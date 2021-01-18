Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 review

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 feels like a more polished effort than the last Fit and is definitely one of the nicest-looking cheap fitness trackers you can put on your wrist right now. It largely delivers on those tracking basics too, but comes unstuck when you turn to it for monitoring heart rate and tracking exercise. If you’re happy just dealing with those basics and a smattering of smartwatch features, you’ll be well served here. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 though will likely offer you better value while Fitbit’s cheapest tracker will offer a more reliable tracking experience too.

Two-minute review

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is a fitness tracker that has tracking step, sleep and heart rate at its core all wrapped up in a design that doesn’t feel as cheap as its price tag.

It replaces the Galaxy Fit and the Fit e duo with Samsung now adding a higher quality AMOLED touchscreen display to better match its budget rival the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and has ditched the physical button from the last Fit to create a more attractive, streamlined design.

Housed in that slm, light sporty band frame are the sensors that do a mostly good job of tracking steps, monitoring sleep including REM insights and track your exercise. It also offers automatic exercise tracking, though you’re better off taking the manual route. The lack of GPS means exercise tracking is motion sensor based, which does mean it’s left lacing in the accuracy department for outdoor activities like running.

There’s also room for an optical heart rate monitor to enable continuous monitoring, heart rate data during exercise and to enable stress monitoring. Though if you’re hoping for accurate data, it falls quite short in all of those uses.

Away from its fitness and health features, it also offers smartwatch-style features like notification support, music controls, weather forecasts and a collection of watch faces you can sync over from the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app. There’s compatibility for both Android and iPhones, though the Android support means you can respond to messages from the wrist.

The stated battery life of up to 15 days seemed a little generous in our testing, especially if you’re using features like continuous heart rate monitoring and regularly tracking workouts through a week.

The Fit 2 is a step up on the Galaxy Fit duo it’s replacing. If you like the idea of a cheap fitness tracker that feels nice to wear has a lovely screen and does a good enough job of tracking steps and sleep, the Fit 2 will have appeal. For anything beyond that though, Samsung’s tracker seems to come up a bit short.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 launched on September 3 2020 and is priced at £39/$59/AUS$135