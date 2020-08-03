remotepc meeting review

RemotePC Meeting is powerful and feature rich but comes bundled with RemotePC’s remote access plans, making it expensive if you’re only looking for video conferencing.

IDrive RemotePC deals RemotePC RemotePC US$3,48 /year View at RemotePC 10 computers, 95% off

Businesses across the world are becoming increasingly reliant on remote workers, however, using remote employees comes with its own set of challenges, especially with regard to communication. With this in mind, we’ve been searching for the best video conferencing software available - so how does RemotePC Meeting stack up?

RemotePC provides powerful business video conferencing tools (Image credit: RemotePC)

Plans and pricing

You may already be familiar with RemotePC, but unfortunately, this doesn’t offer dedicated video conferencing or meeting plans. Instead, RemotePC Meeting is included with all four of the service's remote access plans, but the prices are a little on the high side if you don’t need the remote access features. All four plans include the same video conferencing tools but different levels of remote access or other features.

The cheapest Consumer plan starts from $22.12 for one year or $44.25 for the first two years. Prices renew at $29.50 per year. This grants one user license with access to two computers. Upgrading to the SOHO plan ($52.12 for the first year, $69.50 on renewal) opens access for unlimited users on up to ten computers.

Meanwhile, the Team plan costs $187.12 for the first year and $249.50 per year after that, with unlimited users on up to 50 computers. And finally, the most expensive plan, Enterprise, costs $374.62 for the first year and renews at $499.50 per year for unlimited access on up to 100 computers.

A seven-day free trial is available with the higher-end Team and Enterprise plans so you can try the software before committing to a long-term subscription. Note that the HelpDesk remote support plan doesn’t include RemotePC Meeting.

RemotePC is a relatively expensive video conferencing program (Image credit: Remote PC)

Features

RemotePC Meeting is backed by a number of video conferencing features designed to streamline the collaboration process. For starters, you can create a meeting instantly and share it with your colleagues or employees via a clickable link. The Chrome extension makes it even easier to share meeting links, and the program can be integrated with Google, Outlook, or Yahoo calendars.

Additionally, meetings can be joined using VoIP for improved security and in situations where a person’s internet connection is limited. There’s no maximum limit on the number of team members you can add to a video conference, and there are also several built-in individual and group chat tools.

Finally, you can also share your screen to make it easier to deliver presentations or make a point. All sessions can be recorded and saved as video or audio files for future reference, and there’s even a collaborative whiteboard that allows you to brainstorm ideas with other meeting participants.

There are numerous advanced meeting features (Image credit: RemotePC)

Interface and in use

The RemotePC Meeting user interface is very intuitive and includes various useful collaboration features. To start a meeting, simply share your meeting link or invite people via Google Calendar or any of a number of other scheduling apps.

Once you enter a meeting, you will have access to a range of powerful features. As a meeting organizer, you can share your screen, record the meeting, and present via an interactive whiteboard. There’s a chatbox that allows people to type questions and answers, and you can even blur the background of your video if you’re in a place you don’t want your colleagues to see.

Overall, we were very impressed with the useability of RemotePC Meeting’s video conferencing tools. It’s a powerful yet intuitive app that comes with numerous tools to streamline remote collaboration.

The meeting interface supports screen sharing, chat, video conferencing, and more (Image credit: RemotePC)

Support

RemotePC is backed by a selection of support streams to help you get the most out of the program. For starters, US and UK users have access to live phone technical support from 6:00 am to 11:30 pm Monday to Friday (PST). There is also a responsive live chat popup along with an online contact form and email support.

Alongside the live support features, RemotePC Meeting comes with a selection of self-help resources and FAQs. However, there appears to be very little information about the Meeting components.

There are numerous support streams available (Image credit: RemotePC)

Security

RemotePC Meeting enables secure video conferencing and comes with various access control tools so you can monitor who joins a meeting. All video and audio streams are fully encrypted, meetings can only be joined with a link, and you can even set a password or require admin permission before anyone can enter.

Another nifty feature is the background blurring tool. This is designed to help you maintain your privacy if you’re joining a conference or meeting from a potentially sensitive environment.

RemotePC Meeting supports secure video conferencing (Image credit: RemotePC)

The competition

RemotePC Meeting provides advanced video conferencing tools, but they are only available with a remote access subscription. If you want a pure video conferencing program, there are various other options available.

For example, GoToMeeting provides mobile-friendly video conferencing tools. Prices start from $12 per month, so it is a little expensive, but the range of advanced meeting tools on offer more than justifies the price. Another great alternative is RingCentral Video, which is popular for its integrations with third-party platforms like Slack, Microsoft 365, and G Suite.

Final verdict

Ultimately, RemotePC Meeting provides powerful video conferencing tools backed by a range of great features and an easy-to-use interface. The main downside is that there isn’t a dedicated meeting plan, but it remains a viable option, especially for those who need remote access tools as well.