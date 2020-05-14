SRFax review

SRFax is an affordable and efficient way for any business to send and receive faxes online. Considering its features and pricing, it’s one of the best overall online fax services.

Fax machines used to be a necessity for many businesses, but you no longer need dedicated hardware to send and receive faxes. A digital fax subscription is a cost-effective option for businesses of all sizes, and SRFax is one of the most well-known platforms.

In our SRFax online fax review, we’ll take a close look at the tool’s features and see how it compares to another of the best online fax services.

Plans and pricing

SRFax is available at six price points, with more expensive subscriptions providing additional fax pages. While Basic users can only access certain tools, every other subscription comes with the same features. All plans come with a slight discount when paid annually.

Basic, the most affordable option at $3.29 per month, supports up to 25 monthly pages. Basic Plus and Standard Lite cost $6.95 and $9.95 per month, respectively. They come with 200 and 500 pages as well as a discount on additional pages.

You can subscribe to SRFax for as little as $3.29 per month or $3.00 if paid annually. (Image credit: SRFax)

Standard, Standard Plus, and Standard Professional have a further increase in the page limit, and Standard Professional users can access additional pages for just $0.035 each compared to $0.05 for Standard and Standard Plus. You can also contact SRFax directly for information about custom Enterprise plans.

Features and utilities

With SRFax, you can send faxes online either through the website or using email to fax. Additionally, the SRFax Printer Driver makes it easy to fax a document from any program. The driver is currently only available on Windows, but Mac users can still fax documents from other applications through the SRFax Client.

Furthermore, the SRFax Xfer application downloads every fax you receive to your computer, giving you convenient access to all documents. SRFax comes with unlimited online storage, so you can keep faxes online if you’d prefer. You can add contacts to your SRFax account manually or by importing a .csv file.

Domestic faxes are included in your SRFax subscription. The platform also provides international fax support at an increased rate. International fax pricing is available on the SRFax website . Users at the Basic Plus tier and above can buy additional fax numbers for $4.95 each, and you can also make incoming PDFs searchable for an extra $1 per month.

SRFax users can import existing contact lists from a .csv file. (Image credit: SRFax)

Setup

To get started with SRFax, click Sign Up Now on the plan you want. From there, you’ll be able to select a fax number. The website will ask for some information, including your name, email address, and phone number. Keep in mind that you’ll also need to enter a credit card number, even if you’re signing up for a free trial.

You can start sending faxes through email or the SRFax website immediately after creating an account. The entire setup process only takes a few minutes. Check out the How SRFax Works and How to Fax Online pages for information about sending faxes online, via email, or through another application.

The “how to” pages provide detailed instructions for sending faxes through SRFax. (Image credit: SRFax)

Interface and performance

If you prefer to send faxes through your email account, you can email to fax using your existing email client. You can also send faxes through the SRFax website. While there isn’t a dedicated mobile app, the site works well enough on smartphones and tablets.

The website has a relatively basic design, but it’s also extremely clear and easy to use. From the SRFax dashboard, you can send faxes, view existing faxes, adjust settings, and more. Regardless of how you send faxes, they should arrive within a few seconds on a strong internet connection.

SRFax enables you to send faxes via email or through the website. (Image credit: SRFax)

Security

SRFax provides several robust security measures to keep your account safe. You can adjust these settings from the dashboard under Advanced Security.

First, Single Sign-on enables your team to log into a variety of applications with a single username and password. Single-Sign-on security offers improved protection by reducing the number of accounts that could be targeted.

The service also supports two-factor authentication via email, text, or third-party apps like Authy and Google Authenticator. If you’re already using PGP encryption, you can enable it on your SRFax account by calling customer service. While support staff can view a record of each transmission, they don’t have access to your documents.

You can enable two-factor authentication using your phone number, email, or a third-party app. (Image credit: SRFax)

Support

SRFax offers thorough support resources to help with questions or technical issues. If you run into any problems, you should start by checking the Knowledge Base. This area of the site contains guides for key functions like sending faxes via email, forwarding an existing fax number to SRFax, and adding fax numbers to your account.

While the website has a community forum, this appears to be relatively inactive. You should contact support directly if you can’t find an answer to your question on the website. SRFax email support is available 24/7. You can also send a fax or call during business hours (Monday through Friday, 9 AM–5 PM PST).

The Knowledge Base contains detailed articles covering a variety of features and technical issues. (Image credit: SRFax)

Final verdict

SRFax is a reliable and affordable online fax subscription with outstanding customer support resources, along with email to fax through your existing email client. With additional applications like Xfer and the Printer Driver, you can send faxes from other applications or automatically download incoming faxes.

Overall, SRFax provides everything most businesses need to send and receive faxes without investing in a fax machine. If you’re looking for the best online fax service, SRFax is a great place to start.

The competition

While SRFax is an excellent option, certain competitors offer greater convenience and ease of use. Fax.plus, for example, provides a Chrome extension, iOS and Android apps, and a G Suite app for increased efficiency. Furthermore, its design is cleaner and more professional compared to the SRFax interface.

That said, Fax.plus plans are also slightly more expensive than their SRFax counterparts. For example, a Fax.plus Business subscription supports up to 800 monthly pages for $19.99 per month, or $14.99 when paid annually. The SRFax Standard plan offers the same number of pages for either $15.95 or $12.85 per month.