not only helps users download content, but also comes with several add-ons that make it stand out.

A veteran of the scene and nearly two decades old, Vuze’s polished interface helps distinguish it from the torrent crowd, as well as features like video conversion.

Pricing

Unlike say qBittorrent, Vuze is not open source software. It comes in a freemium version, but that contains adverts.

Vuze Plus offers an ad-free interface along with additional features like DVD burning, a built-in antivirus, the ability to play videos while the download is in progress, and more.

Vuze Plus is available at $3.99 per month for an annual subscription. A six-month license costs $4.99 per month, while a single month will set you back $9.99.

Version and platforms

The current version of Vuze was released in 2017 as per the official site. It is available for all major operating systems, including Windows 7, 8, and 10, macOS, and Linux. Since 2017, development on new versions of the client appears to have stalled.

Vuze also has an official app for Android mobiles, which can be downloaded from the Play Store. The Vuze Remote app lets Android smartphone owners remotely control the Vuze client app installed on the system.

Features

Vuze is undoubtedly one of the most feature-rich torrent clients. Regardless of whether you are using the free or paid version of the software, the number of features available is impressive to say the least.

Let’s look at what you get with the free version of Vuze first off, and the feature list starts with a built-in search function that allows you to run a quick search for torrents right from the application.

The search feature offers a Yahoo-powered web search as well as a torrent search or metasearch. The app provides an option for downloads and also lets users check the details of a search query. Interestingly, the details tab opens the result in Vuze’s website rather than a third-party site. This keeps the user within Vuze’s system and avoids any security issues that could crop up if the user is directed to some unknown site.

Download subscription, or RSS Feed support, is another intuitive feature that automatically downloads new content as and when it is available. This feature is especially helpful when downloading episodic or periodic content, and means that users don’t have to manually trigger downloads every time new content is released.

We already mentioned the Vuze Remote app which allows users to control their desktop torrent client via a mobile device while on the go. This feature lets you fire up, pause, or stop downloads from virtually anywhere. If you’re in the office, for example, and need to start a download on your desktop PC at home, you can do just that. Vuze Remote is an app for Android smartphones and is available to download from the Play Store for free.

Since Vuze supports the BitTorrent protocol, users can install plugins and extensions to supplement the features of the Vuze client. It’s compatible with many plugins that include RSS Feed Scanner, Speed Scheduler, Country Locator, 3D View and others. Plugins like Torrent Guard, SafePeer, and more add an extra level of security that ensures a safer experience while using torrents.

Vuze also has a built-in HD video player that lets users watch video content right from within the torrent client without needing to open any third-party video player. It supports popular video formats like AVI, XVID, and QuickTime. While some users may prefer a separate video player, it’s useful to have one built-in for convenience.

Vuze Plus comes with all of the above, plus paying customers get some additional features as you might expect – and there are some impressive extras here.

For starters, there’s a built-in antivirus which is obviously a nifty addition on the security front. It’s powered by the Bitdefender antivirus engine, and can scan compressed files and identify torrents which are loaded with malware.

Another smart bonus is the ‘Play Now’ feature that allows you to start playing a video in Vuze’s integrated player before it has finished downloading.

Finally, picking up the premium version removes the adverts, and that means the interface looks much neater and cleaner.

Interface

Vuze is a smartly designed application, and as we’ve already mentioned, the interface is pretty neat and streamlined. That said, there are a lot of features here, and a newbie user could feel a tad overwhelmed.

The option to connect with the support team via the built-in IRC-powered chat can come in very handy. Quick links to the community forum and Wiki are helpful too.

User experience

Setting up Vuze is extremely easy, even for first-timers. Another highlight of this torrent client is that it offers features depending on the user’s experience level. By default, it comes with Beginner settings. However, it can be easily changed to Intermediate or Advanced, which offers access to pro settings and features.

On the downside, the overall speed of the application is slightly slower compared to qBittorrent.

Security

Unlike qBittorrent and other torrent clients, Vuze is not open source software, hence it is difficult to evaluate its safety. However, running a quick scan of the installer file on VirusTotal found no problems at all.

Of course, it's always advisable to use a trusted VPN to keep your identity safe, if you are at all concerned on the security front. Here is an exhaustive guide to the best VPN for torrenting and torrents.

Piracy

While torrents allow users to download their favorite content off the internet, and clients like Vuze make the process easier, remember that there is, of course, copyrighted material online, and downloading that is breaking the law. Naturally, TechRadar does not support or endorse piracy or illegal downloads.

Final verdict

Vuze is a neatly designed torrent client with a lot of features for pro users to make for a better torrenting experience. However, since it is closed source software, it will always have some trust issues.

